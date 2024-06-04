Elections

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE: Is Modi Govt Heading Towards 3rd Term? Vote Counting From 8 AM

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Results LIVE: The counting of votes for the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections is set to take place from 8 am today. Notably, vote counting for the Assembly polls in Andhra Pradesh and Odisha will also take place simultaneously. Earlier on Sunday, delegations from both the BJP and the INDIA bloc had met with the EC to ensure that guidelines of the process are properly followed.

Asmita Ravi Shankar
Asmita Ravi Shankar
4 June 2024
4 June 2024
The vote counting process will begin at 8 am.

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE: PM Modi Pens Letter After Kanniyakumari Meditation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi penned a letter after his 45-hour meditation at Vivekananda Rock in Tamil Nadu's Kanniyakumari and called for the country to "reassess outdated thinking and beliefs" and free "our society from the pressure of professional pessimists", asserting that the foundation for a "Viksit Bharat" must be laid in the 25 years in the run up to the centenary of India's independence.

PM Modi wrote the letter 1 June between 4:15 PM and 7 PM during his return flight from Kanniyakumari to Delhi. FULL TEXT HERE

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE: Stock Market Sees Massive Jump Ahead of Results

The share market opened with a bang on Monday, June 3, posting a massive jump in the early trade after exit polls projected that the Narendra Modi-led NDA government will be back for a third consecutive term with a sweeping victory in the Lok Sabha elections 2024.

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 2,777.58 points or 3.75 per cent to hit a record peak of 76,738.89 in early trade. The NSE Nifty rallied 808 points or 3.58 per cent to hit a fresh all-time high of 23,338.70, said to be the biggest jump in four years during the market opening. READ FULL STORY

Election Results 2024 LIVE: Rahul Gandhi's 'Fantasy Poll' Dig At Modi, Reference To Moose Wala's '295' Track

Day after the exit poll numbers projected a victory for the BJP-led NDA in the Lok Sabha elections, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday termed the figures to be Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "fantasy poll".

"It is not exit poll, it is Modi media poll. It is his fantasy poll," he told reporters.

Meanwhile, on a question over how many seats INDIA bloc will get, Rahul referred to late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala's "295" track.

He said, "Sidhu Moose Wala ka song suna hai aapne? 295?" (Have you heard Sidhu Moose Wala's song '295'?) and nodded his head over the reporters' response. FULL STORY

Sikkim Assembly Election Results 2024: SKM Set For 2nd Term After Landslide Victory

As per the Election Commission's tally, the incumbent Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) registered a landslide victory in the Sikkim Assembly elections, clearing its path for a second term in the state.

As per ECI, the Prem Singh Tamang-led party won a total of 31 seats. Victory of the incumbent party was already ion the books with the party crossing the majority mark shortly after the counting of votes began. READ FULL STORY

Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Poll Results: BJP Wins Third Term With Massive Majority

The BJP registered a landslide victory in Arunachal Pradesh for the third consecutive term, securing 46 of the 60 assembly seats in the state.

The National People’s Party secured five seats, followed by the People’s Party of Arunachal with two, and the NCP with three. The Congress secured only one seat, while Independent candidates emerged victorious in three constituencies. WINNERS LIST HERE

Election Results LIVE: Is Naveen Patnaik's Return Possible? Exit Poll Projects Tight Contest Between BJP, BJD

The exit poll projections for the Odisha Assembly elections suggested a tight contest between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), giving them a equal of 62-80 seats.

If the poll projections turn real on Tuesday, then this would be the first time since 2004 that Patnaik's BJD might not get the sole majority in the state assembly. READ FULL STORY

Election Results LIVE: Who Will Return In Andhra Pradesh? Exit Poll Project Close Fight For YSRCP, TDP

In the exit polls for Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections 2024, pollsters projected a neck and neck fight for between the Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSR Congress and N Chandrababu Naidu-led Telegu Desam Party.

Along with the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, Andhra Pradesh went to the polls to vote for across its 175 constituencies for the legislative assembly elections on May 13, 2024.

As per India Today-Axis My India, People's Pulse, TV5 Telegu and NDTV India-Jan Ki Baat, a majority for the NDA alliance in the state, led by TDP had been projected. READ FULL STORY

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE: Exit Poll Project Modi Govt 3.0; INDIA 'Bloc-ked'

While Congress-led Opposition seems to be doing better this elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance is set to return for a third straight term as most pollsters predicted close to or over 370 seats for the latter in the Lok Sabha elections 2024, majority mark in which is 272.

