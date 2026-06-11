FIFA World Cup USA Opening Ceremony: Time, Live Streaming And Performers - All You Need To Know

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Outlook Sports Desk
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FIFA World Cup 2026 United States Opening Ceremony: Get live streaming details, start time and performers list for the Los Angeles leg at SoFi Stadium on 13 June (IST)

FIFA World Cup 2026 USA Opening Ceremony: Time, Live Streaming And Performers - All You Need To Know
Signage is displayed as preparations continue at Seattle Stadium, normally known as Lumen Field, ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup matches. AP Photo
Summary of this article

  • FIFA World Cup 2026 USA opening ceremony will take place at SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles on 13 June (IST)

  • For the first time, FIFA World Cup will feature opening ceremonies across Mexico, Canada and the United States

  • Los Angeles will feature performances by Katy Perry, LISA, Rema, Tyla, Future and Anitta

The FIFA World Cup 2026 is almost here, and before football takes over North America, fans will get a historic start to the tournament. While the competition begins on 11 June, the United States opening ceremony at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles will take place on 13 June (IST) ahead of the hosts' opening match against Paraguay.

This World Cup is already historic as the first edition to be hosted across three countries -- Mexico, Canada and the United States, and FIFA are carrying that idea into the opening celebrations as well.

Instead of one traditional opening ceremony, the tournament will launch through three separate events across the host nations. Mexico City opens the celebrations on 11 June, Toronto follows on 12 June, before Los Angeles closes the opening trilogy with what is expected to be the biggest entertainment show of the three.

The ceremony in Los Angeles is scheduled to begin 90 minutes before kick-off and is expected to carry a distinctly Hollywood flavour. Music, live performances and large-scale production elements will set the scene before USA begin their World Cup campaign.

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Actor Jason Sudeikis, known worldwide for Ted Lasso, will serve as ambassador for the ceremony, while FIFA have assembled a global music line-up designed to match the scale of the occasion.

FIFA World Cup 2026 USA Opening Ceremony Performers

The performers confirmed for the FIFA World Cup 2026 opening ceremony in Los Angeles are:

  • Katy Perry

  • Future

  • Anitta

  • LISA

  • Rema

  • Tyla

  • Country music duo Dan + Shay will perform the United States national anthem.

FIFA World Cup 2026 United States Opening Ceremony: Live Streaming

Q

When to watch FIFA World Cup 2026 USA opening ceremony?

A

The FIFA World Cup 2026 opening ceremony in the United States will take place at SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles.

The ceremony starts at 4:30 PM PT on 12 June / 7:30 PM ET on 12 June, which translates to 5:00 AM IST on 13 June for viewers in India.

Q

Where to watch the FIFA World Cup 2026 opening ceremony?

A

Fans can watch the FIFA World Cup 2026 opening ceremony live on the following platforms:

  • India: ZEE5, Unite8 Sports

  • United States: Fox Sports, Telemundo

  • United Kingdom: BBC, ITV

  • Bosnia and Herzegovina: Arena Sport

  • Canada: Bell Media

  • Mexico: TelevisaUnivision, TV Azteca

  • Paraguay: Trece, Unicanal, GEN TV, Popu TV

Stay updated with the latest football news, live scores, match schedules, and exclusive coverage from all the football tournaments. Get real-time updates on cricket, IPL 2026 news, tennis, badminton, and major sporting events worldwide, only on Outlook India.

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