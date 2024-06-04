Elections

Rajasthan Lok Sabha Election Results LIVE: BJP's Lumbaram Leads In Jalore, Congress' Ummeda Ram Beniwal Leads In Barmer

Jalore, Barmer and all the other segments of Rajasthan are among the Lok Sabha seats in focus as counting of votes takes place.

Rajasthan Lok Sabha Election Results
Counting of votes for Rajasthan’s Lok Sabha constituencies is taking place today along with the seats of the rest of the states that went to polls in the seven-phased general elections 2024.

The counting of votes for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections is underway. - PTI
BY Asmita Ravi Shankar

Here's all you need to know about Rajasthan Lok Sabha seats.

Jalore Lok Sabha Constituency

Jalore Lok Sabha constituency is currently represented by Bharatiya Janta Party’s Devaji Patel. Voting for Jalore Parliamentary Constituency took place on April 26, the second phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

In Lok Sabha Elections 2024, BJP fielded Lumbaram Chaudhary, while the Congress named Vaibhav Gehlot, the son of former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot.

Barmer Lok Sabha Constituenncy

Barmer Lok Sabha constituency is currently represented by Bharatiya Janta Party’s Kailash Choudhary. Voting for Barmer Parliamentary Constituency took place on April 26, the second phase of Lok Sabha elections 2024.

In Lok Sabha election 2024, BJP again fielded Kailash Choudhary and the Congress named Ummeda Ram Beniwal. In 2019, Kailash Choudhary defeated the runner up candidate- Manvendra Singh by- 3,23,248 votes.

