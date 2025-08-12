Bihar SIR: Supreme Court Says Aadhaar Can’t Establish Citizenship, Backs EC Stand

A bench comprising Justice Surya Kant and Joymala Bagchi told the poll panel to be ready with facts and figures for it to be questioned over the number of voters.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saswat Mishra
Updated on:
Updated on:
SC hearing EC Bihar SIR
Supreme Court of India Photo: PTI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Exercise of such nature bound to have some defects here and there says senior advocate Rakesh Dwivedi appearing for Election Commission

  • Supreme Court tells the poll panel to be ready with the data as it will be questioned over the no. of voters 

  • The Supreme Court on Tuesday commenced hearing a batch of pleas that  challenged the Election Commission's decision to conduct special intensive revision (SIR) exercise in poll-bound Bihar.

The Supreme Court on Monday underscored that decisions on including or excluding citizens and non-citizens from electoral rolls lie within the jurisdiction of the Election Commission of India (ECI).

During the hearing, Justice Surya Kant, as quoted by Bar and Bench, remarked, “Are petitioners suggesting that the Aadhaar card is proof of citizenship? They are not saying it is not a measure… the Aadhaar Act itself makes this clear.”

He further said, “The Election Commission is correct in stating that Aadhaar cannot be treated as conclusive proof of citizenship; it must be verified. Refer to Section 9 of the Aadhaar Act.”

However, the bench rejected arguments that residents of Bihar largely lack the documents sought by the ECI for verification during the Special Summary Revision (SSR) of electoral Determining citizenship is not the Election Commission’s role, senior advocate AM Singhvi told the Supreme Court on Tuesday. The top court was hearing the pleas challenging Election Commission of India’s Special Intensive Revision of Bihar’s electoral rolls ahead of the state’s November assembly elections. 

Before a bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi, Singhvi said that if crores of Bihar’s people were already on the electoral roll, the poll body should not require them to produce documents to prove citizenship all over again, because this would mean presumptive exclusion unless the ECI verifies the documents. 

“According to the ECI, therefore, you are presumably not a citizen unless you show the documents”, he added. 

New Delhi: Congress President and LoP in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge with party MPs Sonia Gandhi, K Suresh and other INDIA bloc members during a protest over issues of alleged 'poll fraud', Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls and MSP for onions, at the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Aug. 12, 2025 - PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary
Opposition MPs Hold T-Shirt Protest Against SIR In Parliament Premises

BY Outlook News Desk

The bench also heard senior advocate Kapil Sibal, who appeared for RJD leader Manoj Jha, and claimed that while in one constituency the poll panel claimed 12 people were dead, they were found alive whereas in another instance alive persons were declared dead 

Senior advocate Rakesh Dwivedi, appearing for the Election Commission, said the exercise of such a nature was "bound to have some defects here and there" and to claim that dead persons were declared alive and alive as dead could always be corrected as it was only a draft roll.

The bench told the poll panel to "be ready" with facts and figures for it would be questioned over the number of voters before the exercise commenced; number of dead before and now aside from other relevant details reported PTI.

On July 29, terming the election commission a constitutional authority deemed to act in accordance with law, the top court said it will step in immediately if there is "mass exclusion" in the SIR of electoral rolls in Bihar.

null - null
'Donald Trump', 'Lord Rama' In Bihar SIR: Mahua Moitra Sharpens Opposition Attack on EC

BY Outlook News Desk

The draft roll was published on August 1 and the final roll is scheduled to be published on September 30 amid opposition claims that the ongoing exercise will deprive crores of eligible citizens from their right to vote.

On July 10, the top court asked the EC to consider Aadhaar, voter ID and ration cards as valid documents as it allowed the poll panel to continue with its exercise in Bihar.

The EC affidavit has justified its ongoing SIR of electoral rolls in Bihar, saying it adds to the purity of the election by "weeding out ineligible persons" from the electoral rolls.

Beside RJD MP Jha and Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra, Congress' K C Venugopal, Supriya Sule from the Sharad Pawar NCP faction, D Raja from Communist Party of India, Harinder Singh Malik from Samajwadi Party, Arvind Sawant from Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray), Sarfraz Ahmed from Jharkhand Mukti Morcha and Dipankar Bhattacharya of CPI (ML) have jointly moved the top court challenging the June 24 decision of the election commission reported PTI

Yogendra Yadav, Mahua Moitra, Manoj Jha and ADR have challenged ECI's SIR order ahead of Bihar elections before the Supreme Court - File photo
Supreme Court To Hear Five Petitions Challenging ECI’s SIR In Bihar On July 10

BY Avantika Mehta

Several other civil society organisations like PUCL, NGO Association of Democratic Reforms and activists like Yogendra Yadav have moved the top court against the EC order

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. R Ashwin Reveals Reason Behind Sudden Retirement: 'I Would Rather Be At Home'

  2. UP T20 League: Rinku Singh Smashes Unbeaten Century Following Asia Cup 2025 Selection

  3. Australia vs South Africa, 2nd ODI Live Score: RSA Give 278-run Target To Aussies

  4. India Left-arm Spinner Gouher Sultana Announces Retirement From Cricket

  5. Shreyas Iyer’s Father Slams BCCI For Asia Cup Exclusion: 'Don't Know What Else He Has To Do'

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025 Preview: Schedule, Prize Money, Live Streaming, More

  2. US Open Draw: Carlos Alcaraz On Novak Djokovic Collision Course; Iga Swiatek Could Face Coco Gauff

  3. US Open: Nick Kyrgios Withdraws From Singles Main Draw With Knee Injury

  4. Swiatek-Ruud Vs Errani-Vavassori, US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Final: Italian Duo Defend Title In Thrilling Win

  5. US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Semi-Final: Swiatek-Ruud Beat Top Seeds To Set Up Final Clash With Errani-Vavassori

Badminton News

  1. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  2. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  3. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Aatma Nirbhar Paradigm

  2. CBI Arrests Eight J&K Police Officers Over Custodial Torture

  3. After Bihar, Will ECI Storm Enter Bengal?

  4. Mumbai Grapples With Heavy Rain; Red Alert Issued As Waterlogging Hits The City

  5. Future of School Students In Tribal Belt Near Mumbai Hangs In Balance After Several Schools Are Declared Illegal

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  2. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  3. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

  4. US, China Extend Tariff Truce By Another 90 Days

  5. Trump Suggests Ukraine, Russia May Need to Cede Land in Peace Deal

World News

  1. Imran Khan Granted Bail By the Supreme Court Of Pakistan

  2. Trump’s Tariff War Gives India-Russia Ties A Boost

  3. Beyond Success: Why Indian Diaspora Faces New Backlash In America

  4. Washington’s Whim Shakes Up India’s Seafood Heartland

  5. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, August 22, 2025: Predictions for Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn, and All Zodiac Signs

  2. China, India, Russia: Three Eurasian Economies Amidst 'Unipolar' Geopolitics

  3. US Suspends Truck Driver Visas After Florida Crash That Killed Three

  4. Maharashtra Special Public Security Act, Pre-Emptive Criminalisation And Indefinite Surveillance

  5. A Tale of Delhi’s Suo Moto Stray Dog Order— And What Came Next

  6. Trump Trade Adviser Targets India Over Russian Oil, Warns Of 50% Tariffs

  7. Australia vs South Africa, 2nd ODI Live Score: RSA Give 278-run Target To Aussies

  8. HC Lawyers To Abstain From Work Today In Protest Against ‘Police Assault’ On Colleague And His Son