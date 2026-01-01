India Open Badminton 2026 Semi-Final Preview: Schedule, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know About BWF Super 750 SF

BWF India Open 2026 semi-finals kick off on Saturday, 17 January, with 10 matches across five categories at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium
No Indian players remain in the draw, as Lakshya Sen exited in quarterfinals
Key men’s singles clash: Indonesia’s Jonatan Christie faces Singapore’s Loh Kean Yew, while women’s singles feature World No. 1 An Se-young against Ratchanok Intanon
BWF India Open 2026 enters its semi-final stage on Saturday, 17 January, with the battle for the finals heating up at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium. Ten matches across five categories will determine the champions at the BWF Super 750 event.
The home interest, however, has come to an end. Lakshya Sen, India’s last remaining challenge, bowed out in the quarter-finals on Friday after a gripping three-game contest against Chinese Taipei’s Lin Chun-yi. The World No. 14 went down 17-21, 21-13, 21-18 in a match that swung on momentum and adaptability.
India’s doubles campaign had already concluded on Thursday, with Satwiksairaj Rankireddy–Chirag Shetty and Treesa Jolly–Gayatri Gopichand exiting in the pre-quarterfinals.
Across the draw, the semi-final line-up delivers elite-level clashes. Loh Kean Yew produced one of the standout performances of the quarter-finals, fighting back to beat Thailand’s Kunlavut Vitidsarn 14-21, 21-15, 21-17 in a high-quality men’s singles contest.
The Singaporean now sets up a blockbuster semi-final against Indonesia’s Jonatan Christie, who edged past France’s Christo Popov in straight games.
The women’s singles bracket is equally loaded. World No. 1 An Se-young continued her dominant run and will renew her rivalry with Ratchanok Intanon in a repeat of last year’s semi-final, while an all-Chinese showdown between Chen Yufei and Wang Zhiyi completes a heavyweight last-four line-up.
BWF India Open 2026 Semi-Final Fixtures
Men’s Singles
Lin Chun-yi (Chinese Taipei) vs Victor Lai (Canada) - 3:00 pm IST
Jonatan Christie (Indonesia) vs Loh Kean Yew (Singapore) - 1:30 pm IST
Women’s Singles
An Se-young (South Korea) vs Ratchanok Intanon (Thailand) - 12:30 pm IST
Chen Yufei (China) vs Wang Zhiyi (China) - 11:30 am IST
Men’s Doubles
Kang Min-hyuk / Ki Dong-ju (South Korea) vs Wang Chang / Liang Weikeng (China) - 2:30 pm IST
Hiroki Midorikawa / Kyohei Yamashita (Japan) vs Aaron Chia / Soh Wooi Yik (Malaysia) - 2:00 pm IST
Women’s Doubles
Liu Shengshu / Tan Ning (China) vs Baek Ha-na / Lee So-hee (South Korea)
Yuki Fukushima / Mayu Matsumoto (Japan) vs Pearly Tan / Thinaah Muralitharan (Malaysia) - 11:00 am IST
Mixed Doubles
Feng Yanzhe / Huang Dongping (China) vs Dechapol Puavaranukroh / Supissara Paewsampran (Thailand) - 12:00 pm IST
Mathias Christiansen / Alexandra Bøje (Denmark) vs Jiang Zhenbang / Wei Yaxin (China)
BWF India Open 2026: Live Streaming
The BWF India Open 2026 matches will be telecast on the Eurosport TV channels in India. They will be live streamed on the Badminton Association of India's official YouTube channel in the country.