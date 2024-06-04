Odisha Assembly Elections Results 2024 LIVE: Will Naveen Patnaik Become The Longest Serving CM? Counting Starts 8 AM

Odisha Election Results 2024: Exit Polls Predict Tight Contest For BJD, BJP
As per the exit polls conducted on Saturday, polsters have projected a tight contest between the incumbent Biju Janta Dal party and the Bharatiya Janta Party. BJD has been in power in the state since 2000 and for the 2024 elections, the BJP is seeking to form the new state government.
Odisha Assembly Result 2024 LIVE: What Happened in 2019 Results?
In 2019, the Biju Janta Dal led by Naveen Patnaik formed the government with a total of 112 seats. With the BJD's victory, Patnaik sercured his fifth term as the Chief Minister, making him the second longest-serving chief ministers in the country.
2024 Election Results LIVE: Postal Ballots To Be Counted First
As per Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, the count of postal ballots will start first across all centres. The Chief polling officer added that after half-an-hour of the start of the postal ballot count, the counting of votes from the electronic voting machines will commence.
ECI is set to begin the counting of votes for the Lok Sabha Results, Odisha Assembly Election Results and Andhra Pradesh Assembly Election Results will begin at 8 AM.
Odisha Assembly Election 2024 LIVE: Naveen Patnaik Seeking 6th Term As CM
Naveen Patnaik, the current incumbent Chief Minister of Odisha is one of the longest serving Chief Ministers in the country. Patnaik first came to power in 2000 and has served as the Chief Minister of the state since then. With the Odisha Assembly Elections 2024 due today, the BJD veteran is seeking a sixth term as Odisha CM
Election Results 2024 LIVE: What Time Will The Results Be Revealed?
The Election Commission of India will be announcing the election results for the assembly polls of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha and the Lok Sabha Results 2024 today. The counting of votes is set to begin from 8 AM.
Odisha Assembly Elections 2024 LIVE: Will BJD’s 24-Year Rule End? Results Today
The Biju Janta Dal led by incumbent chief minister Naveen Patnaik has been in power in Odisha since 2000. However, for the 2024 assembly elections, a shift towards BJP has been projected. With the counting of votes set for today, Odisha will find out if Patnaik will secure a sixth term or be ousted for the first time in 24 years.
Odisha Assembly Elections 2024 LIVE: What Happened In 2019?
In 2019, the Biju Janta Dal secured 112 seats in the assembly elections, making the start of Naveen Patnaik's fifth term as the Chief Minister. The BJP won 23 seats and the Congress and its allies secured a total of nine seats.
Odisha Assembly Elections 2024 LIVE: Which Are The Major Political Parties In The Fray?
The Odisha Assembly has a total of 147 seats. A majority of 74 seats are needed in order to declare the winning party. The major parties in the fray are -
Biju Janata Dal from 147 seats
Bharatiya Janata Party from 147 seats
Indian National Congress from 145 seats
Communist Party of India (Marxist) from 7 seats
Odisha Assembly Elections 2024 LIVE: Close Call For BJP, BJD In Lok Sabha Fight As Well
Odisha has a total of 21 seats in the Lok Sabha, Of these five are reserved for the Scheduled Tribes community and three for the Scheduled Caste community.For the Lok Sabha election, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan is leading the NDA alliance and BJP in the state from the Sambalpur seat. Both parties – BJP and BJD are contesting from all 21 seats.
Odisha Assembly Elections 2024 LIVE: Key Candidates To Watch Out For
Naveen Patnaik - Incumbent Chief Minister and BJP Chief. Patnaik has been the chief minister since 2000 and is seeking a sixth term in office
Sidhant Mohpatra - Mohpatra is contesting from the Digapahandi constituency on a BJP ticket after he defected from the incumbent BJD.
Dilip Kumar Ray - the former Union Minister of Steel, Coal and Parliamentary Affairs is contesting from the seat of Rourkela with BJP. Ray is also one of the richest candidates in the running with assets worth Rs 313.53 crore.
Saptagiri Shankar Ulaka is running on a Congress ticket from the Bhubaneswar Central.
Anjani Soren - Soren from the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha is contesting from the Mayurbhanj constituency. Soren is running with the INDIA alliance in the state.
Odisha Vidhan Sabha Results 2024 LIVE: Polls Conducted In Four Phases
Odisha went to the polls for its Vidhan Sabha seats and Lok Sabha seats simulataenously. The assembly election polls were conducted for the 147 seats in four phases from May 13 to June 1. The results for the same will be declared today from 8 AM onwards.
Odisha Election Results 2024 LIVE: Exit Polls Project Tight Contest Between BJP, BJD
As per the various exit polls conducted my research agencies and media houses, the race for the Odisha legisliatve assembly is expected to be a tight contest between the BJP and BJD. As per India Today Axis My India, both parties are projected to win 62 to 80 seats.
Odisha Election Results 2024 LIVE: How Many Seats Are There In The Odisha Vidhan Sabha?
Odisha’s Vidhan Sabha consists of a total of 147 seats. In order for any party to declare a majority, a majority of 74 seats is needed. The incumbed Biju Janta Dal has contested from all 147 seats. The opposition BJP has also contested from all seats in the Vidhan Sabha.
Odisha Assembly Election Result LIVE: Will BJP Oust Naveen Patnaik-led BJD?
In Odisha, the main contest for the Vidhan sabha seats is between the Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janta Party and the incumbet Biju Janta Dal led by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. As per exit polls, its expected to be a close fight between the BJP and BJD.
Odisha Assembly Election Results LIVE: Counting Begins 8 AM
The Election Commission of India will begin the counting of votes for the Odisha Assembly Election Results from 8 AM onwards. Along with the Odisha Vidhan Sabha results, the ECI will also be working towards declaring the results for the Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections and the Lok Sabha Elections.