Bombay High Court To Hear PIL Alleging Mass Rejection Of BMC Poll Nominations

Bombay High Court will hear a PIL challenging the alleged mass rejection of BMC election nomination papers
Petitioners claim arbitrary action by election authorities during scrutiny
Issue arises ahead of crucial civic polls in Mumbai
The Bombay High Court is set to hear a public interest litigation (PIL) alleging large-scale and arbitrary rejection of nomination papers filed for the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections.
According to the petition, several candidates had their nomination forms rejected during the scrutiny process without adequate reasoning, raising concerns over the fairness and transparency of the civic election process in India’s financial capital.
The plea contends that the alleged mass rejection has affected the democratic rights of candidates and voters, and seeks judicial intervention to ensure a level playing field in the BMC polls. It also questions whether due process was followed by election officials while scrutinising nomination papers.
The matter has gained significance as the BMC elections are among the most closely watched civic polls in Maharashtra, given the political and administrative importance of Mumbai.
The High Court is expected to examine whether the rejections complied with statutory election rules and whether corrective measures are required to safeguard electoral integrity.
Further directions are likely after the court hears submissions from the petitioners and the election authorities.