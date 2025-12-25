Unnao Rape Case: Plea Filed In Supreme Court

The fresh Supreme Court plea contends that suspending the sentence of a convicted rapist in a high-profile case undermines justice, especially when the crime involved extreme brutality and political influence. It argues that the High Court failed to consider the gravity of the offence, the impact on the survivor, and the threat to her safety if the convict remains free. The petition also highlights that Sengar’s continued liberty could intimidate witnesses and hamper fair adjudication of the appeal.