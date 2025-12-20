Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Live Score, BWF World Tour Finals: Indian Duo Leading In First Game

Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Live Score, BWF World Tour Finals 2025 Semi-Final: The third-seeded Indian pair had defeated China's Liang Wei Keng and Wang Chang in the group stage earlier. Follow the latest updates from the badminton match

B
Bhuvan Gupta
Updated on:
Updated on:
Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Live Score, BWF World Tour Finals 2025 Semi-Final
Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Live Score, BWF World Tour Finals 2025 Semi-Final: The India duo beat Paris 2024 bronze medalists Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik in their previous outing. Photo: BWF/Badminton Photo
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the men's doubles semi-final match at the BWF World Tour Finals 2025, to be played between India's Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty and China's Liang Wei Keng and Wang Chang in Hangzhou on Saturday (December 20). Satwik-Chirag have already rewritten history by becoming the first Indian men’s doubles pair to advance to the last-four stage of the prestigious tournament. Today, they aim to go one step further, and face a duo 'Sat-Chi' defeated in the group stage earlier. Follow the live scores and updates from the badminton encounter.
LIVE UPDATES

Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Live Score, BWF World Tour Finals SF: Game 1

Chirag is making his presence felt in the front court with smart interceptions. The smashes are working well too, as the duo is in sync and not leaving much room for error. The lead stretches to 18-10!

Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Live Score, BWF World Tour Finals SF: Game 1 Resumes

The Chinese come back strong from the break, claiming three straight points of their own to cut the deficit down to 11-9. Satwik-Chirag pull one back to maintain a three-point lead.

Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Live Score, BWF World Tour Finals SF: Game 1 Interval

The points spree continues for the Indians, as they head into the mid-game interval with a handy 11-6 advantage. They have now won eight points in a row.

Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Live Score, BWF World Tour Finals SF: Game 1

Sat-Chi are in business! They earn five straight points to go from 3-6 to 8-6. Wang and Liang have some thinking to do, early in this encounter.

Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Live Score, BWF World Tour Finals SF: Game 1

Liang and Wang have taken an early 4-1 lead in this semi-final, as Satwik and Chirag are unable to prevail in the short and swift first few rallies. having said that, the Indians wrest the serve back with a strong point, and later cut the gap down to 5-4.

Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Live Score, BWF World Tour Finals SF: Love All, Play!

The chair umpire calls time and that concludes knocking. The Chinese pair is serving first and Satwik is facing. Wang Chang with a shortish serve and quick exchanges lead to the Indians losing the point.

Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Live Score, BWF World Tour Finals SF: Almost Time!

The preceding match, the first men's doubles semi-final, has concluded. That means it's time for Satwik and Chirag to take the court. The Indian duo enters the stage and so does the Chinese pairing. Knocking has begun and the match is coming up next.

Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Live Score, BWF World Tour Finals SF: How Indians Reached Semis

The world no. 3 pairing of Satwik-Chirag sealed their place in the last four with a spirited 17-21, 21-18, 21-15 comeback win over world No. 2 and Paris 2024 bronze medallists Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik of Malaysia. Satwik and Chirag recovered from the loss of the opening game to register a three-game victory, winning the second and third games with authority to finish as Group B toppers.

The result also carried added significance, as the Indian duo avenged their defeat to the Malaysians at the Paris Olympic Games 2024.

Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Live Score, BWF World Tour Finals SF: Start Time, Streaming

There is one more match to go on Court 1 before Satwik-Chirag's semi-final, the last clash of the day, takes place. The Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty vs Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network TV channels in India. It will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in the country.

Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Live Score, BWF World Tour Finals SF: Greetings!

