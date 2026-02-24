Burn Patient Among Seven Killed In Ranchi-Delhi Air Ambulance Crash 

Air ambulance took off from Birsa Munda Airport in Ranchi at around 7:11 pm for Delhi
A major plane crash occurred in Jharkhand’s Chatra district on Monday evening when an air ambulance flying from Ranchi to Delhi went down in the Karmatand forest area under Simaria police station. All seven people on board lost their lives.
According to officials, the aircraft took off from Birsa Munda Airport in Ranchi at approximately 7:11 pm, bound for Delhi. About 23 minutes after takeoff, around 7:34 pm, contact with Air Traffic Control (ATC) was lost. Shortly thereafter, authorities received information that the aircraft had crashed in a forested area of Chatra district.
The seven people on board included 41-year-old Sanjay Kumar, who had suffered severe burn injuries and was being transported to Delhi for advanced medical treatment. He was accompanied by his family members, Archana Devi and Dhruv Kumar. Also on board were Dr. Vikas Kumar Gupta and paramedical staff member Sachin Kumar Mishra. The aircraft was piloted by Captain Vivek Vikas Bhagat and co-pilot Captain Swarajdeep Singh.
The impact was extremely severe, completely destroying the aircraft. Local villagers noticed smoke rising from the forest and immediately alerted the police and district administration. Rescue teams rushed to the site, but tragically, all occupants had died by the time they arrived.
The air ambulance was operated by a private service provider. Following the accident, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) initiated a formal investigation. Preliminary suspicions suggest that adverse weather conditions or a technical malfunction may have contributed to the crash; however, the exact cause will only be determined after the completion of the investigation.
The tragic incident has left the entire state in shock. The administration has expressed condolences to the bereaved families and assured that a thorough and impartial investigation will be conducted.