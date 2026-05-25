Why Delhi Gymkhana Club’s Land Suddenly Matters For National Security

Why Governments Reclaim Land

Governments worldwide periodically reclaim leased or allotted public land when original purposes no longer align with current national priorities. In this case, the 1928 perpetual lease granted to the then-Imperial Delhi Gymkhana Club was specifically for maintaining a social and sporting facility. However, Clause 4 of the lease deed empowers the lessor (the President of India) to terminate the agreement and order re-entry if the land is required for a public purpose. The L&DO has exercised this provision, stating that the premises are now “critically required” for urgent institutional needs, governance infrastructure, and public-interest projects. This move aligns with similar past actions where public land was resumed for developmental or security-related projects after decades of private or institutional use.