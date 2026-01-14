Satwik-Chirag Vs Chen Zhi Yi-Presley Smith Live Streaming, BWF India Open Super 750: When And Where To Watch

Here is all you need to know about the BWF India Open Super 750 round of 64 clash of Men's Doubles between Satwik-Chirag and Chen Zhi Yi-Presley Smith: preview, recent results and live streaming information

Outlook Sports Desk
Satwik-Chirag Vs Chen Zhi Yi-Presley Smith Live Streaming, BWF India Open Super 750
Indian men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will face Chen Zhi Yi and Presley Smith at the BWF India Open Super 750 round in January 14, 2026. Badminton Photo.
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Satwik-Chirag will be up against Chen Zhi Yi and Presley Smith in round of 64 in BWF India Open 2026

  • They are among India's top medal contenders in the tournament

  • The pair have won the tournament once back in 2022

Asian Games gold medallists Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will go head-to-head against Chen Zhi Yi and Presley Smith in round of 64 of the BWF India Open 2026 at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium on Wednesday, January 14, 2026.

The pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty has been a revelation in Indian badminton, and also India's best podium hopes in the BWF Indian Open 2026.

Their recent performance has been quite good as they reached the quarter finals of the Malaysian Open. In the last four editions of the Indian Open, they have reached two finals, even winning it back in 2022, when it was Super 500.

Satwik-Chirag, BWF India Open Super 750: Live Streaming Info

Where and when will the Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty vs Chen Zhi Yi and Presley Smith, round of 64 match at the BWF India Open Super 750 take place?

The Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty vs Chen Zhi Yi-Presley Smith, BWF Super match will take place on Wednesday, January 14. It will start at 3:30 pm IST approx.

Where to watch Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty vs Chen Zhi Yi and Presley Smith, round of 64 match at the BWF India Open Super 750 in India?

The match between Satwiksairaj Ranikreddy-Chirag Shetty and Chen Zhi Yi-Presley Smith will be telecast on the Eurosport TV channels in India. They will be live streamed on the Badminton Association of India's official YouTube channel in the country.

