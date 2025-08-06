'Donald Trump', 'Lord Rama' In Bihar SIR: Mahua Moitra Sharpens Opposition Attack on EC

The TMC Member of Parliament calls the EC’s special voter list revision in Bihar a mass disenfranchisement drive as cases of fake applications surface.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Sanandita Chakraborty
Updated on:
Updated on:
Mahua Moitra speaking in Lok Sabha
'Donald Trump', 'Lord Rama' In Bihar SIR: Mahua Moitra Sharpens Opposition Attack on EC
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

1. Mahua Moitra highlights fake voter/resident applications in Bihar SIR.

2. Calls it 'mass disenfranchisement' drive, with 65 lakh reportedly deleted.

3. FIR against applicant who attempted to register as Trump on the rolls.

Trinamool Congress Member of Parliament Mahua Moitra on Wednesday launched an attack on the Election Commission (EC), highlighting recent reports of absurdities during Bihar's ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voter list.

In a video message shared on X, Moitra questioned the legitimacy and credibility of SIR, calling it an exercise in "mass disenfranchisement". She cited reports that 65 lakh voters have been "removed" under the SIR process, and the government continues to avoid a discussion on the matter, as reported by PTI.

“Every day, more and more bizarre cases emerge from Bihar,” she said. Citing one such example, Moitra pointed to an online voter application submitted in the name of Donald Trump in Samastipur district. The application used the former United States President’s photo and listed a local address in Mohiuddin Nagar block.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav - PTI
Bihar SIR Row: Tejashwi Yadav Claims His Name Missing In Electoral Rolls; Deputy CM Refutes

BY Outlook News Desk

Responding to the incident, the Samastipur district administration confirmed that an FIR had been registered against the applicant. “This certificate has not been issued. During scrutiny, it was found to be false, and legal action is underway,” the official X account of the administration posted.

Moitra also cited another case from Khagaria district, where online resident certificate applications were allegedly filed in the names of Lord Ram, Goddess Sita and even a crow. “One of the applications listed Raja Dashrath and Maa Kaushalya as Lord Ram’s parents,” she reportedly said.

“These are just a few examples that expose the flaws in the EC’s so-called foolproof process,” Moitra said.

Congress leader P Chidambaram - PTI
Bihar Voter Revision Exercise Getting Curiouser And Curiouser: Congress Leader Chidambaram

BY Outlook News Desk

Opposition parties accuse the government and the Election Commission of using the SIR to deliberately disenfranchise voters ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections. The controversy continues to escalate amid growing calls for transparency and accountability in the revision drive.

Dog Babu Certificate - X
'Dog Babu' Son Of 'Kutta Babu' Controversy Fuels Debate Over SIR In Bihar

BY Outlook News Desk

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. R Ashwin Reveals Reason Behind Sudden Retirement: 'I Would Rather Be At Home'

  2. UP T20 League: Rinku Singh Smashes Unbeaten Century Following Asia Cup 2025 Selection

  3. Australia vs South Africa, 2nd ODI Live Score: RSA Give 278-run Target To Aussies

  4. India Left-arm Spinner Gouher Sultana Announces Retirement From Cricket

  5. Shreyas Iyer’s Father Slams BCCI For Asia Cup Exclusion: 'Don't Know What Else He Has To Do'

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025 Preview: Schedule, Prize Money, Live Streaming, More

  2. US Open Draw: Carlos Alcaraz On Novak Djokovic Collision Course; Iga Swiatek Could Face Coco Gauff

  3. US Open: Nick Kyrgios Withdraws From Singles Main Draw With Knee Injury

  4. Swiatek-Ruud Vs Errani-Vavassori, US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Final: Italian Duo Defend Title In Thrilling Win

  5. US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Semi-Final: Swiatek-Ruud Beat Top Seeds To Set Up Final Clash With Errani-Vavassori

Badminton News

  1. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  2. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  3. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Aatma Nirbhar Paradigm

  2. CBI Arrests Eight J&K Police Officers Over Custodial Torture

  3. After Bihar, Will ECI Storm Enter Bengal?

  4. Mumbai Grapples With Heavy Rain; Red Alert Issued As Waterlogging Hits The City

  5. Future of School Students In Tribal Belt Near Mumbai Hangs In Balance After Several Schools Are Declared Illegal

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  2. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  3. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

  4. US, China Extend Tariff Truce By Another 90 Days

  5. Trump Suggests Ukraine, Russia May Need to Cede Land in Peace Deal

World News

  1. Imran Khan Granted Bail By the Supreme Court Of Pakistan

  2. Trump’s Tariff War Gives India-Russia Ties A Boost

  3. Beyond Success: Why Indian Diaspora Faces New Backlash In America

  4. Washington’s Whim Shakes Up India’s Seafood Heartland

  5. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World

Latest Stories

  1. SC Surprised by Parties’ Inaction, Directs Them to Help Bihar Voters File Claims

  2. Nishaanchi Song Neend Bhi Teri Out: Aaishvary Thackeray, Vedika Pinto's Romantic Ballad Captures Fragility Of Love

  3. Ranil Wickremesinghe, Sri Lanka's Ex-President, Arrested Over Alleged Misuse Of Fund

  4. India 1-0 Bangladesh LIVE Score, SAFF U17 Women’s Championship 2025: Blue Colts Take Early Lead In Round 2 Clash

  5. Horoscope Today, August 22, 2025: Predictions for Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn, and All Zodiac Signs

  6. China, India, Russia: Three Eurasian Economies Amidst 'Unipolar' Geopolitics

  7. US Suspends Truck Driver Visas After Florida Crash That Killed Three

  8. Maharashtra Special Public Security Act, Pre-Emptive Criminalisation And Indefinite Surveillance