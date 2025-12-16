Pakistan vs UAE Live Streaming, U19 Asia Cup 2025: PAK Win Toss – See Playing XIs

Pakistan are taking on United Arab Emirates in Match 9 of the ACC Under-19 Asia Cup 2025 at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai on Tuesday, December 16, 2025.
Pakistan vs UAE, ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup 2025: Toss Update
Pakistan U19 captain Farhan Yousaf won the toss and opted to bat first in today’s match.
Pakistan vs UAE, ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup 2025: Playing XI
Pakistan: Sameer Minhas, Usman Khan, Ali Hassan Baloch, Farhan Yousaf (c), Ahmed Hussain, Hamza Zahoor (wk), Huzaifa Ahsan, Momin Qamar, Mohammad Sayyam, Ali Raza, Abdul Subhan.
UAE: Yayin Kiran Rai (c), Ayaan Misbah, Zainullah Rehmani, Prithvi Madhu, Saleh Amin (wk), Uddish Suri, Ali Asgar, Yug Sharma, Naseem Khan, Muhammad Rayan, Muhammad Bazil Asim.
Pakistan vs UAE, ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup 2025: Live Streaming Details
The Pakistan vs UAE, ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup 2025 match will be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website in Pakistan. Television broadcasts will take place on the Sony Sports Network channels in the country.