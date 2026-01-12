BWF India Open Super 750 Guide: Indians In Action, Schedule, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Here is your ready reckoner for the 2026 edition of BWF India Open Super 750, including the preview, recent results, Indian players competing, schedule and live streaming information

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: bhuvan gupta
Updated on:
Updated on:
BWF India Open Super 750 Guide: Indians In Action, Schedule, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know
PV Sindhu reached the semi-finals of the BWF Malaysia Open Super 1000 event. Photo: File
Summary
  • PV Sindhu leads India charge in women's singles

  • Lakshya Sen most fancied in men's singles

  • Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty have best shot at podium

Fresh from an encouraging campaign at Malaysia Open upon comeback from a lengthy injury layoff, PV Sindhu will again command the spotlight at the BWF India Open Super 750, starting at New Delhi's Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium on Tuesday (January 13, 2026). Watch the USD 950,000 badminton tournament live.

Sindhu had played fearlessly and reached the semi-finals in the Super 1000 Kuala Lumpur event, before losing to Chinese world number two Wang Zhiyi in a hard-fought encounter. The Indian women's singles spearhead appears to have adapted her game to the changing demands of the sport, and is attacking more freely. The 2017 champion faces Vietnam’s Nguyen Thuy Linh in the first round.

Also in the limelight is Lakshya Sen, who takes on the rising Ayush Shetty in a mouthwatering all-Indian men’s singles opener. Sen, a 2022 India Open champion, ended 2025 by winning the Australian Open Super 500, but then suffered a setback at the Malaysia Open.

Ayush, on the other hand, announced himself in 2025 by winning the US Open Super 300 and has defeated the likes of Kodai Naraoka, Loh Kean Yew, Chou Tien Chen and Brian Yang.

But India’s best chances of a podium again rest on the ace men's doubles duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty. 'Sat-Chi' have reached two finals in the last four seasons, winning the title in 2022. Most recently, they lost in the quarter-finals to Indonesia's Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Shohibul Fikri at the Malaysia Open.

In women's doubles, Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand will shoulder the Indian challenge, while Tanisha Crasto and Dhruv Kapila are the country's top-ranked pairing in mixed doubles.

The competition will be stiff, with the top-ranked players in all five categories (men's/women's singles, doubles and mixed doubles) participating.

BWF India Open 2026: Home Players In Action

Men's singles: Lakshya Sen, Ayush Shetty, Kidambi Srikanth, HS Prannoy

Men's doubles: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty, MR Arjun-Hariharan Amsakarunan

Women's singles: PV Sindhu, Malvika Bansod

Women's doubles: Treesa Jolly-Gayatri Gopichand, Rutaparna Panda-Swetaparna Panda, Gayatri Rawat-Mansa Rawat, Priya Konjengbam-Shruti Mishra, Kavipriya Selvam-Simran Singhi

Mixed doubles: Dhruv Kapila-Tanisha Crasto, Rohan Kapoor-Ruthvika Shivani Gadde, Ashith Surya-Amrutha Pramuthesh, Dhruv Rawat-Maneesha K

BWF India Open 2026: Schedule

The opening-round matches will be played on Tuesday, January 13, followed by the second and third rounds on 14th and 15th, respectively. The quarter-finals are slated for January 16, the semis on 17th and the finals in all sections on Sunday, the 18th.

BWF India Open 2026: Live Streaming Info

The BWF India Open 2026 matches will be telecast on the Eurosport TV channels in India. They will be live streamed on the Badminton Association of India's official YouTube channel in the country.

Published At:
