Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE: PM Modi Pens Letter After Kanniyakumari Meditation
Prime Minister Narendra Modi penned a letter after his 45-hour meditation at Vivekananda Rock in Tamil Nadu's Kanniyakumari and called for the country to "reassess outdated thinking and beliefs" and free "our society from the pressure of professional pessimists", asserting that the foundation for a "Viksit Bharat" must be laid in the 25 years in the run up to the centenary of India's independence.
PM Modi wrote the letter 1 June between 4:15 PM and 7 PM during his return flight from Kanniyakumari to Delhi. FULL TEXT HERE
Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE: Stock Market Sees Massive Jump Ahead of Results
The share market opened with a bang on Monday, June 3, posting a massive jump in the early trade after exit polls projected that the Narendra Modi-led NDA government will be back for a third consecutive term with a sweeping victory in the Lok Sabha elections 2024.
The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 2,777.58 points or 3.75 per cent to hit a record peak of 76,738.89 in early trade. The NSE Nifty rallied 808 points or 3.58 per cent to hit a fresh all-time high of 23,338.70, said to be the biggest jump in four years during the market opening. READ FULL STORY
Election Results 2024 LIVE: Rahul Gandhi's 'Fantasy Poll' Dig At Modi, Reference To Moose Wala's '295' Track
"It is not exit poll, it is Modi media poll. It is his fantasy poll," he told reporters.
Meanwhile, on a question over how many seats INDIA bloc will get, Rahul referred to late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala's "295" track.
He said, "Sidhu Moose Wala ka song suna hai aapne? 295?" (Have you heard Sidhu Moose Wala's song '295'?) and nodded his head over the reporters' response. FULL STORY
Sikkim Assembly Election Results 2024: SKM Set For 2nd Term After Landslide Victory
As per the Election Commission's tally, the incumbent Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) registered a landslide victory in the Sikkim Assembly elections, clearing its path for a second term in the state.
As per ECI, the Prem Singh Tamang-led party won a total of 31 seats. Victory of the incumbent party was already ion the books with the party crossing the majority mark shortly after the counting of votes began. READ FULL STORY
Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Poll Results: BJP Wins Third Term With Massive Majority
The BJP registered a landslide victory in Arunachal Pradesh for the third consecutive term, securing 46 of the 60 assembly seats in the state.
The National People’s Party secured five seats, followed by the People’s Party of Arunachal with two, and the NCP with three. The Congress secured only one seat, while Independent candidates emerged victorious in three constituencies. WINNERS LIST HERE
Election Results LIVE: Is Naveen Patnaik's Return Possible? Exit Poll Projects Tight Contest Between BJP, BJD
The exit poll projections for the Odisha Assembly elections suggested a tight contest between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), giving them a equal of 62-80 seats.
If the poll projections turn real on Tuesday, then this would be the first time since 2004 that Patnaik's BJD might not get the sole majority in the state assembly. READ FULL STORY
Election Results LIVE: Who Will Return In Andhra Pradesh? Exit Poll Project Close Fight For YSRCP, TDP
In the exit polls for Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections 2024, pollsters projected a neck and neck fight for between the Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSR Congress and N Chandrababu Naidu-led Telegu Desam Party.
Along with the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, Andhra Pradesh went to the polls to vote for across its 175 constituencies for the legislative assembly elections on May 13, 2024.
As per India Today-Axis My India, People's Pulse, TV5 Telegu and NDTV India-Jan Ki Baat, a majority for the NDA alliance in the state, led by TDP had been projected. READ FULL STORY
Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE: Exit Poll Project Modi Govt 3.0; INDIA 'Bloc-ked'
While Congress-led Opposition seems to be doing better this elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance is set to return for a third straight term as most pollsters predicted close to or over 370 seats for the latter in the Lok Sabha elections 2024, majority mark in which is 272.
The NDA, however, seems to not be achieving its target of 400-plus seats, as per projections by most pollsters.
Today's Chanakya exit poll agency and India Today-Axis My India exit poll projected that the BJP might hit the 400 milestone, and restricted the INDIA bloc to over 100 seats. READ FULL STORY
Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE: After Voting Comes Exit Polls, How Are They Conducted?
After the conclusion of a seven phase-long general elections in the country on June 1, it was time for pollsters to roll out their exit poll projections.
But, let's first see how are exit polls conducted in the nation.
After every election, the survey agencies and television news channels come up with the exit polls that actually become the centrepiece of political discussions unless the results are out. But the question over its accuracy never leaves it. READ MORE
Election Results 2024 LIVE: 7th And Final Phase Of Lok Sabha Elections
In the seventh and the last phase of Lok Sabha elections, as many as 904 candidates were in the fray in 57 constituencies across eight states and Union Territories.
The seats that went to polls were -- all 13 in Punjab, 4 in Himachal Pradesh, 13 in Uttar Pradesh, 9 in West Bengal, 8 in Bihar, 6 in Odisha, 3 in Jharkhand and one of Chandigarh.
The voter turnout for the final phase of the 2024 general elections stood at 63.88 per cent, as per the ECI data.
With this came the grand finale of one of the biggest festivals of democracy.
Election Results 2024 LIVE: Phase 6 Of Lok Sabha Polls Across 8 States/UTs
Polling for the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha elections took place in 58 constituencies across eight states and Union Territories, for which a total of 889 candidates were in the fray.
These states included Bihar (8), Haryana (10), Jammu and Kashmir (1), Jharkhand (4), Delhi (7), Odisha (6), Uttar Pradesh (14) and West Bengal (8).
The voter turnout in the second last phase of the Lok Sabha elections was recorded at 63.37 per cent, the Election Commission said.
Election Results 2024 LIVE: 49 Seats Across 8 States/UTs In Phase 5
As many as 695 candidates were in the fray for 49 seats across eight states and Union Territories (UTs). The states which went to polls included Bihar (5), Jammu and Kashmir (1), Jharkhand (3), Ladakh (1), Maharashtra (13), Odisha (5), Uttar Pradesh (14), West Bengal (7).
With this phase, polling for 379 seats across 23 states and Union Territories was completed.
Election Results 2024 LIVE: Lok Sabha Polls Phase 4 | What Was At Stake?
As many as 1,717 candidates contested in the electoral battleground in 96 Lok Sabha seats across 10 states and Union Territories in Phase 4 of the general elections.
The states that went to polls were Andhra Pradesh (25), Bihar (5), Jammu and Kashmir (1), Jharkhand (4), Madhya Pradesh (8), Maharashtra (11), Odisha (4), Telangana (17), Uttar Pradesh (13) and West Bengal (8).
According to data from the Election Commission, the average voter turnout for this phase stood at 69.16 per cent.
Election Results 2024 LIVE: 93 Seats Across 11 States/UTs In Phase 3
Polling took place in 93 Parliamentary constituencies across 11 states and Union Territories. The states in Phase 3 included Assam (4 seats), Bihar (5), Chhattisgarh (7), Goa (2), Gujarat (25), Karnataka (14), Madhya Pradesh (9), Maharashtra (11), Uttar Pradesh (10), West Bengal (4), Dadra and Nagar Haveli, and Daman and Diu (2).
The overall voter turnout for the third of the seven-phase general elections, as per the Election Commission, was recorded at 65.58 per cent.
Election Results 2024 LIVE: 88 Seats Across 13 States/UTs In Phase 2 Of LS Polls
As many as 1,206 candidates were in the fray for 88 seats across 13 states and Union Territories (UTs) in the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections, April 26.
The average voter turnout for the second phase stood at 66.71 per cent.
State-wise voter turnout saw: Assam (70.68%), Bihar (55.08%), Chhattisgarh (73.62%), Jammu and Kashmir (71.91%), Karnataka (68.30%), Kerala (65.91%), Madhya Pradesh (57.88%), Manipur (77.32%), Rajasthan (64.07%), Tripura (79.46%), Uttar Pradesh (54.85%) and West Bengal (71.84%).
Election Results 2024 LIVE: Phase 1 Of Lok Sabha Polls
With the nation celebrating the biggest festival of democracy, as many as 1,625 candidates were in the fray for 102 Parliamentary constituencies across 21 states and Union Territories (UTs) in the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections.
Over 18 lakh polling officials welcomed over 16.63 crore voters across 1.87 lakh polling stations.
Notably, as many as 35.67 lakh first time voters were registered to cast their votes in the first phase of the general elections.
The voter turnout according to the EC data was recorded at 66.14 per cent, which was slightly lower than the 2019 general elections' phase 1 percentage.
Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE: How Were General Elections Held?
The Election Commission of India announced the schedule of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections on March 16.
The nation's general elections were held in seven phases from April 19 to June 1, with vote-counting scheduled on June 4.
Phase 1: April 19
Phase 2: April 26
Phase 3: May 7
Phase 4: May 13
Phase 5: May 20
Phase 6: May 25
Phase 7: June 1
Counting of Votes: June 4