India Open 2026 Badminton Day 2 LIVE Updates: PV Sindhu, HS Prannoy Eye Round Progression In New Delhi

Athletes compete at the India Open 2026 badminton tournament, in New Delhi. PTI

India Open 2026 badminton heads into day 2 with two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu starts her tournament journey at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi on Wednesday. Sindhu will go up against T.L. Nguyen whereas in the men's department, HS Prannoy will also look to seal progression when he locks horns against C.Y. Lee. Check the day 2 live score and updates from India Open 2026 badminton tournament, that is being played at the Indira Gandhi Arena in New Delhi

LIVE UPDATES

14 Jan 2026, 08:20:12 am IST India Open 2026 Badminton Day 2 Live Score: Tournament Schedule Jan-14 Round of 32 � Bottom Half matches continue Jan-15 Round of 16 (Last 16 players/teams) Jan-16 Quarter-Finals Jan-17 Semi-Finals Jan-18 Finals (Championship matches)