Salman Khan House Firing Case: Gangster Anmol Bishnoi Seeks To 'Surrender'

Gangster Anmol Bishnoi has filed an application before a special MCOCA court in Mumbai seeking permission to surrender in the Salman Khan house firing case.
Currently lodged in Delhi's Tihar Jail under NIA custody, Bishnoi stated that his surrender is essential to participate in the ongoing trial and ensure justice.
The applicant requested the court to issue a production warrant to jail authorities to facilitate either his physical or virtual appearance for remand proceedings.
Gangster Anmol Bishnoi, who is currently lodged in Delhi's Tihar Jail, wants to surrender in connection with the shooting incident outside actor Salman Khan's home last year. He has moved a plea before a special MCOCA court in Mumbai, seeking to surrender in the case.
Why did Anmol Bishnoi seek surrender?
Bishnoi has been in the Tihar Jail after being arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA). He said he wished to voluntarily surrender "to face the ongoing trial and join the judicial proceedings in the interest of fair trial and further in the interest of justice".
Seeks production warrant
The jailed gangster asked the court to issue a production warrant to prison officials. This would allow authorities to record his surrender and hold remand hearings either online or in person. Bishnoi added that his current detention in the NIA case prevents him from appearing in Mumbai without a formal court order.
The NIA arrested him during an investigation into a suspected alliance between terrorists and gangsters. His elder brother, Lawrence Bishnoi, allegedly runs this criminal syndicate.
About Salman Khan house firing incident
On April 14, 2024, two motorcycle riders shot at Khan's Galaxy Apartments in Bandra, Mumbai, before escaping. Mumbai Police later applied the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) to the case. Officials stated the Bishnoi syndicate ordered the shooting.
Bishnoi was deported from the United States in November 2025. The NIA arrested him in New Delhi immediately upon his arrival in India. His arrest is tied to an active investigation into an alleged terror-gangster network.