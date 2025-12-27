Misogyny, Misrule, Murder: Inside the world of Khap Councils

In Shakti Vahini v. Union of India, the Supreme Court ruled that honour killings and similar “honour crimes” are serious violations of fundamental rights. It held that every individual has the constitutional right to choose their life partner regardless of caste, clan, religion, or community pressures. Interference by Khap Panchayats or similar bodies in such personal decisions is unconstitutional and illegal. The court observed that Khap Panchayats have no legal status or authority to enforce social norms or punish people for exercising their rights. Actions such as intimidation, punishment or violence in the name of “honour” are ordinary crimes under the Indian Penal Code and must be treated as such.