CBI Moves Supreme Court Against Bail To Kuldeep Sengar In Unnao Rape Case

The CBI has filed a Special Leave Petition in the Supreme Court challenging the Delhi High Court’s order granting bail to Kuldeep Singh Sengar after suspending his life sentence in the Unnao rape case.
The agency said the decision was taken after reviewing the HC ruling, which allowed bail while Sengar’s appeal against his 2019 conviction remains pending.
Sengar will remain in jail as he is also serving a separate 10-year sentence in the custodial death case of the rape survivor’s father.
The CBI on Friday challenged in the Supreme Court the Delhi High Court order suspending the life sentence and bail to expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in the Unnao rape case, officials said.
The central probe agency filed a Special Leave Petition in the apex court against the order of the high court, they said.
After reviewing the rulings of a Delhi High Court division bench in the 2017 Unnao rape case, the decision to file the SLP was made.
According to a statement from a CBI spokesperson, it was decided to file an SLP before the Supreme Court as soon as possible in opposition to the high court's rulings that allowed Sengar bail after suspending his life sentence.
Sengar, however, will remain in jail, as he is also serving a 10-year term for the custodial death of the rape survivor's father.
The former MLA had filed an appeal against his life sentence, which was vehemently opposed by the CBI and the family of the victim before the high court.
"The CBI filed timely replies and written arguments in this matter. The family of the victim has also opposed the petition, citing safety and threats. The CBI will immediately challenge this order," the statement had said.
Sengar was sentenced to life in prison in the 2017 Unnao rape case, but the Delhi High Court stayed his sentence on Tuesday, stating that he had already completed seven years and five months.
While Sengar's appeal contesting his guilt and sentencing in the rape case was pending, his term was deferred.
He has contested the trial court's decision from December 2019.
The high court bench, comprising Justices Subramonium Prasad and Harish Vaidyanathan Shankar, imposed several bail requirements, including a personal bond of Rs 15 lakh with three sureties of the same amount.
It also directed Sengar not to come within a 5-km radius of the victim's residence in Delhi, and not to issue threats to her or her mother.
Sengar was convicted of kidnapping and raping the girl in 2017, when she was a minor.
The rape case and other connected cases were transferred to Delhi from a trial court in Uttar Pradesh on the directions of the Supreme Court on August 1, 2019.