Elections

Odisha Assembly Elections Results 2024 LIVE: Will Naveen Patnaik Become The Longest Serving CM? Counting Starts 8 AM

Odisha Assembly Election Results LIVE Updates: Along with the Lok Sabha Election Result, the result for the Odisha assembly elections will also be declared today. As per ECI, the counting of votes will begin from 8 AM onwards on the official website. Odisha went to the polls in four phases from May 13 to June 1 to vote for the 147 members that will form the legislative assembly. As we wait for the results, exit polls have predicted a neck and neck fight between the BJP and incumbent BJP government in the state. Pollsters have also projected a possible end to Naveen Patnaik-led BJD's 24-year rule in the state. Stay tuned with the latest updates on Odisha Assembly Results 2024 with Outlook