Goa Vs Punjab Live Streaming, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Will Shubman Gill Play Group C Fixture?

Here is all you need to about the fifth-round match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 Elite Group C between Goa & Punjab: preview, qualification scenario, squads and live streaming information

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Tejas Rane
Updated on:
Updated on:
Shubman Gill, Punjab Cricket Team
Punjab's Shubman Gill during a training session on the eve of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 cricket match between Punjab and Goa, in Jaipur Photo: PTI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Punjab take on Goa in the VHT 2025-26 Group C match in Jaipur

  • Shubman Gill could take part in the game ahead of the NZ ODI series

  • Prabhsimran to lead PUN side

Punjab cricket team will lock horns against Goa in their Vijay Hazare Trophy Elite Group C match on Tuesday, January 6 at the KL Saini Ground, Jaipur. Punjab side are on the cusp of sealing their knockout stage qualification and a win against Goa, would guarantee them a spot.

Moreover, Punjab have received a huge boost ahead of the game with the arrival of Shubman Gill in the squad. India's ODI and Test captain will be part of the side with one eye on the New Zealand ODI series, starting on Sunday.

Speaking of the VHT 2025-26 points table, Punjab are top of Elite Group C with 16 points from five matches and can seal their spot in the knockouts by winning their remaining games.

Speaking of Goa, they are fourth with 12 points and a win against Punjab will be a huge task, given the latter's depth in batting and bowling.

Vijay Hazare Trophy Elite Group C: Points Table

PosTeamPWLNRPtsNRR
1Punjab5410161.855
2Mumbai5410161.293
3Maharashtra5320121.636
4Goa532012−0.029
5Chhattisgarh523080.098
6Himachal Pradesh523080.062
7Uttarakhand52308−0.963
8Sikkim50500−3.994

Punjab Vs Goa, Vijay Hazare Trophy: Live Streaming Info

When and where will the Punjab vs Goa, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 Elite Group A match be played?

The Punjab vs Goa, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 Elite Group C match will be played at the KL Saini Ground, Jaipur on Tuesday, January 6, 2026 at 9am IST.

Where will the Punjab vs Goa, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 Elite Group A match be telecast and live streamed?

As of now, there's no update on the same. Watch this space for more.

Goa vs Punjab, Vijay Hazare Trophy Group C: Squads

Punjab Squad: Harnoor Singh, Prabhsimran Singh(w/c), Anmolpreet Singh, Naman Dhir, Ramandeep Singh, Krish Bhagat, Sukhdeep Bajwa, Gurnoor Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Uday Saharan, Mayank Markande, Abhishek Sharma, Raghu Sharma, Sanvir Singh, Harpreet Brar, Salil Arora, Gaurav Chaudhary, Jashanpreet Singh, Sumit Sharma

Goa Squad: Arjun Tendulkar, Snehal Kauthankar, Azaan Thota, Suyash Prabhudessai, Lalit Yadav, Abhinav Tejrana, Deepraj Gaonkar(c), Darshan Misal, Rajashekhar Harikant(w), Shubham Desai, Vasuki Koushik, Amulya Pandrekar, Kashyap Bakhale, Shubham Tari, Vikash Kanwar Singh, Samit Mishra

Published At:
