Heat Island Effect? The Disappearing Winters of Ranchi

Once known for its hill station–like weather, Jharkhand's capital today battles rising temperatures and shorter winters

Md Asghar Khan
Md Asghar Khan
Updated on:
Updated on:
Jharkhand
Jan 05 (ANI): People gather around a bonfire to keep themselves warm on a cold winter morning, in Ranchi, Jharkhand Photo: Source: IMAGO / ANI News
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • February temperatures in Ranchi now reach around 29–30°C, whereas earlier winters were colder  

  • Experts and residents link rising heat to deforestation, mining, illegal brick kilns, pollution, and the growing urban heat island effect. 

  • Rainfall has declined, monsoon arrival has shifted, and with only about 20% irrigation coverage, Jharkhand’s farmers remain highly vulnerable to drought.

“In Ranchi, it used to rain with hailstorms during Magh (January–February). In our time, we wouldn’t even hear the word ‘heat’ in Phagun (February–March), Chaitra (March–April), Vaishakh (April–May), or Jyeshtha (May–June). And now, it starts getting hot in Magh itself,” complains Ranchi resident Sheela Devi about the changing weather pattern of the city.

Over 70 years, Devi has seen the capital Ranchi, transform from something people compared to Shimla into what now feels like an urban heat wave zone. Her immediate worry is the sharp rise in temperatures over the past few days.

This February 2026, Ranchi’s temperature has already touched close to 30°C. According to the Meteorological Department, this time the heat in Ranchi will be higher compared to previous years. Between 10 and 19 February, the maximum temperature ranged from 26°C to 29.5°C, while the average maximum during this period was recorded at around 28°C.

Around 20 years ago, Ranchi’s February maximum temperature would remain between 26–27°C and the minimum between 10–13°C. Now, even the night temperatures have risen significantly. February mornings and nights used to be cold, sometimes dropping to 10°C or even lower. The sun during the day felt mildly warm, but the temperature rarely crossed 27°C.

Related Content
Related Content

Sheela Devi says that when people from outside the city used to visit Ranchi, they would say the weather here felt like Shimla. But now, she says, uncontrolled vehicle emissions and rampant deforestation have destroyed not just Ranchi’s weather, but impacted the entire Chotanagpur region.

McCluskieganj, which falls in Ranchi district, is often called “Mini London.” Even here, the intense cold has begun to decline. Though like every year, this time too the temperature dipped below zero for a few days. Says Subhangi Singh, a resident, voices her concern, “McCluskieganj has also started becoming very hot. For the past few days, it has been quite warm during the day. In February 2016, a movie was being shot here. It was so cold that all the actors who had come for the shoot were shivering.” Over the past ten years, McCluskieganj’s climate has changed considerably, and the opening of numerous illegal brick kilns has added to the heat, adds Singh.

The plateau region of Latehar and Gumla, along with Ranchi, once compared to hill stations, is slowly turning into a heat wave zone. In 2022, temperatures in several districts of Jharkhand touched 46°C, the highest ever recorded. That year, for the first time in 23 years, Ranchi did not receive a single day of rainfall in April. It was also the year when February turned out to be the hottest in decades. February 2026 is reminding many residents of 2022.

Earlier, Ranchi’s maximum temperature would usually reach 38–40°C, but in recent years it has started touching 42–43°C. In Latehar and Gumla’s plateau areas, where the maximum temperature once stayed around 30°C, it is now reaching 38°C.

According to Abhishek Anand, Director of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Ranchi, this year will see higher temperatures and uneven rainfall distribution, though not as extreme as 2022.

He says, “Last year was unusually cold weather-wise. It cannot be taken as a comparison, as it was an exception. It was a La Niña year, so that had an impact. Before that, too, there wasn’t El Niño. It was a neutral phase, and La Niña was weak, then it became strong. But now La Niña is weakening, and there are expectations that El Niño may develop. Obviously, if it becomes an El Niño year, the heat will increase, and monsoon rainfall distribution will also get disturbed. But even then, I don’t think we will see a historic heat like 2022.”

Air Ambulance Crash In Jharkhand - null
Burn Patient Among Seven Killed In Ranchi-Delhi Air Ambulance Crash 

BY Md Asghar Khan

Impact On Farmers

According to the department, if rainfall decreases, the possibility of drought in the state increases, especially because agriculture here depends almost entirely on rainwater.

Over the past 25 years, Jharkhand has been affected by climate change almost every alternate year. In this period, the state has faced drought more than ten times. Repeated droughts, according to the Meteorological Department, are linked to climate change caused by mining, deforestation and disturbance of local ecological balance.

For farmers, climate change is a double blow. The state’s plateau geography has already meant limited irrigation facilities. Being largely plateau terrain, Jharkhand has very few irrigation sources. According to the Agriculture Department, only about 20 per cent of agricultural land has irrigation access. The rest depends entirely on rainfall. That is why farmers are mostly limited to cultivating paddy even during the Kharif season.

An important point is that because of all this, the monsoon pattern in Jharkhand is gradually shifting. Farmers have felt this shift over the last two decades. According to the Meteorological Department, from 1961 to 2010, the monsoon would usually arrive between June and June 10. Between 1971 and 2020, this shifted to 10–15 June. Even the normal rainfall levels have changed. From 1951 to 2000, normal rainfall was 1091.9 mm. Between 1961 and 2010, it reduced to 1054.7 mm. From 1971 to 2020, it further declined to 1022.9 mm.

