Opposition MPs Hold T-Shirt Protest Against SIR In Parliament Premises

INDIA bloc parties’ MPs held a protest in the parliament complex on Tuesday against the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision of voter rolls in Bihar, with several of them wearing T-shirts housing the name of a “124-year-old woman” voter, Minta Devi, PTI reported. Congress MPs including Priyanka Gandhi, Gaurav Gogoi, Mallikarjun Kharge, among others were gathered near Parliament's Makar Dwar in a white T-shirt which had the photo of the woman named as a voter in Daraundha Assembly constituency as per the electoral rolls.
Rahul Gandhi, during his press conference on August 7 mentioned the name of Minta Devi and two other women who were claimed to be over 100 years old, as per the electoral rolls. A banner in front of the protesting MPs read "Our Vote. Our Right. Our Fight". Another banner carried by the protesting MPs read "SIR - Silent Invisible Rigging".
The Congress highlighted that the Guiness Book of World Records states that the oldest living person is Ethel Caterham from the United Kingdom, who is 115 years old. Several Congress MPs had inscribed “124 Not Out” on the back of their T-shirts.
Congress' Manickam Tagore alleged that the EC under Rajeev Kumar and Gyanesh Kumar has become a department of the BJP.
"Minta Devi is a first time voter and she is 124-years-old. The voters list carries her name as a first time voter. We are wanting a discussion on such issues. How EC has become a party to the BJP. The voter list is full of such fraud," he said while participating in the protest, PTI reported.
The opposition has been protesting in both houses of the parliament with the protest entering its 15th day on Tuesday. They have been demanding a discussion on the issue in both the houses.
The opposition MPs were detained on Monday for walking from Parliament's Makar Dwar to the EC office, carrying placards and banners, before they were stopped by the police by putting up barricades outside the PTI Building. All the MPs were later released.