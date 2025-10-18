The Mayo College Sesquicentennial 2025

The first among them was Lt. Col. M.K. Shardul Bikram Shah of Tehri, who joined the Indian Foreign Service in 1947. A soldier-diplomat, he had earlier served as Military Attaché to General Roy Bucher, the last British Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army. His transition from the military to diplomacy reflected the evolving character of India’s foreign policy, disciplined yet adaptable, firm yet courteous. In his distinguished career, he served as India’s Ambassador to Ireland, Laos, Ghana, Finland, Spain, and Turkey, and as Chief of Protocol in New Delhi. His postings across three continents embodied the pioneering spirit of India’s first generation of diplomats and of Mayo itself.