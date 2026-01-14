Satwik-Chirag Vs Chen Zhi Yi-Presley Smith Live Streaming, BWF India Open Super 750: When And Where To Watch

Satwik-Chirag will be up against Chen Zhi Yi and Presley Smith in round of 64 in BWF India Open 2026
They are among India's top medal contenders in the tournament
The pair have won the tournament once back in 2022
Asian Games gold medallists Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will go head-to-head against Chen Zhi Yi and Presley Smith in round of 64 of the BWF India Open 2026 at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium on Wednesday, January 14, 2026.
The pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty has been a revelation in Indian badminton, and also India's best podium hopes in the BWF Indian Open 2026.
Their recent performance has been quite good as they reached the quarter finals of the Malaysian Open. In the last four editions of the Indian Open, they have reached two finals, even winning it back in 2022, when it was Super 500.
Where and when will the Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty vs Chen Zhi Yi and Presley Smith, round of 64 match at the BWF India Open Super 750 take place?
The Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty vs Chen Zhi Yi-Presley Smith, BWF Super match will take place on Wednesday, January 14. It will start at 3:30 pm IST approx.
Where to watch Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty vs Chen Zhi Yi and Presley Smith, round of 64 match at the BWF India Open Super 750 in India?
The match between Satwiksairaj Ranikreddy-Chirag Shetty and Chen Zhi Yi-Presley Smith will be telecast on the Eurosport TV channels in India. They will be live streamed on the Badminton Association of India's official YouTube channel in the country.