Deadly Suicide Bombing Targets Passenger Train In Quetta, Killing Dozens

Attack Details and Casualties

The explosion occurred around 8:05 a.m. local time near Chaman Phatak shortly after the Jaffar Express shuttle departed from the Quetta Cantonment area. The train was carrying law enforcement personnel and their families returning home for the upcoming Eid holidays. Preliminary investigations suggest the SVBIED was packed with more than 70 kilograms of explosives. The blast was so powerful that it derailed multiple bogies, with two catching fire, and also damaged nearby vehicles and shattered the windows of surrounding buildings.