The NDA, however, seems to not be achieving its target of 400-plus seats, as per projections by most pollsters.

Today's Chanakya exit poll agency and India Today-Axis My India exit poll projected that the BJP might hit the 400 milestone, and restricted the INDIA bloc to over 100 seats. READ FULL STORY

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE: After Voting Comes Exit Polls, How Are They Conducted?

After the conclusion of a seven phase-long general elections in the country on June 1, it was time for pollsters to roll out their exit poll projections.

But, let's first see how are exit polls conducted in the nation.

After every election, the survey agencies and television news channels come up with the exit polls that actually become the centrepiece of political discussions unless the results are out. But the question over its accuracy never leaves it. READ MORE

Election Results 2024 LIVE: 7th And Final Phase Of Lok Sabha Elections

In the seventh and the last phase of Lok Sabha elections, as many as 904 candidates were in the fray in 57 constituencies across eight states and Union Territories.

The seats that went to polls were -- all 13 in Punjab, 4 in Himachal Pradesh, 13 in Uttar Pradesh, 9 in West Bengal, 8 in Bihar, 6 in Odisha, 3 in Jharkhand and one of Chandigarh.

The voter turnout for the final phase of the 2024 general elections stood at 63.88 per cent, as per the ECI data.

With this came the grand finale of one of the biggest festivals of democracy.

Election Results 2024 LIVE: Phase 6 Of Lok Sabha Polls Across 8 States/UTs

Polling for the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha elections took place in 58 constituencies across eight states and Union Territories, for which a total of 889 candidates were in the fray.

These states included Bihar (8), Haryana (10), Jammu and Kashmir (1), Jharkhand (4), Delhi (7), Odisha (6), Uttar Pradesh (14) and West Bengal (8).

The voter turnout in the second last phase of the Lok Sabha elections was recorded at 63.37 per cent, the Election Commission said.

Election Results 2024 LIVE: 49 Seats Across 8 States/UTs In Phase 5

As many as 695 candidates were in the fray for 49 seats across eight states and Union Territories (UTs). The states which went to polls included Bihar (5), Jammu and Kashmir (1), Jharkhand (3), Ladakh (1), Maharashtra (13), Odisha (5), Uttar Pradesh (14), West Bengal (7).

The voter turnout for the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections was recorded at 62.20 per cent.

With this phase, polling for 379 seats across 23 states and Union Territories was completed.

Election Results 2024 LIVE: Lok Sabha Polls Phase 4 | What Was At Stake?

As many as 1,717 candidates contested in the electoral battleground in 96 Lok Sabha seats across 10 states and Union Territories in Phase 4 of the general elections.

The states that went to polls were Andhra Pradesh (25), Bihar (5), Jammu and Kashmir (1), Jharkhand (4), Madhya Pradesh (8), Maharashtra (11), Odisha (4), Telangana (17), Uttar Pradesh (13) and West Bengal (8).

According to data from the Election Commission, the average voter turnout for this phase stood at 69.16 per cent.

Election Results 2024 LIVE: 93 Seats Across 11 States/UTs In Phase 3

Polling took place in 93 Parliamentary constituencies across 11 states and Union Territories. The states in Phase 3 included Assam (4 seats), Bihar (5), Chhattisgarh (7), Goa (2), Gujarat (25), Karnataka (14), Madhya Pradesh (9), Maharashtra (11), Uttar Pradesh (10), West Bengal (4), Dadra and Nagar Haveli, and Daman and Diu (2).

The overall voter turnout for the third of the seven-phase general elections, as per the Election Commission, was recorded at 65.58 per cent.

Election Results 2024 LIVE: 88 Seats Across 13 States/UTs In Phase 2 Of LS Polls

As many as 1,206 candidates were in the fray for 88 seats across 13 states and Union Territories (UTs) in the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections, April 26.

The average voter turnout for the second phase stood at 66.71 per cent.

State-wise voter turnout saw: Assam (70.68%), Bihar (55.08%), Chhattisgarh (73.62%), Jammu and Kashmir (71.91%), Karnataka (68.30%), Kerala (65.91%), Madhya Pradesh (57.88%), Manipur (77.32%), Rajasthan (64.07%), Tripura (79.46%), Uttar Pradesh (54.85%) and West Bengal (71.84%).