A view of Jhelum River on a cold winter morning in Samboora, a village in Pulwama, south of the capital city Srinagar, Kashmir. The Kashmir Valley is facing an 86% rainfall deficit due to a prolonged dry spell, causing water levels to decline across its rivers and tributaries and raising concerns over forest fires, as surface heating, dry vegetation and depleted soil moisture.  - IMAGO / Zuma Press Wire
Climate Change Concerns Return Due To Dry Spell In Kashmir

BY Ishfaq Naseem

Is Mining To Blame?

The Met  Department considers large-scale mining activity a major reason behind the rapid environmental change in Jharkhand. Between 2008 and 2022–23, India approved the diversion of 305,000 hectares of forest land for 17,301 projects. Nearly one-fifth of this, 58,282 hectares, was lost due to mining alone, including 15,691 hectares from Jharkhand. A media report citing CAG data also claims that in Jharkhand, trees were cut across 350 square kilometres due to illegal mining.

Professor and environmentalist Nitish Priyadarshi of Ranchi University expresses deep concern over the city’s deteriorating environment. According to him, by 2050, Ranchi’s temperature could rise by 1.5 to 2.5 degrees. The number of hot days will increase, and nights will become warmer. The earlier maximum of 36–40°C may rise to 41–43°C. This has already begun, as the temperature has crossed 40°C multiple times in recent years.

However, Priyadarshi says that occasionally Ranchi and other districts of Jharkhand still experience pleasant weather because climate patterns are globally guided and fluctuate accordingly. For example, last year, western disturbances brought good rainfall to Jharkhand.

But February remaining this warm in Ranchi is a dangerous signal. He says, “It used to rain in February, and the cold would last till March. Now the cold doesn’t feel the same. After Jharkhand became a separate state, the load on Ranchi increased. The population grew unplanned. Forests were cut recklessly. Green cover began disappearing. Pollution increased, greenhouse gas effects intensified, and Ranchi started falling under the urban heat island effect. The Ranchi that was once famous as a hill station for its climate has now entered the urban heat island zone.”

Water Bodies Depleted

Due to weakening local monsoon systems, rainfall in Ranchi is also declining. Experts say that earlier, the reason for good rainfall and relatively cool summers 25–30 years ago was the presence of numerous ponds and wells, which no longer exist. Ranchi’s water cycle depended heavily on evaporation from ponds, rivers and reservoirs. That evaporation helped form rainfall. Now, when ponds, wells and rivers are disappearing, how will evaporation happen?

If forests keep disappearing, ponds, wells and lakes keep drying up, and mining continues in the same manner, without balance, the shift will only deepen. However, the question is no longer whether the climate has changed, as people can already feel it. The real question is whether anything will be done before the Ranchi that once felt like a hill station exists only in memory.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Ranji Trophy Final, Day 4 Preview: Can Mayank Agarwal Hold Karnataka Together Against Auqib Nabi?

  2. IND Vs ZIM, T20 World Cup 2026: How Can India Qualify After 72-Run Win Against Zimbabwe?

  3. England Vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2026: Colombo Hourly Weather Forecast Today

  4. England Vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2026: Head-To-Head, Key Battles And Match Prediction

  5. T20 World Cup Dispatch: India One Step Closer To Qualification As Abhishek Takes Off; Pakistan Nervously Look At NZ

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Vaishnavi Adkar? Women's Singles Player Who Made History At The W100 Bengaluru Open 2026

  2. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  3. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  4. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: February 26, 2026

  2. Agreement Reached On Use Of UPI In Israel, Says PM Modi

  3. Day In Pics: February 24, 2026

  4. Police Detain Over 40 JNU Students During March Over Vemula Act, Cops Locked Campus Gate, Say Protesters

  5. ‘This Is India, Not North Korea’: Rahul Gandhi Slams PM Modi

Entertainment News

  1. 10 Years Of Aligarh: Dignity, Shame And The Cost Of Being Seen

  2. Mumbai Meri Jaan: Evolution Of The City As A Cinematic Character

  3. Boong Review | Examining The Barbs Of Manipur’s Conflict Through Childhood’s Innocence

  4. Do Deewane Seher Mein Review | Mrunal Thakur And Siddhant Chaturvedi Anchor A Sincere, Albeit Undercooked Mumbai Romance

  5. The Tablet Review | Love’s Labour In The Shadow Of Stigma

US News

  1. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  2. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  3. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  4. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  5. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

World News

  1. PM Modi In Israel, Visit Signals Growing Strategic Ties Amid Regional Flux

  2. Netanyahu Calls Modi 'More Than A Friend' And 'Brother' In Knesset Speech

  3. Bangladesh Police Ordered To Re-Arrest Bailed Awami League Leaders In New Cases

  4. World Economic Forum President Borge Brende Steps Down Over Epstein Links

  5. AI And Web3: A Symbiosis For Future Revolution

Latest Stories

  1. BMC Budget 2026-27: Rs 80,952 Crore Proposed For Mumbai Infrastructure

  2. Bangladesh Police Ordered To Re-Arrest Bailed Awami League Leaders In New Cases

  3. Ranji Trophy Final, Day 3 Preview: Will Jammu And Kashmir Declare? Famed Karnataka Batting Under Scanner

  4. BBC Orders Fast-Track Investigation Into Racial Slur Broadcast At BAFTA Awards, Calls It 'Serious Mistake'

  5. India Vs Zimbabwe, T20 World Cup Super Eights: Bruised Men In Blue Sweat It Out At Chepauk Nets

  6. Our Universe Episodes 7 And 8: When And Where To Watch The K-Drama In India

  7. Maoist Leader Kills Commander Planning Police Surrender In Odisha's Kandhamal

  8. Modi Sounds Bengal Poll Bugle, Open Letter Invokes Maa Kali, Tagore, And Netaji 