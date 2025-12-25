Unnao Rape Case: Plea Filed In Supreme Court

Rape survivor challenges Allahabad HC order suspending Kuldeep Singh Sengar’s life sentence.
Former BJP MLA sentenced to life in 2020 for 2017 Unnao gang-rape; case marred by custodial death, witness murders.
Immediate restoration of conviction and expedited hearing of appeal to ensure justice and safety for survivor.
A fresh petition was filed in the Supreme Court on December 25, 2025, challenging the Allahabad High Court’s order suspending the life imprisonment sentence of former BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, convicted in the 2017 Unnao gang-rape case. The plea, moved by the rape survivor through her counsel, seeks immediate restoration of the conviction and prays for expeditious hearing of Sengar’s criminal appeal.
Sengar was convicted by a Delhi trial court in February 2020 and sentenced to life imprisonment for raping the then 17-year-old victim, along with charges of criminal intimidation and wrongful confinement. The conviction came after a long and traumatic legal battle marked by the custodial death of the survivor’s father, the killing of two key witnesses in a 2019 petrol bomb attack, and the murder of her lawyer.
In August 2025, the Allahabad High Court granted suspension of sentence and bail to Sengar while hearing his appeal against the conviction, citing “long incarceration” and “delay in appeal hearing.” The order allowed Sengar to walk out of jail after serving over five years.
The fresh Supreme Court plea contends that suspending the sentence of a convicted rapist in a high-profile case undermines justice, especially when the crime involved extreme brutality and political influence. It argues that the High Court failed to consider the gravity of the offence, the impact on the survivor, and the threat to her safety if the convict remains free. The petition also highlights that Sengar’s continued liberty could intimidate witnesses and hamper fair adjudication of the appeal.
Senior advocate Indira Jaising, representing the survivor, termed the High Court order “shocking and contrary to settled principles of law in sexual offence cases.” She urged the apex court to treat the matter as urgent given the survivor’s repeated pleas for protection and justice.