BWF India Open 2026 Finals Preview: Schedule, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know About Super 750 Title Round

Here is your ready reckoner for the five summit clashes of BWF India Open 2026 Super 750, including preview, stars in action, semi-final results, schedule and live streaming information

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: bhuvan gupta
Updated on:
Updated on:
BWF India Open 2026 Finals Preview: Schedule, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know
An Se Young of South Korea in action during the women's singles semi-finals of India Open 2026. Photo: BAI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Jonatan Christie faces Lin Chun-Yi in men's singles final

  • An Se Young up against Wang Zhiyi in battle for women's singles title

  • No Indian in fray on last day of tournament

The stage is set for the title rounds of India Open Super 750, in New Delhi on Sunday (January 18, 2026). Though no Indian remains in contention in any of the five categories, a lot of big names are in the fray for the finals. Watch the USD 950,000 badminton tournament live.

BWF India Open 2026 Semi-Finals Recap

World number one An Se Young booked her ticket to the summit clash with a 21-11, 21-7 win over Ratchanok Intanon in the women’s singles semi-finals. The defending champion will face China's world number two Wang Zhiyi, who edged out compatriot and Tokyo Olympic champion Chen Yu Fei 21-15, 23-21 in the other semi-final.

In men's singles, Indonesia’s Jonatan Christie kept his nerves in key situations to beat former world champion Loh Kean Yew of Singapore in the semi-finals. The world number four Christie will face Chinese Taipei’s Lin Chun-Yi in the title clash. Lin outlasted Canada’s Viktor Lai 21-9, 6-21, 22-20 in another semi-final which lasted just over an hour.

In women’s doubles, Japan’s Yuki Fukushima and Mayu Matsumoto defeated second seeds Pearly Tan and Thinaah Muralitharan of Malaysia 21-16, 21-13, while third-seeded Thai mixed doubles pair of Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Supissara Paewsampran stunned top seeds Feng Yan Zhe and Huang Dong Ping of China 16-21, 21-19, 21-16.

Related Content
Related Content

Japan’s Hiroki Midorikawa and Kyohei Yamashita also advanced to the men’s doubles final after beating Malaysia’s second seeds Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik 21-10 13-21 21-11 in a thrilling match. Denmark’s mixed doubles pair of Mathias Christiansen and Alexandra Boje upset second seeds Jiang Zhen Bang and Wei Ya Xin of China 16-21 21-14 21-14 in 58 minutes in the other semi-final.

'Material From Bird's Nest' Halts Play

Play was briefly interrupted during the women’s doubles semi-final between top-seeded Chinese pair Liu Sheng Shu and Tan Ning and sixth seeds Baek Ha Na and Lee So Hee of Korea after some "material from the bird's nest" fell on the court.

The India Open, being held at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium for the first time ahead of the World Championships in August, has been marred by complaints over air quality, extreme cold, hygiene concerns and the presence of stray animals.

On Thursday, a men’s singles match involving HS Prannoy and Loh was halted twice due to bird droppings on the court.

BWF India Open 2026 Finals Schedule

Women's doubles: Yuki Fukushima/Mayu Matsumoto (Japan) vs Liu Sheng Shu/Tan Ning (China) - 11am IST

Women's singles: An Se Young (South Korea) vs Wang Zhiyi (China) - around 12pm IST

Men's singles: Lin Chun-Yi (Chinese Taipei) vs Jonatan Christie (Indonesia) - around 1pm IST

Mixed doubles:  Dechapol Puavaranukroh/Supissara Paewsampran (Thailand) vs Mathias Christiansen/Alexandra Boje (Denmark) - around 2pm

Men's doubles: Hiroki Midorikawa/Kyohei Yamashita (Japan) vs Liang Wei Keng/Wang Chang (China) - around 3pm

Note: Timings are indicative and subject to change, based on when the previous match on court ends. All five matches will be played on Court 1.

BWF India Open 2026 Finals: Live Streaming Info

The BWF India Open 2026 finals will be telecast on the Eurosport TV channels in India. They will be live streamed on the Badminton Association of India's official YouTube channel in the country.

