Salman Khan House Firing Case: Gangster Anmol Bishnoi Seeks To 'Surrender'

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Published at:

Gangster Anmol Bishnoi has moved a special MCOCA court in Mumbai seeking permission to surrender in the 2024 Salman Khan residence firing case to ensure a fair trial.

Anmol Bishnoi, Salman Khan
Gangster Anmol Bishnoi wants to surrender in Salman Khan house firing case Photo: Left pic- PTI/Ravi Choudhary, Right pic - Instgaram
Summary of this article

  • Gangster Anmol Bishnoi has filed an application before a special MCOCA court in Mumbai seeking permission to surrender in the Salman Khan house firing case.

  • Currently lodged in Delhi's Tihar Jail under NIA custody, Bishnoi stated that his surrender is essential to participate in the ongoing trial and ensure justice.

  • The applicant requested the court to issue a production warrant to jail authorities to facilitate either his physical or virtual appearance for remand proceedings.

Gangster Anmol Bishnoi, who is currently lodged in Delhi's Tihar Jail, wants to surrender in connection with the shooting incident outside actor Salman Khan's home last year. He has moved a plea before a special MCOCA court in Mumbai, seeking to surrender in the case.

Why did Anmol Bishnoi seek surrender?

Bishnoi has been in the Tihar Jail after being arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA). He said he wished to voluntarily surrender "to face the ongoing trial and join the judicial proceedings in the interest of fair trial and further in the interest of justice".

Gangster Anmol Bishnoi, wanted in connection with the killing of NCP leader Baba Siddique, being brought to the Patiala House Court, after he was deported to India from the US, in New Delhi. - | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
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Seeks production warrant

The jailed gangster asked the court to issue a production warrant to prison officials. This would allow authorities to record his surrender and hold remand hearings either online or in person. Bishnoi added that his current detention in the NIA case prevents him from appearing in Mumbai without a formal court order.

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The NIA arrested him during an investigation into a suspected alliance between terrorists and gangsters. His elder brother, Lawrence Bishnoi, allegedly runs this criminal syndicate.

In this image received on Nov. 19, 2025, gangster Anmol Bishnoi, key accused in murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique, accompanied by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) officials during his deportation from the US to India. - Photo: NIA via PTI
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About Salman Khan house firing incident

On April 14, 2024, two motorcycle riders shot at Khan's Galaxy Apartments in Bandra, Mumbai, before escaping. Mumbai Police later applied the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) to the case. Officials stated the Bishnoi syndicate ordered the shooting.

Bishnoi was deported from the United States in November 2025. The NIA arrested him in New Delhi immediately upon his arrival in India. His arrest is tied to an active investigation into an alleged terror-gangster network.

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