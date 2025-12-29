Congress Workers Protest Outside SC Demanding Justice For Unnao Rape Survivor

Speaking at a protest organised by the All India Progressive Women Association (AIPWA) in Delhi, she said, “I have faith that I will get justice in the Supreme Court. Kuldeep Sengar has bribed (Delhi HC) judge and a CBI Investigating Officer. My husband’s job was snatched away, and my children and witnesses are under threat. Protection must be provided to those whom we name in front of the CBI. I request CM Yogi Adityanath to protect me in a way that I am able to fight my battle fearlessly,” ANI reported.