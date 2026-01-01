India Open Badminton 2026 Semi-Final Preview: Schedule, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know About BWF Super 750 SF

India Open 2026 Badminton Semi-Final: Get preview, fixtures, and live streaming information as the BWF Super 750 tournament enters the semi-final stage on Saturday, 17 January

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Minal Tomar
Updated on:
Updated on:
India Open 2026 Semi-Final Preview: Live Streaming BWF Super 750
India Open 2026 Badminton Semi-Final Preview: Live Streaming - When And Where To Watch BWF Super 750 SF Matches | Photo: AP/Dita Alangkara
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • BWF India Open 2026 semi-finals kick off on Saturday, 17 January, with 10 matches across five categories at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium

  • No Indian players remain in the draw, as Lakshya Sen exited in quarterfinals

  • Key men’s singles clash: Indonesia’s Jonatan Christie faces Singapore’s Loh Kean Yew, while women’s singles feature World No. 1 An Se-young against Ratchanok Intanon

BWF India Open 2026 enters its semi-final stage on Saturday, 17 January, with the battle for the finals heating up at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium. Ten matches across five categories will determine the champions at the BWF Super 750 event.

The home interest, however, has come to an end. Lakshya Sen, India’s last remaining challenge, bowed out in the quarter-finals on Friday after a gripping three-game contest against Chinese Taipei’s Lin Chun-yi. The World No. 14 went down 17-21, 21-13, 21-18 in a match that swung on momentum and adaptability.

India’s doubles campaign had already concluded on Thursday, with Satwiksairaj Rankireddy–Chirag Shetty and Treesa Jolly–Gayatri Gopichand exiting in the pre-quarterfinals.

Across the draw, the semi-final line-up delivers elite-level clashes. Loh Kean Yew produced one of the standout performances of the quarter-finals, fighting back to beat Thailand’s Kunlavut Vitidsarn 14-21, 21-15, 21-17 in a high-quality men’s singles contest.

The Singaporean now sets up a blockbuster semi-final against Indonesia’s Jonatan Christie, who edged past France’s Christo Popov in straight games.

The women’s singles bracket is equally loaded. World No. 1 An Se-young continued her dominant run and will renew her rivalry with Ratchanok Intanon in a repeat of last year’s semi-final, while an all-Chinese showdown between Chen Yufei and Wang Zhiyi completes a heavyweight last-four line-up.

Related Content
Related Content

BWF India Open 2026 Semi-Final Fixtures

Men’s Singles

  • Lin Chun-yi (Chinese Taipei) vs Victor Lai (Canada) - 3:00 pm IST

  • Jonatan Christie (Indonesia) vs Loh Kean Yew (Singapore) - 1:30 pm IST

Women’s Singles

  • An Se-young (South Korea) vs Ratchanok Intanon (Thailand) - 12:30 pm IST

  • Chen Yufei (China) vs Wang Zhiyi (China) - 11:30 am IST

Men’s Doubles

  • Kang Min-hyuk / Ki Dong-ju (South Korea) vs Wang Chang / Liang Weikeng (China) - 2:30 pm IST

  • Hiroki Midorikawa / Kyohei Yamashita (Japan) vs Aaron Chia / Soh Wooi Yik (Malaysia) - 2:00 pm IST

Women’s Doubles

  • Liu Shengshu / Tan Ning (China) vs Baek Ha-na / Lee So-hee (South Korea)

  • Yuki Fukushima / Mayu Matsumoto (Japan) vs Pearly Tan / Thinaah Muralitharan (Malaysia) - 11:00 am IST

Mixed Doubles

  • Feng Yanzhe / Huang Dongping (China) vs Dechapol Puavaranukroh / Supissara Paewsampran (Thailand) - 12:00 pm IST

  • Mathias Christiansen / Alexandra Bøje (Denmark) vs Jiang Zhenbang / Wei Yaxin (China)

BWF India Open 2026: Live Streaming

The BWF India Open 2026 matches will be telecast on the Eurosport TV channels in India. They will be live streamed on the Badminton Association of India's official YouTube channel in the country.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Shreyas Iyer And Ravi Bishnoi Make Comeback In India's T20I Squad Vs New Zealand Series As Injury Replacements

