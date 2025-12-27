Mumbai Vs Uttarakhand, Vijay Hazare Trophy: Shardul Thakur's Men Notch Up 51-Run Win
Rohit Sharma was dismissed for a first-ball duck, but the Shardul Thakur-led Mumbai had enough juice in their bowling tank to overpower Uttarakhand by 51 runs in the second-round Group C match of Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 in Jaipur on Friday (December 26). Batting first, Mumbai scored a daunting 331 for seven with useful contributions from wicketkeeper-batter Hardik Tamore (93 not out off 82 balls), Sarfaraz Khan (55 off 49 balls) and Musheer Khan (55 off 56 balls). Later, Musheer (2/57) also did his bit with the ball, scalping a couple of wickets as Uttarakhand managed 280 for 9 in the end, largely due to left-handed opener Yuvraj Choudhary's run-a-ball 96.
1/9
2/9
3/9
4/9
5/9
6/9
7/9
8/9
9/9
Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India vs South Africa 2025, news updates, IND vs SA Test, ODI & T20I schedule, full squads, and batting & bowling stats.
MOST POPULAR
WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
CLOSE