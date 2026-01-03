Why Is Shubman Gill Not Playing In Punjab Vs Sikkim, Vijay Hazare Trophy Match? See Reason

Shubman Gill was a late withdrawal from Punjab’s XI after being taken ill with food poisoning
The 26-year-old was set for his Vijay Hazare Trophy comeback following a season affected by injuries
Punjab vs Sikkim was played behind closed doors at Jaipuria Vidyalaya ground
Shubman Gill was a notable absentee from Punjab’s playing XI for their Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 Round 5 encounter against Sikkim on Saturday, with illness preventing what was expected to be his return to competitive cricket.
According to a report by Sportstar correspondent Shayan Acharya, the Indian batter was ruled out at the last minute due to food poisoning, forcing Punjab to reshuffle their plans shortly before the match.
Gill had travelled with the squad to Jaipur and was present alongside Arshdeep Singh, but fell ill close to the start of play and was unable to take the field.
Comeback Delayed After Injury-Hit Season
26-year-old Gill had been set to resume action in the one-day domestic competition following a challenging phase marked by injuries and selection setbacks.
Earlier in the season, he suffered a neck spasm during the first Test against South Africa, which ruled him out of the remainder of that Test series as well as the subsequent ODI leg.
Although he later returned for the T20I series, Gill featured in only the first three matches before a foot injury forced him to miss the final two games. His absence from India’s ICC T20 World Cup 2026 squad further intensified scrutiny around his form.
The pressure is more evident in the shortest format, where he has failed to score a fifty in his last three T20I appearances during the Asia Cup. Despite that, Gill has been entrusted with the captaincy of Punjab in white-ball domestic cricket.
Punjab vs Sikkim, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Live Streaming Details
The Punjab vs Sikkim fixture is being played behind closed doors at the Jaipuria Vidyalaya ground in Jaipur. No spectators are allowed due to infrastructure constraints and security protocols. As a result, the match will neither be televised nor live-streamed in India.