(With PTI inputs)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Women's Tour Of Australia: White-Ball Squads Announced - Check Who's In, Who's Out

  2. Bangladesh Propose Group Swap With Ireland To Play T20 World Cup Matches In Sri Lanka

  3. India Vs New Zealand 3rd ODI Preview: Men In Blue Look To Protect Home Record As Kiwis Eye Historic First Series Win

  4. India Vs Bangladesh, ICC U19 World Cup: No Handshake At Toss Amid Political Standoff - Watch

  5. Damien Martyn Shares Emotional Message For The First Time Since Coming Out Of Induced Coma

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Australian Open 2026 Preview: 'Now or Never' Moment For Novak Djokovic As Serbinator Chases Record 25th Grand Slam

  2. Australian Open 2026 Preview: Carlos Alcaraz, Iga Swiatek Eyeing Career Grand Slams

  3. Aryna Sabalenka At Australian Open 2026: World No. 1's Possible Path To Third Title

  4. Coco Gauff At Australian Open 2026: American Youngster's Possible Path To Maiden Title

  5. Iga Swiatek At Australian Open 2026: World No 2 Polish Star’s Possible Path To Maiden Title

Badminton News

  1. BWF India Open 2026 Finals Preview: Schedule, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know About Super 750 Title Round

  2. India Open Badminton 2026 Semi-Final Preview: Schedule, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know About BWF Super 750 SF

  3. BWF India Open 2026 Highlights Quarter-Final: Lakshya Sen Loss Ends Indian Challenge

  4. India Open Badminton 2026 Wrap: Lakshya Sen Enters Quarter-Finals As Indian Contingent Falters

  5. BWF India Open 2026 Highlights Day 3: Sen Last Indian In Quarterfinals As Satwik-Chirag, Prannoy Exit

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Activists Warn Iron Ore Mining Near Tadoba-Tiger Corridor Could Damage Wildlife And Ecosystems

  2. Possibility of Alliance with BJP in Karnataka Local Body Polls Is Open: HD Kumaraswamy

  3. Maharashtra Polls: Mahayuti Ends Sena Streak In Mumbai As Vote Chori, & Controversies Shadow The Polls

  4. Congress Slams Modi Govt Over US–Pakistan Joint Military Drill

  5. Delhi-Based Man Gets 30 Months In US Prison For Plotting Illegal Export Of Aviation Tech To Russia

Entertainment News

  1. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

  2. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

  3. The Feminine Urge To Binge-Watch A Serial Killer

  4. The Chronology Of Water Review | A Visceral Study Of Self-Reclamation & The Architecture Of Trauma

  5. Song Sung Blue Review | Kate Hudson & Hugh Jackman Anchor A Bittersweet Tale Of A Musical Duo

US News

  1. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  2. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

  3. ICE’s Busiest Year Since 2004: Deadly Crackdown Beyond Minneapolis Shooting

  4. US Vice President JD Vance’s House Attacked, One Arrested

  5. US Will Enforce Oil Quarantine, Not Run Venezuela: Rubio

World News

  1. Trump Effect? Is India Pulling Out of Iran's Chabahar Project?

  2. 12 Terrorists Killed After Attacks on Banks, Police Station in Balochistan

  3. Nobel Prize’s Blind Spot: When Symbolism Overshadows Substance In Venezuela

  4. Delhi-Based Man Gets 30 Months In US Prison For Plotting Illegal Export Of Aviation Tech To Russia

  5. A Master Peacemaker With A Proxy Nobel Peace Prize: Trump And His Claims of Ending Wars

Latest Stories

  1. Slain Radical Leader’s Brother Appointed to Bangladesh Mission in UK

  2. Trump Effect? Is India Pulling Out of Iran's Chabahar Project?

  3. A Master Peacemaker With A Proxy Nobel Peace Prize: Trump And His Claims of Ending Wars

  4. Medal for Trump, Nobel for Machado: Nobel Panel Says Honour Stays With Laureate

  5. Spirit Release Date: Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Film With Prabhas And Triptii Dimri To Arrive In March

  6. SAD Seeks Governor’s Intervention Over Majithia’s Jail Security

  7. Happy Patel Khatarnak Jasoos Box Office Collection Day 1: Vir Das' Spy Comedy Off To Slow Start Despite Positive Reviews

  8. Delhi NCR Weekend Weather Report: Cold Wave Eases Slightly