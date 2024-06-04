Elections

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE: Is Modi Govt Heading Towards 3rd Term? Vote Counting From 8 AM

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Results LIVE: The counting of votes for the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections is set to take place from 8 am today. Notably, vote counting for the Assembly polls in Andhra Pradesh and Odisha will also take place simultaneously. Earlier on Sunday, delegations from both the BJP and the INDIA bloc had met with the EC to ensure that guidelines of the process are properly followed.