Salman Khan Shares Quirky Post After His Recent Appearance Sparks Health Concerns

Salman Khan shared a playful Instagram post on Sunday to address ongoing online speculation about his health.
The health rumours began after fans noticed Khan's slimmer and exhausted appearance during his visit to the Slum Rehabilitation Authority office in Mumbai on Friday.
Khan posted monochrome pictures of himself wearing a denim jacket and cowboy hat, playfully asking his followers about their health.
Salman Khan's recent public appearance at a Mumbai event sparked concern among his fans over his noticeably lean body. The actor has broken his silence with a quirky social media post, leaving fans intrigued. The 60-year-old star shared monochrome pictures on Instagram late Sunday (July 19).
Salman Khan's post amid ill health rumours
Salman Khan responded to speculation over his health. Sharing a string of monochrome pics in different looks, Salman wrote, "Aap logon ki tabiyat kaisi hai [How is everyone's health?]."
Fans and industry colleagues, including actor Mahhi Vij, reacted to Salman's post.
Have a look at the post here.
Salman Khan sparks health concern
Salman visited the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) office on Friday (July 17) to inaugurate the state-of-the-art Data Collection and Verification Support Centre (IT Server Room) and hand over keys to beneficiaries. At the event, he was seen in a casual shirt and a pair of denims. Khan wore a cap to complete his look.
Salman's lean physique left fans concerned over his health as he looked exhausted.
The videos from the event went viral on social media. "What happened to Salman Khan?? At first I thought it's not him but saw shera too there. He is ageing like Dharmendra," wrote one user.
Salman Khan upcoming projects
Khan is currently awaiting the release of his upcoming film Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace, which was previously titled Battle of Galwan. The film faced multiple delays. It was said to hit the screens on Independence Day this year, but the latest reports state that it has been pushed to 2027. The makers haven't announced the official date yet.
Produced by Salma Khan under Salman Khan Films, the war drama is directed by Apoorva Lakhia and also stars Chitrangada Singh in the female lead.