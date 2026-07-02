India and the Iran-US Deal: Energy Security, Inflation and Economic Impact

The essence of an FTA is that it must provide most-favoured-nation treatment and not have surprises after the FTA is negotiated to comply with so-called domestic legal requirements. These should have been taken into account during negotiations of the FTA, and this applies to the US as well. The US has opened investigations under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974. For Trump, an FTA often means simply how much the partner country will invest in the US and he holds up a target of $20 billion for India. Half of that may have already been fulfilled. Sun Pharma’s major investment in 2026 is its $11.75 billion all-cash acquisition of the New Jersey-based Organon & Co. Trump has been expected to visit India for several months now, potentially as part of a Quad meeting with Japan and Australia. This remains unlikely, as does his own interest in the Quad. Trump’s strategic perspective in his second term has embraced Pakistan and China and reduced interest in the Quad and its partners. For India, this is a negative.