PV Sindhu Vs TL Nguyen Live Streaming, BWF India Open Super 750: Head-To-Head Record; When, Where To Watch

PV Sindhu will go up against Vietnam's Nguyen Thuy Linh in round of 64 of the BWF India Open 2026 at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium on Wednesday, January 14, 2026.
Sindhu had a strong start to the 2026 season, reaching the semifinals of the Super 1000 Kuala Lumpur event in Malaysia. She lost to her World No. 2 Chinese counterpart, Wang Zhiyi, in that tournament, whom she could face again in the second round of the Indian Open. However, she will face the 2017 champion, Nguyen Thuy Linh, in the round of 64 first
PV Sindhu Vs Nguyen Thuy Linh: Head-To-Head-Record
Matches: 2
PV Sindhu: 2
Nguyen Thuy Linh: 2
PV Sindhu Vs Nguyen Thuy Linh, BWF India Open Super 750: Live Streaming Info
When and where will the round of 64 match match between PV Sindhu and Nguyen Thuy Ling be played?
The round of 64 match of the BWF India Open Super 750 between PV Sindhu and Nguyen Thuy Ling be played at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Delhi on January 14, at 12:30pm IST approx.
Where will the round of 64, BWF India Open 2026 match between PV Sindhu and Nguyen Thuy Ling be telecast and live streamed?
The BWF India Open 2026 matches will be telecast on the Eurosport TV channels in India. They will be live streamed on the Badminton Association of India's official YouTube channel in the country.