Efforts To Combat Climate Change Often Exclude Indigenous People – They May Not Have Any Recourse

A right without teeth Under the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples, adopted in 2007, Indigenous communities have a recognised right to be meaningfully consulted before anything is done to the lands where they live. This principle has a name: “free, prior and informed consent.” This right means Indigenous groups must be told what governments or corporations want to happen on their lands and why, and must be given the chance to object or propose changes. And the final approval for whatever might happen must come voluntarily from those Indigenous people.