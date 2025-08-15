Before The Dawn: India’s Final Steps To Freedom

Lord Mountbatten at the declaration of Indian Independence, 15 August 1947. Lord Louis Mountbatten 1900-1979, was the last Viceroy of India.
Jawaharlal Nehru and Lord Mountbatten at the declaration of Indian Independence, 15 August 1947. Nehru (1889 -1964) was a leader of Indian National Congress during the Indian independence movement. He later became Prime Minister.
One of 30 special trains leaving New Delhi Station which will take the staff of the Pakistan government to Karachi. Muslim League National Guards stand to attention in honour of the departure. 600 Delhi muslims were relocated to Pakistan following the partition.
Muslim refugees fleeing India for Pakistan crowd train engine, 1947. Gelatin silver photograph shows Muslim refugees fleeing India for Pakistan. They are crowding the train engine in their panic and desperation to leave the country.
Muslim women boarding a train at New Delhi in India to travel to the newly independent Pakistan.
The Partition of India and Pakistan pic: 1947, Muslim refugees from India at a refugee camp.
The vice President of India, Jawaharlal Nehru, presenting the national flag of India during a meeting of the constituent assembly, the flag is made up of three colors: saffron, white and green with the wheel of the Asoka in the center symbolizing unity on July 30, 1947.
First Independence Day of India celebration , Bombay now Mumbai , Maharashtra, 15 August 1947.
One of the greatest mass transfers of population in the history of the world has been going on since the recent creation of the two independent states, India and Pakistan. Violence, riots and death accompany the migrating peoples as frightened and weary Muslims flee from India into Pakistan, and Hindus move from Pakistan into India. Already hundreds of thousands of refugees have passed through the border city of Amritsar where government relief stations are opened to care for the victims of the tragic exodus.
Refugee family in a camp after the partition of India and Pakistan, in 1947 in Pakistan
Military parade for the national festival in Bombay, India in August 1947
Lord Louis Mountbatten (1900 - 1979) and Lady Edwina Mountbatten (1901 - 1960) surrounded by children in New Delhi, at the time of Independence.
15th August 1947: A flag of the new Dominion of India unfurls outside India House, London.