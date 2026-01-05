Goa Vs Punjab Live Streaming, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Will Shubman Gill Play Group C Fixture?

Punjab take on Goa in the VHT 2025-26 Group C match in Jaipur
Shubman Gill could take part in the game ahead of the NZ ODI series
Prabhsimran to lead PUN side
Punjab cricket team will lock horns against Goa in their Vijay Hazare Trophy Elite Group C match on Tuesday, January 6 at the KL Saini Ground, Jaipur. Punjab side are on the cusp of sealing their knockout stage qualification and a win against Goa, would guarantee them a spot.
Moreover, Punjab have received a huge boost ahead of the game with the arrival of Shubman Gill in the squad. India's ODI and Test captain will be part of the side with one eye on the New Zealand ODI series, starting on Sunday.
Speaking of the VHT 2025-26 points table, Punjab are top of Elite Group C with 16 points from five matches and can seal their spot in the knockouts by winning their remaining games.
Speaking of Goa, they are fourth with 12 points and a win against Punjab will be a huge task, given the latter's depth in batting and bowling.
Vijay Hazare Trophy Elite Group C: Points Table
|Pos
|Team
|P
|W
|L
|NR
|Pts
|NRR
|1
|Punjab
|5
|4
|1
|0
|16
|1.855
|2
|Mumbai
|5
|4
|1
|0
|16
|1.293
|3
|Maharashtra
|5
|3
|2
|0
|12
|1.636
|4
|Goa
|5
|3
|2
|0
|12
|−0.029
|5
|Chhattisgarh
|5
|2
|3
|0
|8
|0.098
|6
|Himachal Pradesh
|5
|2
|3
|0
|8
|0.062
|7
|Uttarakhand
|5
|2
|3
|0
|8
|−0.963
|8
|Sikkim
|5
|0
|5
|0
|0
|−3.994
Punjab Vs Goa, Vijay Hazare Trophy: Live Streaming Info
When and where will the Punjab vs Goa, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 Elite Group A match be played?
The Punjab vs Goa, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 Elite Group C match will be played at the KL Saini Ground, Jaipur on Tuesday, January 6, 2026 at 9am IST.
Where will the Punjab vs Goa, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 Elite Group A match be telecast and live streamed?
As of now, there's no update on the same. Watch this space for more.
Goa vs Punjab, Vijay Hazare Trophy Group C: Squads
Punjab Squad: Harnoor Singh, Prabhsimran Singh(w/c), Anmolpreet Singh, Naman Dhir, Ramandeep Singh, Krish Bhagat, Sukhdeep Bajwa, Gurnoor Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Uday Saharan, Mayank Markande, Abhishek Sharma, Raghu Sharma, Sanvir Singh, Harpreet Brar, Salil Arora, Gaurav Chaudhary, Jashanpreet Singh, Sumit Sharma
Goa Squad: Arjun Tendulkar, Snehal Kauthankar, Azaan Thota, Suyash Prabhudessai, Lalit Yadav, Abhinav Tejrana, Deepraj Gaonkar(c), Darshan Misal, Rajashekhar Harikant(w), Shubham Desai, Vasuki Koushik, Amulya Pandrekar, Kashyap Bakhale, Shubham Tari, Vikash Kanwar Singh, Samit Mishra