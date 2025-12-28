Unnao Rape Case: SC To hear CBI Challenge To Kuldeep Sengar Sentence Suspension On 29th

Agitators, including women activists, hold placards as they stage a protest against the suspension of the jail term of Kuldeep Sengar, a former BJP MLA who was convicted in the Unnao rape case, outside the Delhi High Court, in New Delhi. | Photo: PTI/Salman Ali

Agitators, including women activists, hold placards as they stage a protest against the suspension of the jail term of Kuldeep Sengar, a former BJP MLA who was convicted in the Unnao rape case, outside the Delhi High Court, in New Delhi. | Photo: PTI/Salman Ali