Delhi Court Extends NIA Custody Of Deported Gangster Anmol Bishnoi

Delhi court extends NIA custody of Anmol Bishnoi until 5 December, PTI reported.
Anmol is wanted in multiple high-profile killings and attacks since 2022.
He is the 19th accused linked to the terror-gangster network of Lawrence Bishnoi.
A Delhi court on Saturday extended the National Investigation Agency (NIA) custody of gangster Anmol Bishnoi for a further seven days, until 5 December, PTI reported. The hearing was held at the NIA headquarters under tight security.
Special Judge Prashant Sharma ordered the extension, allowing investigators additional time to question Anmol, who was deported from the United States on 18 November, according to PTI.
Anmol Bishnoi, wanted in connection with the murder of NCP leader Siddique, the April 2024 firing at actor Salman Khan’s residence, and the killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, among other cases, had been detained in the US last November. Reported PTI, he was earlier placed in NIA custody for 11 days starting 19 November.
The gangster, who is the brother and close aide of Lawrence Bishnoi, has been absconding since 2022. He is the 19th accused to be apprehended in connection with the terror-gangster network led by his jailed sibling, PTI reported.
(With inputs from PTI)