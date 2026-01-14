PV Sindhu Vs TL Nguyen Live Streaming, BWF India Open Super 750: Head-To-Head Record; When, Where To Watch

Here is all you need to know about the BWF India Open Super 750 round of 64 clash of Women's Singles between PV Sindhu and Nguyen Thuy Linh: preview, head-to-head record, recent results and live streaming information

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Vikas Patwal
Updated on:
Updated on:
PV Sindhu Vs T.L.Nguyen
India's star shuttler PV Sindhu will be up against Nguyen Thuy Linh in round of 64 of the BWF India Open 2026. Photo: PTI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • This is PV Sindhu's 2nd major tournament of 2026 after Super 1000 Kuala Lumpur event in Malaysia

  • She lost in semi-finals to Wang Zhiyi in Malaysia

  • She may face her again the India Open if she wins against Nguyen Thuy Linh in the first match

PV Sindhu will go up against Vietnam's Nguyen Thuy Linh in round of 64 of the BWF India Open 2026 at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium on Wednesday, January 14, 2026.

Sindhu had a strong start to the 2026 season, reaching the semifinals of the Super 1000 Kuala Lumpur event in Malaysia. She lost to her World No. 2 Chinese counterpart, Wang Zhiyi, in that tournament, whom she could face again in the second round of the Indian Open. However, she will face the 2017 champion, Nguyen Thuy Linh, in the round of 64 first

PV Sindhu Vs Nguyen Thuy Linh: Head-To-Head-Record

Matches: 2

PV Sindhu: 2

Nguyen Thuy Linh: 2

PV Sindhu Vs Nguyen Thuy Linh, BWF India Open Super 750: Live Streaming Info

When and where will the round of 64 match match between PV Sindhu and Nguyen Thuy Ling be played?

The round of 64 match of the BWF India Open Super 750 between PV Sindhu and Nguyen Thuy Ling be played at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Delhi on January 14, at 12:30pm IST approx.

Where will the round of 64, BWF India Open 2026 match between PV Sindhu and Nguyen Thuy Ling be telecast and live streamed?

Related Content
Related Content

The BWF India Open 2026 matches will be telecast on the Eurosport TV channels in India. They will be live streamed on the Badminton Association of India's official YouTube channel in the country.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. WPL 2026: Harmanpreet Special Shapes Mumbai Indians' Record Run Chase Against Gujarat Giants

  2. T20 World Cup 2026: USA Pacer Ali Khan Alleges India Visa Rejection

  3. India Vs New Zealand Prediction, 2nd ODI: Check Out Head-To-Head Record, Key Stats

  4. Bangladesh-ICC Dialogue: BCB Refuses To Budge Despite Governing Body's Reluctance To Shift Games

  5. India Vs New Zealand 2nd ODI Preview: Confident IND Eye Series Win Against NZ Amid Growing Injury Worries

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Australian Open 2026: Revisiting The Greatest Consecutive Title Runs In History

  2. Brisbane International Final: Aryna Sabalenka Trounces Marta Kostyuk, Lifts Second Title In Row

  3. Aryna Sabalenka Beats Marta Kostyuk To Retain Brisbane International Title, Ahead Of Australian Open

  4. Aryna Sabalenka Beats Madison Keys To Reach Brisbane International Semi-Finals

  5. Wildcard Player’s Struggle Goes Viral As Organisers Admit Selection Error

Badminton News

  1. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chen Zhi Yi-Presley Smith Live Streaming, BWF India Open Super 750: When And Where To Watch

  2. PV Sindhu Vs TL Nguyen Live Streaming, BWF India Open Super 750: Head-To-Head Record; When, Where To Watch

  3. BWF India Open Super 750: Mia Blichfeldt Slams Conditions At New Venue, BAI Refutes

  4. India Open 2026: Lakshya Sen, Treesa Jolly And Gayatri Gopichand Shine On Opening Day

  5. India Open 2026 Badminton Day 1, Highlights: Lakshya Sen, Treesa-Gayatri and Amsakarunan-Arjun Enter Next Round

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Supreme Court Signals Liability For Civic Bodies And Dog Feeders Over Stray Dog Attacks

  2. Maharashtra Govt Approves Two-Day Emergency Parole For Abu Salem To Meet Family

  3. The Quiet Privatisation of India’s Public Sector: How the State Is Withdrawing Without Saying So

  4. Three Women, Distinct Voices in Mumbai’s BMC Polls

  5. CM Fadnavis Confident Of BJP–Sena Victory In Nagpur Civic Polls

Entertainment News

  1. The Chronology Of Water Review | A Visceral Study Of Self-Reclamation & The Architecture Of Trauma

  2. Song Sung Blue Review | Kate Hudson & Hugh Jackman Anchor A Bittersweet Tale Of A Musical Duo

  3. Watching The Watchdogs: No One Killed Jessica & Journalism On Screen

  4. Supriya Pathak Interview | “If I Don’t Enjoy Watching What I’m Doing, I Cannot Expect The Audience To Enjoy it”

  5. Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star: Why Deepika Padukone Outshines Bollywood’s Glitterati

US News

  1. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  2. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

  3. ICE’s Busiest Year Since 2004: Deadly Crackdown Beyond Minneapolis Shooting

  4. US Vice President JD Vance’s House Attacked, One Arrested

  5. US Will Enforce Oil Quarantine, Not Run Venezuela: Rubio

World News

  1. Mass Protests And Imminent US Strike: Biggest Existential Challenge For Iran?

  2. Outlook Explainer: Trump’s 25% Iran Tariff Ultimatum, What It Means For India and Global Trade

  3. Explainer: The Importance Of Shaksgam Valley For India And China 

  4. Iran’s Protests and the Limits of Governing Through Fear

  5. The Jungle is Back: Caracas And The Quiet Unravelling of Sovereignty

Latest Stories

  1. Explainer: The Importance Of Shaksgam Valley For India And China 

  2. Third Rape Case: Police Gets Custody of Expelled Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil

  3. Punjab Vs Madhya Pradesh Toss Update, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 QF: MP Bowl First - Check Playing XIs

  4. Liverpool 4-1 Barnsley Highlights, FA Cup Third Round: Reds Overcome Szoboszlai Error To Seal Big Win At Anfield

  5. Richest Civic Body Fights Fund Crunch: Parties Still Lure BMC Voters With Freebies

  6. Makar Sankranti 2026 Astrology: Saturn’s Shift Into Capricorn And Its Impact On All 12 Zodiac Signs

  7. Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu Box Office Collection Day 1: Chiranjeevi Starrer Earns Nearly Rs 30 Crore

  8. West Bengal Nipah Virus Scare: Two Nurses Critical, Samples Sent For Confirmation