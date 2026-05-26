CBI Registers FIR In Twisha Sharma Death Case, Books Husband And Mother-In-Law

CBI registered an FIR against Twisha Sharma’s husband Samarth Singh and mother-in-law Giribala Singh.
The agency took over the investigation from Bhopal police into the alleged dowry death case.
Supreme Court said it would ensure a fair and impartial probe and asked both sides to avoid media statements.
The CBI on Monday registered a FIR in the death of Twisha Sharma who was allegedly found hanging at her marital home in Bhopal on May 12, booking her husband and mother-in-law, officials said.
The agency dispatched a Special Crime unit to Bhopal earlier in the day to oversee the investigation and gather the required paperwork and evidence.
Following the meeting, the CBI, in accordance with protocol, re-registered the state police FIR in which Samarth Singh and Giribala Singh were named as the accused as its own case.
Taking over the investigation from the state police, the CBI invoked sections 80(2), 85, and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita along with sections of the Dowry Prohibition Act, which were levelled by the state police as well.
Two days after Twisha's passing, the Bhopal police filed the FIR.
According to the FIR, Twisha hanged herself at home at 10.20 p.m., and her husband, Samarth, took her to the AIIMS in Bhopal.
Doctors at AIIMS informed the police on May 13 at 12.05 am that she was brought dead to the hospital, and a PMLC was registered, the FIR said.
According to the post-mortem report, she died from "antemortem hanging by ligature" and had "multiple antemortem injuries (simple in nature possible by blunt force over other parts of the body have been noted)." The police filed the FIR on May 15 after obtaining the post-mortem report and documenting the statements of Twisha's relatives, a former model and actor.
Twisha's family members said in their statements that her in-laws, who were dissatisfied with the dowry paid on December 9, 2025, tortured her.
They accused her in-laws of mental torture and domestic violence, and pushing the 33-year-old to take the extreme step.
Giribala Singh, Twisha's mother-in-law, has also questioned her alleged medical care and mental health in a number of media appearances.
Twisha's family stated that she had spoken to her mother at 9.41 p.m. in the statement they provided to the police when they filed the FIR.
During the call, her husband was heard shouting, and the call was cut abruptly, the FIR citing the statement alleged.
Giribala Singh is accused of picking up the phone after several calls, telling Twisha's sister-in-law that "she is no more" and ending the call.
By re-registering the police FIR, which serves as the investigation's foundation, the central probe agency begins an investigation that was recommended by the state police.
A final report that is submitted to an appropriate court contains the investigation's findings.
Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi's Supreme Court bench, who heard the matter on Monday, promised to make sure the probe is impartial, independent, and fair.
"We would like to impress upon the family members of the victim as well as the accused that instead of making statements in public or before a media platform, they should get their versions recorded before the investigating agency so that no prejudice or adverse impact is had on the ongoing investigation," the bench said.