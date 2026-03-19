Galatasaray’s Noa Lang Suffers Freak Thumb Injury In UEFA Champions League Loss To Liverpool – Video

Summary of this article
Noa Lang was taken to hospital after trapping his thumb in advertising hoardings
This happened during Galatasaray’s 4-0 defeat at Anfield in UEFA Champions League
Head coach Okan Buruk confirmed surgery may be required, calling the injury “an important issue”
Galatasaray forward Noa Lang suffered a serious thumb injury after a freak collision with an advertising hoarding during his side’s 4-0 defeat to Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Round of 16 second leg at Anfield on Wednesday.
The Netherlands international, on loan at Galatasaray from Napoli, was left in excruciating pain near Liverpool’s goal, with blood streaming from his thumb. He was later taken to the hospital.
“He’s going to the hospital right now, an important issue he has with his finger,” head coach Okan Buruk said. “Very quickly, they have brought him there. If there is a necessity for an operation here immediately, there will be a decision to make.”
Freak Accident At Anfield
The incident occurred in the 75th minute when Lang challenged Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones for the ball. He stumbled backwards into the hoarding and appeared to trap his thumb between two boards.
Lang immediately clutched his hand and went down in pain, with referee Pawel Raczkowski stopping play. Liverpool players rushed to comfort him while Galatasaray’s medical staff attended to the wounds, after which he was eventually carried off on a stretcher.
Cimbom were forced into a change, bringing on Mauro Icardi in place of Lang. The Dutch player received a round of applause from the Anfield crowd, with no Galatasaray fans present due to a ban on visiting supporters.
Meanwhile, Liverpool progressed comfortably to the quarter-finals with a 4-1 aggregate win and will now face Paris Saint-Germain.