  2. Bangladesh T20 World Cup Deadlock: ICC Team Visiting Dhaka To Resolve Issue - Report

  3. Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Vishvaraj Jadeja Sensational 165* Downs Punjab To Power Saurashtra Into Final

  4. IPL 2026: RCB Propose Idea Of Installing AI Cameras For Crowd Control At Chinnaswamy Stadium

  5. Was Gautam Gambhir Behind Rohit Sharma's Dismissal As ODI Captain? Ex-IND Player Makes Staggering Claims

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Australian Open 2026 Preview: Carlos Alcaraz, Iga Swiatek Eyeing Career Grand Slams

  2. Aryna Sabalenka At Australian Open 2026: World No. 1's Possible Path To Third Title

  3. Coco Gauff At Australian Open 2026: American Youngster's Possible Path To Maiden Title

  4. Iga Swiatek At Australian Open 2026: World No 2 Polish Star’s Possible Path To Maiden Title

  5. Roger Federer Revisits Australian Open Memories, Talks On Modern Tennis Era - Watch

Badminton News

  1. India Open Badminton 2026 Semi-Final Preview: Schedule, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know About BWF Super 750 SF

  2. BWF India Open 2026 Highlights Quarter-Final: Lakshya Sen Loss Ends Indian Challenge

  3. India Open Badminton 2026 Wrap: Lakshya Sen Enters Quarter-Finals As Indian Contingent Falters

  4. BWF India Open 2026 Highlights Day 3: Sen Last Indian In Quarterfinals As Satwik-Chirag, Prannoy Exit

  5. India Open Badminton 2026: Bird Droppings Disrupt Prannoy-Loh Match Twice – Watch

Trending Stories

National News

  1. BMC Election 2026 Results: Mahayuti Inches Closer To Victory, Shiv-Sena Alliance Trail At Second

  2. Didi vs ED: Why Did Directorate Wait Two Years To Raid I-PAC? Trinamool Asks SC

  3. Activists Warn Iron Ore Mining Near Tadoba-Tiger Corridor Could Damage Wildlife And Ecosystems

  4. BMC Elections: Majority Of Exit Polls Predict BJP–Shiv Sena Clean Sweep

  5. Unnao Rape Case: Survivor Moves HC To Record Further Evidence Against Former UP MLA Sengar

Entertainment News

  1. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

  2. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

  3. The Feminine Urge To Binge-Watch A Serial Killer

  4. The Chronology Of Water Review | A Visceral Study Of Self-Reclamation & The Architecture Of Trauma

  5. Song Sung Blue Review | Kate Hudson & Hugh Jackman Anchor A Bittersweet Tale Of A Musical Duo

US News

  1. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  2. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

  3. ICE’s Busiest Year Since 2004: Deadly Crackdown Beyond Minneapolis Shooting

  4. US Vice President JD Vance’s House Attacked, One Arrested

  5. US Will Enforce Oil Quarantine, Not Run Venezuela: Rubio

World News

  1. Trump Finally 'Gets' The Nobel He Was So Desperate For

  2. European NATO Allies Deploy Symbolic Forces To Greenland

  3. India Readies Evacuation Of 10,000 Citizens As Iran–US Tensions Escalate

  4. Germany To Partner With US, Plans To Deploy Military Personnel In Greenland,

  5. Oil Prices Slip As Fears Of US Strike On Iran Ease

Latest Stories

  1. BMC Election 2026 Results: Mahayuti Inches Closer To Victory, Shiv-Sena Alliance Trail At Second

  2. India-EU Trade Deal Near Finish Line As Uncertainty Clouds US Pact

  3. Mauni Amavasya Significance In Astrology: Planetary Influence, Rituals, And Auspicious Remedies

  4. India Readies Evacuation Of 10,000 Citizens As Iran–US Tensions Escalate

  5. Trump Finally 'Gets' The Nobel He Was So Desperate For

  6. BMC Elections 2026: Row Erupts Over Use Of Marker Pens Instead Of Indelible Ink

  7. IBPS RRB Clerk 2025 Prelims Result Expected Soon: Direct Link to Download Scorecard

  8. Didi vs ED: Why Did Directorate Wait Two Years To Raid I-PAC? Trinamool Asks SC