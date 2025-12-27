Mumbai Vs Uttarakhand, Vijay Hazare Trophy: Shardul Thakur's Men Notch Up 51-Run Win

Rohit Sharma was dismissed for a first-ball duck, but the Shardul Thakur-led Mumbai had enough juice in their bowling tank to overpower Uttarakhand by 51 runs in the second-round Group C match of Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 in Jaipur on Friday (December 26). Batting first, Mumbai scored a daunting 331 for seven with useful contributions from wicketkeeper-batter Hardik Tamore (93 not out off 82 balls), Sarfaraz Khan (55 off 49 balls) and Musheer Khan (55 off 56 balls). Later, Musheer (2/57) also did his bit with the ball, scalping a couple of wickets as Uttarakhand managed 280 for 9 in the end, largely due to left-handed opener Yuvraj Choudhary's run-a-ball 96.

Mumbai’s Rohit Sharma, right, and others celebrate after winning a Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 cricket match between Mumbai and Uttarakhand, at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, in Jaipur, Rajasthan. | Photo: PTI
Mumbai’s Rohit Sharma during a Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 cricket match between Mumbai and Uttarakhand, at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, in Jaipur, Rajasthan. | Photo: PTI
Mumbai’s Angkrish Raghuvanshi being attended by Rohit Sharma and others after an injury during a Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 cricket match between Mumbai and Uttarakhand, at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, in Jaipur, Rajasthan. | Photo: PTI
Mumbai’s Rohit Sharma, left, celebrates with Musheer Khan after taking the catch of Uttarakhand’s Kamal Singh during a Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 cricket match between Mumbai and Uttarakhand, at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, in Jaipur, Rajasthan. | Photo: PTI
Uttarakhand’s Yuvraj Chaudhary celebrates his half century during a Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 cricket match between Mumbai and Uttarakhand, at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, in Jaipur, Rajasthan. | Photo: PTI
Mumbai Onkar Tarmale dislodges the bails to run out Uttarakhand’s Aarav Mahajan during a Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 cricket match between Mumbai and Uttarakhand, at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, in Jaipur, Rajasthan. | Photo: PTI
Mumbai's Musheer Khan plays a shot during a Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 cricket match between Mumbai and Uttarakhand, at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, in Jaipur. | Photo: PTI
Mumbai's Sarfaraz Khan plays a shot during the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 cricket match between Mumbai and Uttarakhand, at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, in Jaipur. | Photo: PTI
Mumbai's Shams Mulani plays a shot during the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 cricket match between Mumbai and Uttarakhand, at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, in Jaipur. | Photo: PTI
Mumbai's Sarfaraz Khan and Musheer Khan run between the wickets during the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 cricket match between Mumbai and Uttarakhand, at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, in Jaipur. | Photo: PTI
