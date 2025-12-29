Congress Workers Protest Outside SC Demanding Justice For Unnao Rape Survivor

Congress workers protest outside SC demanding justice for 2017 Unnao rape survivor.
Supreme Court to hear CBI plea challenging Delhi HC’s suspension of Kuldeep Sengar’s life sentence.
Survivor appeals to UP CM Yogi Adityanath for protection to fight legal battle fearlessly.
Congress workers gathered outside the Supreme Court on Monday to demand justice for the survivor of the 2017 Unnao rape case, following the Delhi High Court’s recent decision granting bail to the convict, ex-BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar.
The Supreme Court’s three-judge vacation bench, led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, has stayed the Delhi High Court order also issued notice to Sengar seeking his response on the CBI's plea challenging the high court order.
The bench said it would examine the matter as it required consideration. It said Sengar shall not be released from custody following the high court's December 23 order.
All India Mahila Congress chief Alka Lamba led the protest, during which police detained several demonstrators. According to ANI, women’s activist Yogita Bhayana stated that the survivor remains hopeful of justice. “The victim is hopeful that she will get justice. Her health condition is stable, and right now she is inside the courtroom as she wants to fight her own battle. I am sure the Supreme Court will give justice to this girl,” Bhayana told reporters.
The Delhi High Court had on 23 December suspended Sengar’s life sentence, which he received in December 2019 after being convicted in the Unnao rape case, pending appeal and granted him bail. Sengar, however, remains in jail as he is serving a ten-year sentence in a separate CBI case concerning murder. He had also been sentenced to a fine of Rs 25 lakh in the rape case.
Reported ANI, the survivor has expressed faith in the Supreme Court’s intervention and appealed to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for protection to enable her to pursue her legal battle without fear.
Speaking at a protest organised by the All India Progressive Women Association (AIPWA) in Delhi, she said, “I have faith that I will get justice in the Supreme Court. Kuldeep Sengar has bribed (Delhi HC) judge and a CBI Investigating Officer. My husband’s job was snatched away, and my children and witnesses are under threat. Protection must be provided to those whom we name in front of the CBI. I request CM Yogi Adityanath to protect me in a way that I am able to fight my battle fearlessly,” ANI reported.
The protest comes amid heightened public attention over the survivor’s ongoing legal struggle and the implications of the High Court’s bail order on cases of sexual violence.
(With inputs from ANI)