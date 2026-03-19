Galatasaray’s Noa Lang Suffers Freak Thumb Injury In UEFA Champions League Loss To Liverpool – Video

Galatasaray forward Noa Lang sustained a serious thumb injury after colliding with advertising boards during his side’s 4-0 loss to Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 second leg

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
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Liverpool vs Galatasaray, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Round of 16 Noa Lang thumb injury video
Galatasaray's Noa Lang reacts after sustaining an injury during the second leg of the Champions League round of 16 soccer match between Liverpool and Galatasaray, in Liverpool, England, Wednesday, March 18, 2026. | Photo: AP/Jon Super
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Noa Lang was taken to hospital after trapping his thumb in advertising hoardings

  • This happened during Galatasaray’s 4-0 defeat at Anfield in UEFA Champions League

  • Head coach Okan Buruk confirmed surgery may be required, calling the injury “an important issue”

Galatasaray forward Noa Lang suffered a serious thumb injury after a freak collision with an advertising hoarding during his side’s 4-0 defeat to Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Round of 16 second leg at Anfield on Wednesday.

The Netherlands international, on loan at Galatasaray from Napoli, was left in excruciating pain near Liverpool’s goal, with blood streaming from his thumb. He was later taken to the hospital.

“He’s going to the hospital right now, an important issue he has with his finger,” head coach Okan Buruk said. “Very quickly, they have brought him there. If there is a necessity for an operation here immediately, there will be a decision to make.”

Freak Accident At Anfield

The incident occurred in the 75th minute when Lang challenged Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones for the ball. He stumbled backwards into the hoarding and appeared to trap his thumb between two boards.

Lang immediately clutched his hand and went down in pain, with referee Pawel Raczkowski stopping play. Liverpool players rushed to comfort him while Galatasaray’s medical staff attended to the wounds, after which he was eventually carried off on a stretcher.

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Cimbom were forced into a change, bringing on Mauro Icardi in place of Lang. The Dutch player received a round of applause from the Anfield crowd, with no Galatasaray fans present due to a ban on visiting supporters.

Meanwhile, Liverpool progressed comfortably to the quarter-finals with a 4-1 aggregate win and will now face Paris Saint-Germain.

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