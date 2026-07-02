USA Vs Bosnia & Herzegovina LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 Last 32: Pulisic, Balogun, Alajbegovic, Dzeko Start

The United States men’s national soccer team delivered a historic group stage campaign at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, finishing at the top of Group D with six points. The team’s performance was highlighted by an explosive start, as they secured back-to-back victories against Paraguay (4-1) and Australia (2-0) to qualify for the knockout stage after only two matches—the fastest advancement in the tournament's current format. Throughout these games, the U.S. showcased a potent attack, recording eight goals across their three group matches, the highest-scoring group stage in the program's history. Although a heavily rotated side fell 3-2 to Türkiye in their final group fixture, the result did not impact their standing, as they had already clinched the top spot. This historic run marked the third time the USMNT has won its group at a World Cup, setting a confident tone as they moved into the Round of 32.