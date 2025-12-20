Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Live Score, BWF World Tour Finals: Indian Duo Leading In First Game

Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Live Score, BWF World Tour Finals 2025 Semi-Final: The India duo beat Paris 2024 bronze medalists Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik in their previous outing. Photo: BWF/Badminton Photo

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the men's doubles semi-final match at the BWF World Tour Finals 2025, to be played between India's Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty and China's Liang Wei Keng and Wang Chang in Hangzhou on Saturday (December 20). Satwik-Chirag have already rewritten history by becoming the first Indian men’s doubles pair to advance to the last-four stage of the prestigious tournament. Today, they aim to go one step further, and face a duo 'Sat-Chi' defeated in the group stage earlier. Follow the live scores and updates from the badminton encounter.

20 Dec 2025, 07:15:43 pm IST Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Live Score, BWF World Tour Finals SF: Game 1 Chirag is making his presence felt in the front court with smart interceptions. The smashes are working well too, as the duo is in sync and not leaving much room for error. The lead stretches to 18-10!

20 Dec 2025, 07:12:36 pm IST Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Live Score, BWF World Tour Finals SF: Game 1 Resumes The Chinese come back strong from the break, claiming three straight points of their own to cut the deficit down to 11-9. Satwik-Chirag pull one back to maintain a three-point lead.

20 Dec 2025, 07:10:32 pm IST Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Live Score, BWF World Tour Finals SF: Game 1 Interval The points spree continues for the Indians, as they head into the mid-game interval with a handy 11-6 advantage. They have now won eight points in a row.

20 Dec 2025, 07:08:23 pm IST Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Live Score, BWF World Tour Finals SF: Game 1 Sat-Chi are in business! They earn five straight points to go from 3-6 to 8-6. Wang and Liang have some thinking to do, early in this encounter.

20 Dec 2025, 07:05:25 pm IST Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Live Score, BWF World Tour Finals SF: Game 1 Liang and Wang have taken an early 4-1 lead in this semi-final, as Satwik and Chirag are unable to prevail in the short and swift first few rallies. having said that, the Indians wrest the serve back with a strong point, and later cut the gap down to 5-4.

20 Dec 2025, 07:01:36 pm IST Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Live Score, BWF World Tour Finals SF: Love All, Play! The chair umpire calls time and that concludes knocking. The Chinese pair is serving first and Satwik is facing. Wang Chang with a shortish serve and quick exchanges lead to the Indians losing the point.

20 Dec 2025, 06:58:43 pm IST Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Live Score, BWF World Tour Finals SF: Almost Time! The preceding match, the first men's doubles semi-final, has concluded. That means it's time for Satwik and Chirag to take the court. The Indian duo enters the stage and so does the Chinese pairing. Knocking has begun and the match is coming up next.

20 Dec 2025, 06:45:45 pm IST Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Live Score, BWF World Tour Finals SF: How Indians Reached Semis The world no. 3 pairing of Satwik-Chirag sealed their place in the last four with a spirited 17-21, 21-18, 21-15 comeback win over world No. 2 and Paris 2024 bronze medallists Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik of Malaysia. Satwik and Chirag recovered from the loss of the opening game to register a three-game victory, winning the second and third games with authority to finish as Group B toppers. The result also carried added significance, as the Indian duo avenged their defeat to the Malaysians at the Paris Olympic Games 2024.

20 Dec 2025, 06:25:17 pm IST Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Live Score, BWF World Tour Finals SF: Start Time, Streaming There is one more match to go on Court 1 before Satwik-Chirag's semi-final, the last clash of the day, takes place. The Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty vs Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network TV channels in India. It will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in the country.