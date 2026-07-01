Choreographer Bosco Leslie Martis Hospitalised In Mumbai After Chest Congestion - Report

Choreographer Bosco Leslie Martis was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai on June 27.
Martis reportedly experienced chest congestion and discomfort following an intense work schedule, prompting doctors to recommend hospitalisation.
He is currently under observation and is responding well to medical care.
Choreographer Bosco Leslie Martis is in the hospital. The National Award winner was reportedly admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital on Saturday (June 27) after suffering from chest congestion and bodily discomfort following a demanding work schedule.
Why was Bosco Martis hospitalised?
Bosco sought medical help after feeling unwell. Following his complaints, doctors advised hospitalisation as a safety measure, India Today reported, citing sources close to the development. Medical staff have monitored him for the past week.
His early test results are normal, and the medical team are keeping a check on him before they clear him for release. He is expected to be discharged within two days if his health remains stable.
Martis or his family are yet to release any official update. However, sources said the choreographer is reacting positively to treatment.
Viral photos of Bosco Martis spark concern
Pics of Martis in a hospital bed recently surfaced and quickly went viral on social media platforms.
The online photos sparked concern among fans. His industry colleagues and close friends wished him get-well-soon messages on social media.
Who is Bosco Martis?
Martis is one half of the choreographer duo Bosco-Caesar, alongside Caesar Gonsalves. Together, the duo worked in over 75 movies in their career of more than two decades and created memorable dance numbers for prominent Bollywood actors, including Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh, among others.
Bumro Bumro (Mission Kashmir), Chor Bazaari (Love Aaj Kal), Zoobi Doobi (3 Idiots), Señorita (Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara), Gallan Goodiyaan (Dil Dhadakne Do), Jhoome Jo Pathaan (Pathaan), Ghungroo and Jai Jai Shivshankar (War), among others, are some of their prominent work.
Martis also has a solo career, choreographing several chart-busting dance numbers.