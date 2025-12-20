Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang Live Streaming, BWF World Tour Finals: Where To Watch Semi-final Match

Asian Games gold medallists Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will go head-to-head against Chinese pairing of Liang Wei Keng and Wang Chang in the men's doubles semi-final at the BWF World Tour Finals in Hangzhou on Saturday.
The world no 3 pair, topped their Group B and that earned them a spot in the semis. In the tournament opener, they defeated Liang and Wang 12-21, 22-20, 21-14. No Indian men's pair have reached the last-four stage of the World Tour Finals.
PV Sindhu remains the only Indian shuttler to win the title at the marquee event, claiming the numero uno crown in 2019, whereas Saina Nehwal reached the final in 2011.
Satwik-Chirag, BWF World Tour Finals: Live Streaming Info
Where and when will the Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty vs Liang Wei Keng and Wang Chang, semi-final match at the BWF World Tour Finals take place?
The Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty vs Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang, BWF World Tour Finals semi-final match will take place on Saturday, December 20. It will start at 5:50 p.m. IST.
Where to watch Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty vs Liang Wei Keng and Wang Chang, semi-final match at the BWF World Tour Finals in India?
The match will be telecast live on Star Sports 3 and Star Sports Khel. Live streaming of the same will be available on the JioHotstar app and website.