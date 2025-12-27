CBI Moves Supreme Court Against Bail To Kuldeep Sengar In Unnao Rape Case

Sengar was sentenced to life in prison in the 2017 Unnao rape case, but the Delhi High Court stayed his sentence on Tuesday, stating that he had already completed seven years and five months.



While Sengar's appeal contesting his guilt and sentencing in the rape case was pending, his term was deferred.



He has contested the trial court's decision from December 2019.



The high court bench, comprising Justices Subramonium Prasad and Harish Vaidyanathan Shankar, imposed several bail requirements, including a personal bond of Rs 15 lakh with three sureties of the same amount.