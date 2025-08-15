Bihar SIR: SC Directs EC To Publish List Of 65 Lakh Dropped Voters | What Does The Order Say?

The bench said that the list should also showcase the reason that the person was not included in the draft roll.

  • The SC ordered the EC to publish a searchable list of the 65 lakh voters who were left out from the draft roll

  • The bench also said that the list should also showcase the reason that the person was not included in the draft roll

The Supreme Court on Thursday ordered the Election Commission to publish a searchable list of the 65 lakh voters who were left out from the draft roll published on August 1. The directive came as the SC was hearing pleas against the ECI’s decision to conduct special intensive revision in poll-bound Bihar. 

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi ordered that "The list of approximately 65 lakh voters, whose names appeared in the voter list as on 2025 but are not included in the draft roll dated August 1, 2025, shall be displayed on the websites of the district election officers (District-wise).”

The bench also said that the list should also showcase the reason that the person was not included in the draft roll. According to the order, the information will be booth-wise, but it can be accessed by referring to the Electors Photo Identity Card (EPIC) number of each voter, PTI reported. 

The eight-page order read, "It is clarified that the lists displayed in all the websites shall be in searchable mode with the EPIC number." In addition, the booth-wise lists of 65 lakh voters whose names were not included in the draft roll, should also be displayed on the notice board of respective panchayat bhavan and offices of the block development officer/panchayat officers to enable the general public to have access to the voters lists along with the reasons for non-inclusion of their names, it added.

The Chief Electoral Officer of Bihar will also receive the soft copies of the district-wise lists of the voters who have not been included in the draft roll, along with the reasons for their non-inclusion, displayed on its website, the order stated. 

The availability of the list through online mode as well as it being displayed at the Panchayat Bhavans and offices of Panchayat officers should be publicised extensively through daily newspapers in the vernacular language as well as English newspapers having wide circulation in the state of Bihar, the court said. Additionally, both radio and electronic media should also be employed for the publicity. 

The court asserted that the notice should mention that the aggrieved person can submit the appeal along with a copy of their Aadhar card. 

Election Commission of India (ECI) - PTI
Don’t Use Dirty Phrases Like “Vote Chori”, Give Proof : Election Commission

BY Outlook News Desk

The directive came after the ECI, in its affidavit, told the apex court that it is not required by law to publish a separate list of people left out from the draft roll. The ECI, in court, cited apprehensions that political parties might aggregate the data and that the publication could be a violation of the fundamental right to privacy.

The SC, however, rejected the argument and said that it is a citizen’s fundamental right to know why he or she has been deleted from the voter list.

The court will hear the matter again on August 22.

With PTI inputs

