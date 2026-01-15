BWF India Open 2026 Day 3 LIVE Updates: All Eyes On Sat-Chi, Malvika, Kidambi And Prannoy After Forgettable Second Day

Sat-Chi during the India Open 2025 edition X/BAI

Good Morning Badminton fans. Welcome to the live coverage of the BWF India Open 2026 straight from the Indira Gandhi Stadium in New Delhi. The Indian contingent had a forgettable outing on day 2 as some huge names like PV Sindhu, Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto - all suffered early exits from the tournament. Sindhu, a two time Olympic medallist, did win the opening game by 22-20, but she crashed out after losing the remaining 2 games by 21-12 and 21-15 against Vietnam's Nguyen Thuy Linh. Most of the doubles pairs in mixed and women's also suffered round of 64 exits. However, there is hope that the remaining Indians will be able to clinch podium finishes and make the tri-colour fly high. Huge day 3 coming up, so stay tuned for all the live updates and scores.

15 Jan 2026, 09:21:11 am IST India Open 2026 Badminton Day 3 Live Score: Men's Singles Kidambi Srikanth Vs France's Christo Popov, Court 1 (11:40AM) HS Prannoy Vs Singapore's Loh Kean, Court 1 (2:10PM) Lakshya Sen Vs Japan's Kenta Nishimoto, Court 1 (3:00PM)

15 Jan 2026, 09:16:09 am IST India Open 2026 Badminton Day 3 Live Score: 7 Matches Lined Up Today There are a total of 7 matches lined-up for the Indian contingent on day 3 of the BWF India Open Super 750.