USA Vs Bosnia & Herzegovina LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 Last 32: Pulisic, Balogun, Alajbegovic, Dzeko Start

USA Vs Bosnia & Herzegovina LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Check BIH's Starting XI
Nikola Vasilj; Tarik Muharemovic, Stjepan Radeljic, Nikola Katic; Sead Kolasinac, Ivan Sunjic, Armin Gigovic, Amar Dedic; Kerim Alajbegovic, Ermedin Demirovic; Edin Dzeko
SUBS: Nihad Mujakic, Dennis Hadzikadunic, Benjamin Tahirovic, Samed Badzar, Mladen Jurkas, Ivan Basic, Amar Memic, Amir Hadziahmetovic, Dzenis Burnic, Esmir Bajraktarevic, Martiin Zlomislic, Haris Tabakovic, Arjan Malic, Jovo Lukic, Ermin Mahmic
USA Vs Bosnia & Herzegovina LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Check USA's Starting XI
Matt Freese; Antonee Robinson, Tim Ream, Chris Richards, Alex Freeman; Tyler Adams, Malik Tillman; Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie, Sergino Dest; Folarin Balogun
SUBS: Matt Turner, Auston Trusty, Giovanni Reyna, Ricardo Pepi, Brenden Aaronson, Miles Robinson, Sebastian Berhalter, Max Arfsten, Haji Wright, Timothy Weah, Joe Scally, Chris Brady, Alex Zendejas
USA Vs Bosnia & Herzegovina LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: How USMNT Fared In Group Stages?
The United States men’s national soccer team delivered a historic group stage campaign at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, finishing at the top of Group D with six points. The team’s performance was highlighted by an explosive start, as they secured back-to-back victories against Paraguay (4-1) and Australia (2-0) to qualify for the knockout stage after only two matches—the fastest advancement in the tournament's current format. Throughout these games, the U.S. showcased a potent attack, recording eight goals across their three group matches, the highest-scoring group stage in the program's history. Although a heavily rotated side fell 3-2 to Türkiye in their final group fixture, the result did not impact their standing, as they had already clinched the top spot. This historic run marked the third time the USMNT has won its group at a World Cup, setting a confident tone as they moved into the Round of 32.
USA Vs Bosnia & Herzegovina LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Live Streaming Details
The FIFA World Cup 2026 will be telecast live on Unite8 Sports network on television. For live streaming, one can catch the action on the Zee5 app and website.
USA Vs Bosnia & Herzegovina LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Match Details
Competition: FIFA World Cup 2026™
Stage: Round of 32
Kickoff Time: 8:00 PM EDT (5:00 PM PDT / 5:30 AM IST on July 2)
Venue: San Francisco Bay Area Stadium, Santa Clara, California
Referee: Raphael Claus
USA Vs Bosnia & Herzegovina LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Match Details
Greetings, we are back with our FIFA World Cup 2026 live blog as USA and Bosnia & Herzegovina face-off in the Round of 32 match. The action is about to begin, so stay tuned for all the live updates from Bay Area.