Bihar SIR: SC Directs EC To Publish List Of 65 Lakh Dropped Voters | What Does The Order Say?

The eight-page order read, "It is clarified that the lists displayed in all the websites shall be in searchable mode with the EPIC number." In addition, the booth-wise lists of 65 lakh voters whose names were not included in the draft roll, should also be displayed on the notice board of respective panchayat bhavan and offices of the block development officer/panchayat officers to enable the general public to have access to the voters lists along with the reasons for non-inclusion of their names, it added.