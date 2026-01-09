Work Without Guarantee, Wages Without Certainty: The New Reality Of MGNREGA In Jharkhand

In Gadarpo Cheratoli village of Bhandra block, poor mobile connectivity has resulted in wage payments being stalled for over a year. Shaniyaro, who works at the MGNREGA Support Centre in the region, is unsure why payments have been delayed for so long. She says, “Digital attendance has created serious problems. Sometimes there is no network and sometimes the person responsible for attendance does not show up. Workers complete their work and leave, but they have no idea whether their attendance is being counted. It’s unclear whether payments are stuck due to online attendance or the state’s chronic payment delays.” Workers like Sitaram Oraon (29), Baleshwar Oraon (55) and Luduppu Oraon (40) have not received MGNREGA wages for over a year. Sitaram filed written complaints and attended public hearings, but nothing changed. He now plans to migrate to another state for work. Sitaram worked 67 days in 2024–25 but was paid for only 24 days. In the current year, he worked nearly 60 days but received wages for only 21 days. “The main problem is non-payment,” he says. “That’s why I no longer feel like working under MGNREGA.”