Delhi HC Schedules Final Hearing in M J Akbar’s Defamation Appeal Against Priya Ramani

Akbar contends the trial court erred by dismissing the case based on “surmises and conjecture” and claims it ignored evidence and legal principles, while Ramani had alleged sexual misconduct against him during the 2018 #MeToo movement.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Ainnie Arif
Updated on:
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M J Akbar |
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • The Delhi High Court has listed former Union minister M J Akbar’s plea challenging Priya Ramani’s acquittal in his criminal defamation case for September 24.

  • The trial court had acquitted Ramani in February 2021, stating no charges were proved, and criticsed societal failings despite epics like the 'Mahabharata' and 'Ramayana' emphasizing respect for women.

The Delhi High Court on Monday listed former Union minister M J Akbar's plea challenging the acquittal of journalist Priya Ramani in his criminal defamation case over allegations of sexual misconduct for final hearing on September 24.

"Trial court record has been received. Written submissions have been filed by both the parties. List for final hearing on the next date," Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma said.

Akbar has challenged the trial court's February 17, 2021 order acquitting Ramani in the case, arguing that a woman has the right to put grievances before any platform of her choice even after decades.

The high court had, on January 13, 2022, agreed to examine Akbar's appeal against the trial court's order and admitted it, following which notice was issued to Ramani in August 2021.

In his appeal, Akbar contended that the trial court decided his criminal defamation case on the basis of surmises and conjecture.

His plea further stated that the trial court failed to appreciate the arguments and evidence on record.

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Akbar also claimed the trial court "gravely erred" in observing that he did not have a stellar reputation and ignored the well-established principles of criminal jurisprudence.

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BY Outlook News Desk

The trial court had dismissed the defamation complaint filed by Akbar and acquitted Ramani, stating that no charges were proved against her.

It had added that it was shameful that crimes against women were taking place in a country where mega epics like the 'Mahabharata' and 'Ramayana' were written about respecting them.

Ramani had made allegations of sexual misconduct against Akbar in the wake of the "#MeToo" movement in 2018.

Akbar filed the complaint against Ramani on October 15, 2018, for allegedly defaming him by accusing him of sexual misconduct decades earlier.

He resigned as a Union minister on October 17, 2018.

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