Election Results 2024 LIVE: Phase 1 Of Lok Sabha Polls

With the nation celebrating the biggest festival of democracy, as many as 1,625 candidates were in the fray for 102 Parliamentary constituencies across 21 states and Union Territories (UTs) in the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections.

Over 18 lakh polling officials welcomed over 16.63 crore voters across 1.87 lakh polling stations.

Notably, as many as 35.67 lakh first time voters were registered to cast their votes in the first phase of the general elections.

The voter turnout according to the EC data was recorded at 66.14 per cent, which was slightly lower than the 2019 general elections' phase 1 percentage.

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE: How Were General Elections Held?

The Election Commission of India announced the schedule of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections on March 16.

The nation's general elections were held in seven phases from April 19 to June 1, with vote-counting scheduled on June 4.

  • Phase 1: April 19

  • Phase 2: April 26

  • Phase 3: May 7

  • Phase 4: May 13

  • Phase 5: May 20

  • Phase 6: May 25

  • Phase 7: June 1

  • Counting of Votes: June 4

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Andhra Pradesh Assembly Election Results LIVE Updates: Will Jagan Mohan Reddy Win A 2nd Term? Vote Counting Starts At 8 AM
  2. Delhi Excise Policy Case: BRS Leader K Kavitha Paid Rs 100 Crore To AAP Leaders, Says ED
  3. On Cam: Car Crashes Into Multiple Bikes In Maharashtra, 3 Dead
  4. WhatsApp Bans 71 Lakh Indian Users From The Platform. Know Why
  5. Life Imprisonment To Ex-BrahMos Engineer Nishant Agarwal For Spying For Pakistan’s ISI
Entertainment News
  1. Amitabh Bachchan Responds To 'So-Called Trended Lingo': 'What A World We Live In'
  2. Singer Sonu Nigam Awarded Honorary Fellowship In UK
  3. Netflix Sets Date For 'Suits' Season Nine Premiere
  4. Krushna Abhishek, Kashmera Shah Celebrate Birthday Of Twin Boys; Newly-Wed Arti Singh Loves It
  5. Kartik Aaryan Flaunts His Washboard Abs As He Does ‘Weight-Lifted Pull Ups’
Sports News
  1. Afghanistan Vs Uganda, T20 World Cup Live Updates: Gurbaz, Zadran Setting AFG Up For Big Total
  2. SA Vs SL, T20 World Cup: Anrich Nortje Not 'Looking Deep' At Career-Best Figures
  3. Germany 0-0 Ukraine: Euro 2024 Hosts Held In Stalemate
  4. England 3-0 Bosnia-Herzegovina, Friendly: Palmer Scores Debut Goal In Three Lions Win
  5. French Open: Djokovic Stretched To The Limit, But Overcomes Cerundolo To Enter QFs
World News
  1. Hawaii's Kīlauea Erupts After 50 Years, Map Shows Area Of Fissure: Hawaii Volcanoes National Park On High Alert
  2. Larry Allen Death: NFL Mourns The Loss Of Cowboys Legend At 52 Who 'Suddenly' Died While Vacationing In Mexico
  3. Gaza War: Israel Confirms Deaths Of Four More Hostages
  4. NYC Couple Reeled Old Safe Containing $100,000 While Magnet Fishing, NYPD Allows Them To Keep It
  5. Sophia Bush Celebrates First Pride Month After Coming Out As Queer In April
Latest Stories
  1. Suhana Khan Shares Pictures From Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Pre-Wedding, BFF Shanaya Kapoor Makes An Appearance
  2. Mumbai: 27-Year-Old Woman, Daughter of IAS Officers, Jumps To Death; Suicide Note Found
  3. 642 Million Voted, Record Seizures Made: EC On Mega Lok Sabha Elections; CEC Says 'We Weren't Laapata'
  4. Meenakshi Seshadri Reveals Being Removed From 'Damini' After She Rejected Rajkumar Santoshi’s Marriage Proposal
  5. Dalljiet Kaur's Husband Nikhil Patel Issues A Cease And Desist Letter To The Actor, Threatens Legal Action
  6. ‘House Of The Dragon 2’: What If Bollywood Made The ‘Game Of Thrones’ Spin-Off? Here’s Our Dream Cast
  7. Lok Sabha Election Results: Modi Govt 3.0 Or INDIA Bloc’s Debut? Counting Of Votes From 8 AM On Tuesday
  8. Sports News Highlights: Real Madrid Sign Kylian Mbappe From PSG