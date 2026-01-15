BWF India Open 2026 Day 3 LIVE Updates: All Eyes On Sat-Chi, Malvika, Kidambi And Prannoy After Forgettable Second Day

BWF India Open 2026 Day 3 LIVE Updates: It is going to be a huge day for the remaining Indian shuttlers at the India Open Super 750. Stay tuned right here for all the real-time updates live from the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi

Outlook Sports Desk
BWF India Open Super 750 Live Day 3
Sat-Chi during the India Open 2025 edition X/BAI
Good Morning Badminton fans. Welcome to the live coverage of the BWF India Open 2026 straight from the Indira Gandhi Stadium in New Delhi. The Indian contingent had a forgettable outing on day 2 as some huge names like PV Sindhu, Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto - all suffered early exits from the tournament. Sindhu, a two time Olympic medallist, did win the opening game by 22-20, but she crashed out after losing the remaining 2 games by 21-12 and 21-15 against Vietnam's Nguyen Thuy Linh. Most of the doubles pairs in mixed and women's also suffered round of 64 exits. However, there is hope that the remaining Indians will be able to clinch podium finishes and make the tri-colour fly high. Huge day 3 coming up, so stay tuned for all the live updates and scores.
LIVE UPDATES

India Open 2026 Badminton Day 3 Live Score: Men's Singles

Kidambi Srikanth Vs France's Christo Popov, Court 1 (11:40AM)

HS Prannoy Vs Singapore's Loh Kean, Court 1 (2:10PM)

Lakshya Sen Vs Japan's Kenta Nishimoto, Court 1 (3:00PM)

India Open 2026 Badminton Day 3 Live Score: 7 Matches Lined Up Today

There are a total of 7 matches lined-up for the Indian contingent on day 3 of the BWF India Open Super 750.

India Open 2026 Badminton Day 3 Live Score: Welcome

Good Morning folks. This is the start of the India Open 2026 day 3 live blog. Stay tuned for the real-time coverage from the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi.

