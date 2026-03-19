Galatasaray’s Noa Lang Suffers Freak Thumb Injury In UEFA Champions League Loss To Liverpool – Video

Galatasaray's Noa Lang reacts after sustaining an injury during the second leg of the Champions League round of 16 soccer match between Liverpool and Galatasaray, in Liverpool, England, Wednesday, March 18, 2026. | Photo: AP/Jon Super

Galatasaray's Noa Lang reacts after sustaining an injury during the second leg of the Champions League round of 16 soccer match between Liverpool and Galatasaray, in Liverpool, England, Wednesday, March 18, 2026. | Photo: AP/Jon Super