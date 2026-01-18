BWF India Open 2026 Finals Preview: Schedule, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know About Super 750 Title Round

Jonatan Christie faces Lin Chun-Yi in men's singles final
An Se Young up against Wang Zhiyi in battle for women's singles title
No Indian in fray on last day of tournament
The stage is set for the title rounds of India Open Super 750, in New Delhi on Sunday (January 18, 2026). Though no Indian remains in contention in any of the five categories, a lot of big names are in the fray for the finals. Watch the USD 950,000 badminton tournament live.
BWF India Open 2026 Semi-Finals Recap
World number one An Se Young booked her ticket to the summit clash with a 21-11, 21-7 win over Ratchanok Intanon in the women’s singles semi-finals. The defending champion will face China's world number two Wang Zhiyi, who edged out compatriot and Tokyo Olympic champion Chen Yu Fei 21-15, 23-21 in the other semi-final.
In men's singles, Indonesia’s Jonatan Christie kept his nerves in key situations to beat former world champion Loh Kean Yew of Singapore in the semi-finals. The world number four Christie will face Chinese Taipei’s Lin Chun-Yi in the title clash. Lin outlasted Canada’s Viktor Lai 21-9, 6-21, 22-20 in another semi-final which lasted just over an hour.
In women’s doubles, Japan’s Yuki Fukushima and Mayu Matsumoto defeated second seeds Pearly Tan and Thinaah Muralitharan of Malaysia 21-16, 21-13, while third-seeded Thai mixed doubles pair of Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Supissara Paewsampran stunned top seeds Feng Yan Zhe and Huang Dong Ping of China 16-21, 21-19, 21-16.
Japan’s Hiroki Midorikawa and Kyohei Yamashita also advanced to the men’s doubles final after beating Malaysia’s second seeds Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik 21-10 13-21 21-11 in a thrilling match. Denmark’s mixed doubles pair of Mathias Christiansen and Alexandra Boje upset second seeds Jiang Zhen Bang and Wei Ya Xin of China 16-21 21-14 21-14 in 58 minutes in the other semi-final.
'Material From Bird's Nest' Halts Play
Play was briefly interrupted during the women’s doubles semi-final between top-seeded Chinese pair Liu Sheng Shu and Tan Ning and sixth seeds Baek Ha Na and Lee So Hee of Korea after some "material from the bird's nest" fell on the court.
The India Open, being held at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium for the first time ahead of the World Championships in August, has been marred by complaints over air quality, extreme cold, hygiene concerns and the presence of stray animals.
On Thursday, a men’s singles match involving HS Prannoy and Loh was halted twice due to bird droppings on the court.
BWF India Open 2026 Finals Schedule
Women's doubles: Yuki Fukushima/Mayu Matsumoto (Japan) vs Liu Sheng Shu/Tan Ning (China) - 11am IST
Women's singles: An Se Young (South Korea) vs Wang Zhiyi (China) - around 12pm IST
Men's singles: Lin Chun-Yi (Chinese Taipei) vs Jonatan Christie (Indonesia) - around 1pm IST
Mixed doubles: Dechapol Puavaranukroh/Supissara Paewsampran (Thailand) vs Mathias Christiansen/Alexandra Boje (Denmark) - around 2pm
Men's doubles: Hiroki Midorikawa/Kyohei Yamashita (Japan) vs Liang Wei Keng/Wang Chang (China) - around 3pm
Note: Timings are indicative and subject to change, based on when the previous match on court ends. All five matches will be played on Court 1.
BWF India Open 2026 Finals: Live Streaming Info
The BWF India Open 2026 finals will be telecast on the Eurosport TV channels in India. They will be live streamed on the Badminton Association of India's official YouTube channel in the country.
(With PTI inputs)