Good evening and welcome, everyone. Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty have kept their date with history by storming into the semi-finals of the BWF World Tour Finals, and take on China's Liang Wei Keng and Wang Chang in a repeat of their Group B encounter. Stay with us for the build-up and live updates.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Squad For T20 World Cup: Big Talking Points From Ajit Agarkar And Co's Selection Calls

  2. Why Was Shubman Gill Dropped From India's T20 World Cup Squad? Ajit Agarkar, Suryakumar Yadav Explain

  3. India Vs Pakistan, U-19 Asia Cup Final: Dubai Weather Forecast, ICC Academy Ground Pitch Report

  4. Vijay Hazare Trophy: Mohammed Shami To Lead Bengal Squad Amid National Team Exile

  5. Vijay Hazare Trophy: Rohit Sharma Set For Opener; Kohli, Pant Eye Limited Appearances

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Pang Renlong? Chinese Tennis Player To Receive 12 Year Ban By ITIA

  2. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Pull Off Thriller to Win Opener Against Chang-Weikeng

  3. Rafael Nadal Undergoes Surgery To Address Long-Standing Right-Hand Pain

  4. Tennis Premier League 2025 Preview: Full Schedule, Teams, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  5. Andy Murray Admits Coaching Stint With Novak Djokovic Was A 'Disappointment'

Badminton News

  1. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Live Score, BWF World Tour Finals: Indian Duo Gathers Steam In First Game

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang Live Streaming, BWF World Tour Finals: Where To Watch Semi-final Match

  3. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Outplay Aaron-Soh To Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Aaron-Soh Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals 2025: SatChi Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot - As It Happened

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Alfian-Fikri Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals: SatChi Beat Indonesian Pair To Top Group B

Trending Stories

National News

  1. New Insurance Bill: All For Insurance Companies, Not For The Masses

  2. 30 Years Of Irreverence

  3. From Buses To Streets: Kerala’s Quiet Revolt After The Dileep Verdict

  4. ‘Manipur Wants Peace’, Say Meitei Protesters At Jantar Mantar Over Ethnic Violence

  5. Which State Has The Highest Unemployment Rate In India?

Entertainment News

  1. Outlook’s Picks | 7 Standout Hindi OTT Shows In 2025

  2. Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders Review | A Deliciously Paced & Politically Resolute Crime Drama

  3. What Happened To The Spy Film? Dhurandhar & The Age Of Creative Intent

  4. Critic Khatre Mein Hai: Inside Dhurandhar’s Selectively Manufactured Outrage

  5. Saali Mohabbat Review | An Immersive Thriller That Revives The Familiar Taste Of ‘Chutney’

US News

  1. Trump Expands US Travel Ban, Adds Five Countries And Tightens Curbs On Others

  2. US Escalation In Venezuela Fits Pattern Of Regime Change Wars In Latin America

  3. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  4. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  5. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

World News

  1. Epstein Files: What We Know So Far

  2. Saudi Arabia, Dubai Deport Thousands Of Pakistani Nationals Over Begging

  3. US Defence Bill Signed By Trump Highlights India, Quad And Indo-Pacific Strategy

  4. Heavy Rain and Thunderstorms Hit UAE: Flights Cancelled, Road Traffic Disrupted

  5. Pakistan’s Military Confirms 11 Personnel And 40 Civilian Deaths During Four Day Conflict

Latest Stories

  1. Vande Mataram Row: Kashmiri Leaders At Odds With Centre’s Views On Nationalism

  2. Delhi Bans Non-BS-VI Vehicles, Enforces PUC Rule Under GRAP Stage IV

  3. AUS Vs ENG, 3rd Ashes Test Day 2: Lyon's Double Strike Leaves England Reeling At Lunch Against Australia

  4. AUS Vs ENG, 3rd Ashes Test: Nathan 'GOAT' Lyon Surpasses Glenn McGrath In Wickets List For Australia

  5. Ikkis Release Postponed: Agastya Nanda Starrer To Hit Theatres In January On THIS Date

  6. Three Juveniles, Eight KISS Staff Arrested For Murder Of 14-Year-Old Tribal Student

  7. Washington Flood: Disaster Cash Assistance Available for Counties Amid Flooding

  8. Born On A Wednesday? Decode Your Mercury-Blessed Intelligence & Charm