Why Is Shubman Gill Not Playing In Punjab Vs Sikkim, Vijay Hazare Trophy Match? See Reason

Shubman Gill was ruled out of Punjab’s Vijay Hazare Trophy clash against Sikkim after suffering food poisoning, delaying his expected return to competitive cricket following an injury-disrupted season

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 Punjab vs Sikkim Shubman Gill food poisoning report
File phot of Shubman Gill reacting as he leaves the field after retired hurt during a Test between India and South Africa on November 15, 2025. | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Shubman Gill was a late withdrawal from Punjab’s XI after being taken ill with food poisoning

  • The 26-year-old was set for his Vijay Hazare Trophy comeback following a season affected by injuries

  • Punjab vs Sikkim was played behind closed doors at Jaipuria Vidyalaya ground

Shubman Gill was a notable absentee from Punjab’s playing XI for their Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 Round 5 encounter against Sikkim on Saturday, with illness preventing what was expected to be his return to competitive cricket.

According to a report by Sportstar correspondent Shayan Acharya, the Indian batter was ruled out at the last minute due to food poisoning, forcing Punjab to reshuffle their plans shortly before the match.

Gill had travelled with the squad to Jaipur and was present alongside Arshdeep Singh, but fell ill close to the start of play and was unable to take the field.

Comeback Delayed After Injury-Hit Season

26-year-old Gill had been set to resume action in the one-day domestic competition following a challenging phase marked by injuries and selection setbacks.

Earlier in the season, he suffered a neck spasm during the first Test against South Africa, which ruled him out of the remainder of that Test series as well as the subsequent ODI leg.

Although he later returned for the T20I series, Gill featured in only the first three matches before a foot injury forced him to miss the final two games. His absence from India’s ICC T20 World Cup 2026 squad further intensified scrutiny around his form.

Related Content
Related Content

The pressure is more evident in the shortest format, where he has failed to score a fifty in his last three T20I appearances during the Asia Cup. Despite that, Gill has been entrusted with the captaincy of Punjab in white-ball domestic cricket.

Punjab vs Sikkim, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Live Streaming Details

The Punjab vs Sikkim fixture is being played behind closed doors at the Jaipuria Vidyalaya ground in Jaipur. No spectators are allowed due to infrastructure constraints and security protocols. As a result, the match will neither be televised nor live-streamed in India.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India vs South Africa 2025, news updates, IND vs SA Test, ODI & T20I schedule, full squads, and batting & bowling stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 5 LIVE Scores: Arshin Kulkarni Brings Up Century As Maharashtra Dominate

  2. Delhi Vs Services LIVE Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Harshit Rana Strikes Again As Services Slip To 76/4

  3. Maharashtra Vs Mumbai Live Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Arshin Kulkarni Brings Up Century

  4. Rajasthan Vs Tamil Nadu Live Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Deepak Jagbir Hooda Hits Fifty

  5. Jharkhand Vs Kerala Live Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Kumar Kushagra Leads JHA’s Charge

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Australian Open 2026: Venus Williams Receives Wildcard, Will Become Oldest Player In Women's Draw

  2. Venus Williams Set For Australian Open Return After Receiving Wild-Card Entry

  3. United Cup 2026 Preview: Format, Schedule, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know About Mixed Teams Tennis Event

  4. New Year 2026 Tennis Mania: Two Jam-Packed Tune-Up Weeks Await Down Under, Ahead Of Australian Open

  5. Nick Kyrgios Vs Aryna Sabalenka: Australian Wins Battle Of The Sexes Showdown In Dubai

Badminton News

  1. Indian Badminton Year-Ender: Lakshya Sen, Satwik-Chirag Deliver Highs As Youth Offer Hope In 2025

  2. BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag Lose In Three Games To Liang-Wang, Bow Out In Semis

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals: Indians Bow Out In See-Saw Semi-Final - As It Happened

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang Live Streaming, BWF World Tour Finals: Where To Watch Semi-final Match

  5. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Outplay Aaron-Soh To Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Shah Bano’s Daughter Speaks: Truth Behind Bollywood Film Haq And Her Mother’s Historic Legal Battle

  2. The Afterlife Of A Landmark: How The Shah Bano Judgement Affected Her Family

  3. Only Marathi Is Compulsory In Maharashtra, Says CM Fadnavis

  4. Tom Vattakuzhy On Kochi Biennale Halt: ‘My Christ Is A Constellation of Values

  5. Fadnavis Draws The Line – Next Mumbai Mayor Will Be Hindu-Marathi

Entertainment News

  1. The Housemaid Review | Seyfried & Sweeney Make Revenge Bloody, Raunchy & Deliciously Fun

  2. Ikkis Review | Raghavan’s Anti-War Drama Remains Sincere & Effective Amidst Deafening Jingoism

  3. 100 Years of Battleship Potemkin | Fascinating Fascism In Films, A Century On

  4. Rajesh Khanna: End Of A Dream

  5. Farooq Shaikh Death Anniversary | On Warm Memories And Difficult Goodbyes

US News

  1. Zohran Mamdani Sworn In As NYC’s Youngest And First Muslim Mayor

  2. U.S. Military Strikes 3 Suspected Drug-Smuggling Boats, Killing 3

  3. Trump-Zelenskyy Meet: Ukraine-Russia Peace Deal 'Closer Than Ever'

  4. India Flags Concern Over Mass H-1B Visa Interview Cancellations

  5. Indian-Origin Student Arrested In US On Arson, Threat Charges

World News

  1. Trump Warns Iran: US Will Intervene

  2. In Photos: Zohran Mamadani’s Swearing-In Ceremony With Bernie Sanders

  3. Another Bangladeshi Hindu Businessman Stabbed, Set On Fire

  4. Zohran Mamdani Takes Oath As NYC Mayor, Promises Expansive Governance

  5. Crans-Montana Bar Fire: Dozens Dead, 115 Injured In Swiss Ski Resort

Latest Stories

  1. Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom 2 Shelved, Confirms Producer Naga Vamsi

  2. Brisbane Heat Vs Melbourne Stars Live Streaming, Big Bash League 2025-26: Toss Update And Playing XIs

  3. Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 28: Ranveer Singh Starrer Breaks Jawan's Record, Becomes 6th Highest Grossing Film

  4. J&K: Cricketer Wears Palestinian Flag On Helmet On Field, Police Orders Probe

  5. Indore Water Contamination Deaths: Rahul Gandhi Targets BJP, Questions MP Government

  6. GATE 2026 Admit Card: IIT Guwahati Defers Hall Ticket Release With Revised Date 'Soon'

  7. NHL Winter Classic: Florida Panthers Snapped Training Ahead Of Rangers Clash

  8. Ikkis Review | Raghavan’s Anti-War Drama Remains Sincere & Effective Amidst Deafening Jingoism