Asia Cup 2025: Shoaib Akhtar Slams Pakistan Squad, Says 'At Least 3 Players Will Be Changed'

Shoaib Akhtar’s bold criticism raises fresh questions over the team’s batting depth and selectors’ decisions as Pakistan prepare for the Asia Cup 2025 in UAE

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
Asia Cup 2025, Shoaib Akhtar predicts 3 changes in Paksitans squad
Asia Cup 2025: Shoaib Akhtar Slams Pakistan Squad, Says “At Least 3 Players Will Be Changed” File Photo
Summary
  • Shoaib Akhtar predicted at least three changes in the squad for the Asia Cup 2025

  • Shoaib Akhtar criticized Pakistan’s current lineup, claiming they might struggle to even score 130 runs against Afghanistan in the upcoming tri-series

  • The Asia Cup 2025 will begin on September 9 in UAE, with Pakistan entering under heavy scrutiny over their T20 form.

The much-awaited Asia Cup 2025 is just days away, and all eyes are once again on Pakistan. The tournament is scheduled to start on September 9 and will conclude on September 28. UAE will be hosting the tournament, bringing together Asia’s top cricketing nations playing against each other in the T20I format. Teams like India and Sri Lanka are expected to enter with balanced squads, but Pakistan’s preparations have drawn far more scrutiny.

The Men in Green haven’t had a great time in the shortest format in recent times. The biggest concern in Pakistan’s squad is the lack of finishing firepower, which has raised doubts about their ability to compete at the highest level. The upcoming tri-series against Afghanistan and hosts UAE in Sharjah, beginning August 29, will therefore serve as an important dress rehearsal for the bigger challenge ahead. Even the nation’s former stars have weighed in, expressing concern over the squad’s makeup.

Shoaib Akhtar Slams Pakistan’s squad Selection for Asia Cup 2025

Speaking on a Pakistani talk show, former pacer Shoaib Akhtar didn’t mince words about the current lineup. "Is this tri-series squad the final squad selected for the Asia Cup? I can bet you there will be changes made in the squad. Will the Afghanistan side let them win?" He didn’t stop there and went on to say that the Pakistani side would struggle against Afghanistan.

"If Pakistan with this lineup can score even up to 130, then I would consider them ideal to play in the Asia Cup, but I can assure you that they won't be able to do that. This is going to be a very tough tri-series for Pakistan." Akhtar said.

Shoaib Akhtar hints at three changes in Pakistan’s Asia Cup 2025 squad

While talking to the host during the show, the former legend assured that there will be a minimum of three changes in the squad. “From this squad, there will be a minimum of three changes in the Pakistan squad for the Asia Cup,” he said, suggesting Aamer Jamal, Mir Hamza, and Usama Mir as likely inclusions. He even poked fun at the selectors, remarking, “You can take these guys (pointing to his fellow mates in the talk show) they will select a better team for you.”

Pakistan squad for Asia Cup 2025 and tri-series:

Salman Ali Agha (c), Abrar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Waseem Jnr, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufyan Moqim, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza.

