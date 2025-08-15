National

Before The Dawn: India’s Final Steps To Freedom

In August 1947, as India stood on the threshold of independence, a nation exhaled after two centuries of colonial rule. These final days were filled with pride, pain, and profound change—where joy met sorrow, and history turned a fateful page.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Indian Independence day on august 15, 1947
Photo: Universal History Archive/ Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Lord Mountbatten at the declaration of Indian Independence, 15 August 1947. Lord Louis Mountbatten 1900-1979, was the last Viceroy of India.

2/14
Indian Independence day on august 15, 1947
Photo: Universal History Archive/ Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Jawaharlal Nehru and Lord Mountbatten at the declaration of Indian Independence, 15 August 1947. Nehru (1889 -1964) was a leader of Indian National Congress during the Indian independence movement. He later became Prime Minister.

3/14
Indian Independence day on august 15, 1947
Photo: Keystone Features/Getty Images

One of 30 special trains leaving New Delhi Station which will take the staff of the Pakistan government to Karachi. Muslim League National Guards stand to attention in honour of the departure. 600 Delhi muslims were relocated to Pakistan following the partition.

4/14
Indian Independence day on august 15, 1947
Photo: Daily Herald Archive/National Science & Media Museum/SSPL via Getty Images

Muslim refugees fleeing India for Pakistan crowd train engine, 1947. Gelatin silver photograph shows Muslim refugees fleeing India for Pakistan. They are crowding the train engine in their panic and desperation to leave the country.

5/14
Indian Independence day on august 15, 1947
| Photo: Keystone Features/Getty Images

One of 30 special trains leaving New Delhi Station which will take the staff of the Pakistan government to Karachi. Muslim League National Guards stand to attention in honour of the departure. 600 Delhi muslims were relocated to Pakistan following the partition.

6/14
Indian Independence day on august 15, 1947
| Photo: Keystone Features/Getty Images

Muslim women boarding a train at New Delhi in India to travel to the newly independent Pakistan.

7/14
Indian Independence day on august 15, 1947
Photo: Popperfoto via Getty Images/Getty Images

The Partition of India and Pakistan pic: 1947, Muslim refugees from India at a refugee camp.

8/14
Indian Independence day on august 15, 1947
| Photo: Keystone-France/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

The vice President of India, Jawaharlal Nehru, presenting the national flag of India during a meeting of the constituent assembly, the flag is made up of three colors: saffron, white and green with the wheel of the Asoka in the center symbolizing unity on July 30, 1947.

9/14
Indian Independence day on august 15, 1947
| Photo: Dinodia Photos/Getty Images

First Independence Day of India celebration , Bombay now Mumbai , Maharashtra, 15 August 1947.

10/14
Indian Independence day on august 15, 1947
Photo: Bettmann/Getty Images

One of the greatest mass transfers of population in the history of the world has been going on since the recent creation of the two independent states, India and Pakistan. Violence, riots and death accompany the migrating peoples as frightened and weary Muslims flee from India into Pakistan, and Hindus move from Pakistan into India. Already hundreds of thousands of refugees have passed through the border city of Amritsar where government relief stations are opened to care for the victims of the tragic exodus.

11/14
Indian Independence day on august 15, 1947
Photo: KEYSTONE-FRANCE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Refugee family in a camp after the partition of India and Pakistan, in 1947 in Pakistan

12/14
Indian Independence day on august 15, 1947
Photo: KEYSTONE-FRANCE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Military parade for the national festival in Bombay, India in August 1947

13/14
Indian Independence day on august 15, 1947
| Photo: Fox Photos/Getty Images

Lord Louis Mountbatten (1900 - 1979) and Lady Edwina Mountbatten (1901 - 1960) surrounded by children in New Delhi, at the time of Independence.

14/14
Indian Independence day on august 15, 1947
| Photo: William Vanderson/Fox Photos/Getty Images

15th August 1947: A flag of the new Dominion of India unfurls outside India House, London.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Asia Cup 2025 Squad: Suryakumar Yadav To Lead 15-member Team; Gill Named Vice-captain

  2. Sunil Gavaskar Sidesteps Debate On Yashasvi Jaiswal’s Asia Cup Snub, Says 'Players Don’t Need Controversy'

  3. Asia Cup 2025: From Shubman Gill Return To Shreyas Iyer's Exclusion – Three Surprises From India's Squad Announcement

  4. India Announce Squad For ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Check Who's In, Who's Out

  5. Australia Vs South Africa 1st ODI: Maharaj Fifer Floors Hosts As Proteas Win By 98 Runs

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles: Draper-Pegula Sail Through; Rune-Anisimova Stunned In Round Of 16

  2. US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz-Emma Raducanu Lose In Mixed Doubles Round Of 16

  3. Raducanu/Alcaraz Vs Pegula/Draper Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch US Open 2025 Round Of 16 Match

  4. US Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Withdraws From Mixed Doubles Due To Illness

  5. Danilovic/Djokovic Vs Andreeva/Medvedev Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch US Open 2025 Round Of 16 Match

Badminton News

  1. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  2. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  3. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Mumbai Grapples With Heavy Rain; Red Alert Issued As Waterlogging Hits The City

  2. The Tariff Weapon: India At The Crossroads

  3. Shimla's Bizarre Water Crisis: Dry Spell During Monsoon Explained

  4. As Local Polls Loom, Twin Troubles Rock Pinarayi Vijayan Government In Kerala

  5. Tricolour Hoisted In Four Hamlets In Maharashtra For The First Time Since Independence

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  2. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  3. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

  4. US, China Extend Tariff Truce By Another 90 Days

  5. Trump Suggests Ukraine, Russia May Need to Cede Land in Peace Deal

World News

  1. The Tariff Weapon: India At The Crossroads

  2. Thaw In India-China Ties As Wang Yi Lands In Delhi

  3. Washington’s Whim Shakes Up India’s Seafood Heartland

  4. Trump Hosts Zelenskyy And European Leaders At White House Amid Ukraine War Talks

  5. Modi Meets Wang Yi, Reaffirms Commitment to Peaceful Border Resolution

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, August 20, 2025: What’s in Store for Cancer, Libra, Scorpio & More

  2. The Fable Of Free Trade

  3. ICSSR To Issue Notice To CSDS Over ‘Manipulated’ Maharashtra Poll Data

  4. IMD Issues Red Alert For Mumbai As Heavy Rains Paralyse City; Over 700 Rescued From Monorail

  5. NCERT Introduces Special Modules On Operation Sindoor, Highlights India’s Military Response To Pahalgam Attack

  6. Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Attacked During Jan Sunvai, Man Detained

  7. Anurag Kashyap Blasts Producer Of AI-Generated Film Chiranjeevi Hanuman: You Should Be In Gutter

  8. Trump Says US May Provide Air Support To Back Ukraine Peace Deal