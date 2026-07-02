USA Vs Bosnia & Herzegovina LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 Last 32: Pulisic, Balogun, Alajbegovic, Dzeko Start

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USA Vs Bosnia & Herzegovina LIVE Football Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: USMNT lock horns against BIH in the knockout fixture. Check real-time updates of the USA vs BIH, FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 match at San Francisco Bay Area Stadium, right here

US vs Turkey World Cup Soccer highlights-Christian Pulisic
United States' Christian Pulisic (10) and teammate Cristian Roldan, left, react following during the World Cup Group D soccer match between Turkey and the United States in Inglewood, California, near Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Gregory Bull
USA vs Bosnia & Herzegovina, FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE: Welcome to the live coverage of today's Round of 32 fixture featuring the United States against Bosnia and Herzegovina, taking place at the San Francisco Bay Area Stadium on Thursday, July 2 (IST). Having topped Group D with impressive victories over Paraguay and Australia, the United States approaches the Round of 32 with aspirations of securing their first win against a European team since 2021. However, they will face a Bosnia and Herzegovina team that made history by reaching the knockout stages for the first time, having finished third in their group. Check real-time updates of the USA vs BIH, FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 match at San Francisco Bay Area Stadium
LIVE UPDATES

USA Vs Bosnia & Herzegovina LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Check BIH's Starting XI

Nikola Vasilj; Tarik Muharemovic, Stjepan Radeljic, Nikola Katic; Sead Kolasinac, Ivan Sunjic, Armin Gigovic, Amar Dedic; Kerim Alajbegovic, Ermedin Demirovic; Edin Dzeko

SUBS: Nihad Mujakic, Dennis Hadzikadunic, Benjamin Tahirovic, Samed Badzar, Mladen Jurkas, Ivan Basic, Amar Memic, Amir Hadziahmetovic, Dzenis Burnic, Esmir Bajraktarevic, Martiin Zlomislic, Haris Tabakovic, Arjan Malic, Jovo Lukic, Ermin Mahmic

USA Vs Bosnia & Herzegovina LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Check USA's Starting XI

Matt Freese; Antonee Robinson, Tim Ream, Chris Richards, Alex Freeman; Tyler Adams, Malik Tillman; Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie, Sergino Dest; Folarin Balogun

SUBS: Matt Turner, Auston Trusty, Giovanni Reyna, Ricardo Pepi, Brenden Aaronson, Miles Robinson, Sebastian Berhalter, Max Arfsten, Haji Wright, Timothy Weah, Joe Scally, Chris Brady, Alex Zendejas

USA Vs Bosnia & Herzegovina LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: How USMNT Fared In Group Stages?

The United States men’s national soccer team delivered a historic group stage campaign at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, finishing at the top of Group D with six points. The team’s performance was highlighted by an explosive start, as they secured back-to-back victories against Paraguay (4-1) and Australia (2-0) to qualify for the knockout stage after only two matches—the fastest advancement in the tournament's current format. Throughout these games, the U.S. showcased a potent attack, recording eight goals across their three group matches, the highest-scoring group stage in the program's history. Although a heavily rotated side fell 3-2 to Türkiye in their final group fixture, the result did not impact their standing, as they had already clinched the top spot. This historic run marked the third time the USMNT has won its group at a World Cup, setting a confident tone as they moved into the Round of 32.

USA Vs Bosnia & Herzegovina LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Live Streaming Details

The FIFA World Cup 2026 will be telecast live on Unite8 Sports network on television. For live streaming, one can catch the action on the Zee5 app and website.

USA Vs Bosnia & Herzegovina LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Match Details

Competition: FIFA World Cup 2026™

Stage: Round of 32

Kickoff Time: 8:00 PM EDT (5:00 PM PDT / 5:30 AM IST on July 2)

Venue: San Francisco Bay Area Stadium, Santa Clara, California

Referee: Raphael Claus

USA Vs Bosnia & Herzegovina LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Match Details

Greetings, we are back with our FIFA World Cup 2026 live blog as USA and Bosnia & Herzegovina face-off in the Round of 32 match. The action is about to begin, so stay tuned for all the live updates from Bay Area.

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