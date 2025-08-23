Asia Cup 2025: Shoaib Akhtar Slams Pakistan Squad, Says 'At Least 3 Players Will Be Changed'

Shoaib Akhtar hints at three changes in Pakistan’s Asia Cup 2025 squad

While talking to the host during the show, the former legend assured that there will be a minimum of three changes in the squad. “From this squad, there will be a minimum of three changes in the Pakistan squad for the Asia Cup,” he said, suggesting Aamer Jamal, Mir Hamza, and Usama Mir as likely inclusions. He even poked fun at the selectors, remarking, “You can take these guys (pointing to his fellow mates in the talk show) they will select a better team for you.”