Opposition MPs Hold T-Shirt Protest Against SIR In Parliament Premises

The MPs were wearing white T-shirts that had the name of an alleged "124-year-old voter" along with her photo emblazoned on it.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: abhijay vaish
Updated on:
Updated on:
Parliament protest against SIR
New Delhi: Congress President and LoP in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge with party MPs Sonia Gandhi, K Suresh and other INDIA bloc members during a protest over issues of alleged 'poll fraud', Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls and MSP for onions, at the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Aug. 12, 2025 PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • INDIA bloc parties’ MPs held a protest in the parliament complex on Tuesday against the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision of voter rolls in Bihar

  • Rahul Gandhi, during his press conference on August 7 mentioned the name of Minta Devi and two other women who were claimed to be over 100 years old, as per the electoral rolls

INDIA bloc parties’ MPs held a protest in the parliament complex on Tuesday against the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision of voter rolls in Bihar, with several of them wearing T-shirts housing the name of a “124-year-old woman” voter, Minta Devi, PTI reported. Congress MPs including Priyanka Gandhi, Gaurav Gogoi, Mallikarjun Kharge, among others were gathered near Parliament's Makar Dwar in a white T-shirt which had the photo of the woman named as a voter in Daraundha Assembly constituency as per the electoral rolls.

Rahul Gandhi, during his press conference on August 7 mentioned the name of Minta Devi and two other women who were claimed to be over 100 years old, as per the electoral rolls. A banner in front of the protesting MPs read "Our Vote. Our Right. Our Fight". Another banner carried by the protesting MPs read "SIR - Silent Invisible Rigging".

The Congress highlighted that the Guiness Book of World Records states that the oldest living person is Ethel Caterham from the United Kingdom, who is 115 years old. Several Congress MPs had inscribed “124 Not Out” on the back of their T-shirts. 

Congress' Manickam Tagore alleged that the EC under Rajeev Kumar and Gyanesh Kumar has become a department of the BJP.

"Minta Devi is a first time voter and she is 124-years-old. The voters list carries her name as a first time voter. We are wanting a discussion on such issues. How EC has become a party to the BJP. The voter list is full of such fraud," he said while participating in the protest, PTI reported. 

The opposition has been protesting in both houses of the parliament with the protest entering its 15th day on Tuesday. They have been demanding a discussion on the issue in both the houses. 

The opposition MPs were detained on Monday for walking from Parliament's Makar Dwar to the EC office, carrying placards and banners, before they were stopped by the police by putting up barricades outside the PTI Building. All the MPs were later released. 

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. R Ashwin Reveals Reason Behind Sudden Retirement: 'I Would Rather Be At Home'

  2. UP T20 League: Rinku Singh Smashes Unbeaten Century Following Asia Cup 2025 Selection

  3. Australia vs South Africa, 2nd ODI Live Score: RSA Give 278-run Target To Aussies

  4. India Left-arm Spinner Gouher Sultana Announces Retirement From Cricket

  5. Shreyas Iyer’s Father Slams BCCI For Asia Cup Exclusion: 'Don't Know What Else He Has To Do'

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025 Preview: Schedule, Prize Money, Live Streaming, More

  2. US Open Draw: Carlos Alcaraz On Novak Djokovic Collision Course; Iga Swiatek Could Face Coco Gauff

  3. US Open: Nick Kyrgios Withdraws From Singles Main Draw With Knee Injury

  4. Swiatek-Ruud Vs Errani-Vavassori, US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Final: Italian Duo Defend Title In Thrilling Win

  5. US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Semi-Final: Swiatek-Ruud Beat Top Seeds To Set Up Final Clash With Errani-Vavassori

Badminton News

  1. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  2. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  3. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Aatma Nirbhar Paradigm

  2. CBI Arrests Eight J&K Police Officers Over Custodial Torture

  3. After Bihar, Will ECI Storm Enter Bengal?

  4. Mumbai Grapples With Heavy Rain; Red Alert Issued As Waterlogging Hits The City

  5. Future of School Students In Tribal Belt Near Mumbai Hangs In Balance After Several Schools Are Declared Illegal

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  2. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  3. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

  4. US, China Extend Tariff Truce By Another 90 Days

  5. Trump Suggests Ukraine, Russia May Need to Cede Land in Peace Deal

World News

  1. Imran Khan Granted Bail By the Supreme Court Of Pakistan

  2. Trump’s Tariff War Gives India-Russia Ties A Boost

  3. Beyond Success: Why Indian Diaspora Faces New Backlash In America

  4. Washington’s Whim Shakes Up India’s Seafood Heartland

  5. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, August 22, 2025: Predictions for Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn, and All Zodiac Signs

  2. China, India, Russia: Three Eurasian Economies Amidst 'Unipolar' Geopolitics

  3. US Suspends Truck Driver Visas After Florida Crash That Killed Three

  4. Maharashtra Special Public Security Act, Pre-Emptive Criminalisation And Indefinite Surveillance

  5. A Tale of Delhi’s Suo Moto Stray Dog Order— And What Came Next

  6. Trump Trade Adviser Targets India Over Russian Oil, Warns Of 50% Tariffs

  7. Australia vs South Africa, 2nd ODI Live Score: RSA Give 278-run Target To Aussies

  8. HC Lawyers To Abstain From Work Today In Protest Against ‘Police Assault’ On Colleague And His Son