1. Mahua Moitra highlights fake voter/resident applications in Bihar SIR.
2. Calls it 'mass disenfranchisement' drive, with 65 lakh reportedly deleted.
3. FIR against applicant who attempted to register as Trump on the rolls.
Trinamool Congress Member of Parliament Mahua Moitra on Wednesday launched an attack on the Election Commission (EC), highlighting recent reports of absurdities during Bihar's ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voter list.
In a video message shared on X, Moitra questioned the legitimacy and credibility of SIR, calling it an exercise in "mass disenfranchisement". She cited reports that 65 lakh voters have been "removed" under the SIR process, and the government continues to avoid a discussion on the matter, as reported by PTI.
“Every day, more and more bizarre cases emerge from Bihar,” she said. Citing one such example, Moitra pointed to an online voter application submitted in the name of Donald Trump in Samastipur district. The application used the former United States President’s photo and listed a local address in Mohiuddin Nagar block.
Responding to the incident, the Samastipur district administration confirmed that an FIR had been registered against the applicant. “This certificate has not been issued. During scrutiny, it was found to be false, and legal action is underway,” the official X account of the administration posted.
Moitra also cited another case from Khagaria district, where online resident certificate applications were allegedly filed in the names of Lord Ram, Goddess Sita and even a crow. “One of the applications listed Raja Dashrath and Maa Kaushalya as Lord Ram’s parents,” she reportedly said.
“These are just a few examples that expose the flaws in the EC’s so-called foolproof process,” Moitra said.
Opposition parties accuse the government and the Election Commission of using the SIR to deliberately disenfranchise voters ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections. The controversy continues to escalate amid growing calls for transparency and accountability in the revision drive.