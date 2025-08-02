Bihar SIR Row: Tejashwi Yadav Claims His Name Missing In Electoral Rolls; Deputy CM Refutes

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday claimed that his name was missing in the draft electoral rolls.
The claim was refuted by Deputy Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Samrat Choudhary.
Choudhary later shared a purported screenshot of the draft electoral rolls in which Yadav’s details, along with a photograph, could be seen.
At a press conference, the former Deputy CM connected his phone to a large screen and tried to search his own EPIC number, which threw up the result 'no records found'.
“Now look! I am myself not registered as a voter. This disqualifies me from contesting elections. Perhaps, I cease to be treated as a citizen and stand deprived of the right to live in this house", Yadav told reporters.
Firmly refuting the claim, Deputy Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Samrat Choudhary shared a purported screenshot of the draft electoral rolls in which Yadav’s details, along with a photograph, could be seen.
Taking it to X, he accused Yadav of lacking the qualifications to do a proper search and find his name. "Tejaswi ji, not only I but your family and the entire Bihar have doubts about your capability. It must be very difficult for you to find your name in the SIR draft. Your name is respectfully listed at number 416 along with your father, you can check it. Now stop this business of deception and fraud. The illusion and fear of RJD are repeatedly proving to be bogus", he claimed.
Immediately after Yadav's claim, the Election Commission also reportedly released a copy of the electoral rolls showing his details.
"It has come to our attention that Tejashwi Yadav has made a mischievous claim that his name does not appear in the draft electoral roll. His name is listed at Serial Number 416 in the Draft Electoral Roll. Therefore, any claim stating that his name is not included in the draft electoral roll is false and factually incorrect," the Commission said, as per a report by India Today.
Following the apex poll body's move, BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya also posted on X, "Tejashwi Yadav’s claim that his name is missing from the electoral roll post Special Intensive Revision is false. His name appears at Serial Number 416. Please verify facts before amplifying misinformation. Deliberate attempts to mislead voters must be called out."