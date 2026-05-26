CBI Registers FIR In Twisha Sharma Death Case, Books Husband And Mother-In-Law

Two days after Twisha's passing, the Bhopal police filed the FIR.



According to the FIR, Twisha hanged herself at home at 10.20 p.m., and her husband, Samarth, took her to the AIIMS in Bhopal.



Doctors at AIIMS informed the police on May 13 at 12.05 am that she was brought dead to the hospital, and a PMLC was registered, the FIR said.



According to the post-mortem report, she died from "antemortem hanging by ligature" and had "multiple antemortem injuries (simple in nature possible by blunt force over other parts of the body have been noted)." The police filed the FIR on May 15 after obtaining the post-mortem report and documenting the statements of Twisha's relatives, a former model and actor.