Opposition MPs Hold T-Shirt Protest Against SIR In Parliament Premises

New Delhi: Congress President and LoP in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge with party MPs Sonia Gandhi, K Suresh and other INDIA bloc members during a protest over issues of alleged 'poll fraud', Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls and MSP for onions, at the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Aug. 12, 2025 PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary

New Delhi: Congress President and LoP in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge with party MPs Sonia Gandhi, K Suresh and other INDIA bloc members during a protest over issues of alleged 'poll fraud', Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls and MSP for onions, at the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Aug. 12, 2025 PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary