Why Delhi Gymkhana Club’s Land Suddenly Matters For National Security

The Central Government has ordered the Delhi Gymkhana Club to vacate its 27.3-acre prime land in Lutyens’ Delhi by June 5, 2026, citing urgent national security and defence infrastructure needs in a highly sensitive zone.
The club’s location, right next to the Prime Minister’s residence and within the strategic Lutyens’ Delhi administrative area, has made the land critical for strengthening security infrastructure and area domination.
The order is backed by legal powers under the 1928 lease agreement, which allows the government to reclaim the property for public purpose, sparking debate over heritage versus national security priorities.
The Central Government has directed the historic Delhi Gymkhana Club to hand over its sprawling 27.3-acre premises at 2, Safdarjung Road in Lutyens’ Delhi by June 5, 2026. The order, issued by the Land and Development Office (L&DO) under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, invokes national security concerns and public purpose requirements, marking a rare instance where a long-standing elite institution faces repossession of prime government-leased land.
The decision has sparked intense debate over the balance between heritage institutions, elite privileges, and the overriding priorities of national security in the heart of the national capital.
Proximity to PM Residence
The Delhi Gymkhana Club’s location places it directly adjacent to the Prime Minister’s official residence on Lok Kalyan Marg. This immediate vicinity to one of the country’s most protected and high-security zones has become central to the government’s rationale. Any activity or presence in such close proximity to the PM’s residence demands heightened vigilance, especially amid evolving security threats. Officials argue that repurposing the land will allow for better integration with existing security infrastructure around the Prime Minister’s house and surrounding areas, reducing potential vulnerabilities in this ultra-sensitive pocket.
Lutyens’ Delhi Strategic Zone
Lutyens’ Delhi remains the epicentre of India’s administrative and political power, housing critical government offices, diplomatic enclaves, and defence establishments. The Gymkhana Club site falls squarely within this high-security administrative zone, which also includes key installations along Safdarjung Road and nearby areas like Lodhi Estate. In an era of sophisticated threats—including drone surveillance, cyber risks, and unconventional security challenges—the government views every parcel of land in this zone as strategically vital. Reclaiming the plot is seen as part of a broader effort to consolidate control over sensitive real estate and prevent any gaps in area domination and monitoring.
Why Governments Reclaim Land
Governments worldwide periodically reclaim leased or allotted public land when original purposes no longer align with current national priorities. In this case, the 1928 perpetual lease granted to the then-Imperial Delhi Gymkhana Club was specifically for maintaining a social and sporting facility. However, Clause 4 of the lease deed empowers the lessor (the President of India) to terminate the agreement and order re-entry if the land is required for a public purpose. The L&DO has exercised this provision, stating that the premises are now “critically required” for urgent institutional needs, governance infrastructure, and public-interest projects. This move aligns with similar past actions where public land was resumed for developmental or security-related projects after decades of private or institutional use.
Defence Infrastructure Angle
The official communication explicitly highlights the need for “strengthening and securing of defence infrastructure.” The land’s strategic position makes it suitable for potential expansion of defence-related facilities, command centres, or enhanced security setups that support broader national defence objectives. With adjoining government lands already being cleared and integrated, officials believe the Gymkhana Club plot can contribute to a more cohesive and fortified security grid in central Delhi. This is particularly relevant given rising regional tensions and the constant need to upgrade protective infrastructure around key national assets.
Legal Powers Under Lease Agreements
The government’s action rests firmly on legal grounds embedded in the original 1928 lease agreement. By invoking Clause 4, the L&DO has formally determined (terminated) the lease, ordering that the entire plot—including all buildings, structures, lawns, and fittings—shall vest absolutely with the government. The club has been asked to hand over peaceful possession by June 5, failing which authorities may initiate legal proceedings for forcible re-entry. Reports indicate the club has approached the Delhi High Court challenging the order, seeking status quo and clarity on relocation and employee welfare for its 500-600 staff. The outcome of this legal battle will be closely watched as it tests the enforceability of such public-purpose clauses in old leases.
The Delhi Gymkhana Club, established in 1913, has been a landmark of Delhi’s social and sporting elite for over a century. While many members and observers acknowledge the government’s right under the lease terms, concerns have been raised about the club’s heritage value and the livelihood of its employees. Supporters of the move, including some club members themselves, argue that national security and public interest must take precedence over private recreational use of prime public land.
As the June 5 deadline approaches, this case underscores a larger policy shift: in an increasingly complex security environment, even historic institutions in Lutyens’ Delhi may need to make way for strategic national requirements. The episode is likely to fuel broader discussions on land use, elite institutions, and governance priorities in the national capital.