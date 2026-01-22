Ranji Trophy Round 6, Group B: Shubman Gill Falls For Two-Ball Duck; Karnataka Keep MP In Check On Day 1

On a day where 23 wickets tumbled in the Punjab vs Saurashtra, Ranji Trophy 2025-26, Round 6 Group B match, Shubman Gill lost his wicket for a two-ball duck

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
ranji trophy 2025-26 round 6 day report group b shubman gill duck punjab vs saurashtra
Shubman Gill representing Punjab against Saurashtra in round 6 of Ranji Trophy 2025-26. Photo: X/BCCI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Shubman Gill got dismissed by Parth Bhut for a two-ball duck

  • A total of 23 wickets tumbled on Day 1 of Punjab vs Saurashtra Ranji Trophy match

  • Jay Gohil scored 82 runs on a day dominated by bowlers from both sides

Shubman Gill’s return to Ranji Trophy ended in a two-ball duck as Saurashtra and Punjab batters struggled on a rank turner during the opening day of the Ranji Trophy Elite Group B match in Rajkot on Thursday.

Gill was trapped in front of the wicket by left-arm spinner Parth Bhut and other Punjab batters too did not fare better against tweakers.

Apart from Bhut, who took five wickets for 33 runs, veteran India spinner Ravindra Jadeja (2/48) and seasoned Dharmendra Jadeja (2/36) joined to wreck Punjab’s innings, dismissing them for 139.

The visitors conceded a first-innings lead of 33 runs after earlier bowling out Saurashtra for 172.

For Punjab, left-arm spinners Harpreet Brar (6/38) and Prerit Dutta (1/32) combined well with off-spinner Jass Inder (2/71) to rock the Saurashtra line-up.

However, Gill might have been highly disappointed after missing out on a good chance to reverse his recent trend of middling scores — just two fifties in the last 10 innings across Test, ODI, T20I and List A formats.

Related Content
Related Content

His India teammate Ravindra Jadeja too had an unhappy outing with the bat, falling for a six-ball seven to Inder.

Jay Gohil was the only batter on the day who showed some gumption to stand up to the spinners, making 82 off 117 balls (9x4, 3x6).

He played a rather aggressive knock, realising the folly of trying to defend and survive against slow bowlers on this pitch.

Saurashtra again fumbled in their second innings, losing three wickets for just 24 runs in six overs at stumps.

The home side now leads by 57 runs and it would not be a big surprise if the match ends on Day 2 itself, considering the nature of the track here.

ALSO READ: Shubman Gill Chooses Ranji Trophy Duty Over Rest

Saurashtra are currently fourth on the table with 13 points from five matches while Punjab are on sixth with 11 points from five matches.

Karnataka On Charge

The Group B leaders Karnataka enjoyed a good outing at the Alur (1) ground, restricting Madhya Pradesh to 244 for five at stumps.

For MP, Venkatesh Iyer made an 87 off 135 balls. Skipper Rajat Patidar, Himanshu Mantri and Shubham Sharma reached 30s but failed to get a move on.

Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Highlights, Round One Day 2 Updates: Patidar Scores Century, Hooda Also Reaches 3-Figure Mark - X/ BCCIdomestic
Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Highlights, Round One Day 2 Updates: Patidar Scores Century, Hooda Also Reaches 3-Figure Mark

BY Minal Tomar

For Karnataka, leg-spinner Shreyas Gopal and pacer Vysakh Vijayakumar took two wickets apiece.

Brief scores: At Rajkot: Saurashtra 172 all out; 47.1 overs (Jay Gohil 82, Prerak Mankad 32; Harpreet Brar 6/38) and 24/3 in 6 overs (Harpreet Brar 2/6). Punjab: 139 all out; 40.1 overs (Prabhsimran Singh 44, Anmolpreet Singh 35; Parth Bhut 5/33, Ravindra Jadeja 2/48, Dharmendra Jadeja 2/36).

At Alur: Madhya Pradesh: 244/5; 90 overs (Venkatesh Iyer 87, Rajat Patidar 30, Himanshu Mantri 39, Shubham Sharma 33; Shreyas Gopal 2/53, Vysakh Vijayakumar 2/51) vs Karnataka.

At Pune: Goa: 209 all out; 82.1 overs (Snehal Kauthankar 73; Jalaj Saxena 6/79). Maharashtra: 19 for no loss; 5 overs (Prithvi Shaw 13 batting, Arshin Kulkarni 2 batting).

At Mangalapuram: Kerala: 139 all out; 56 overs (Baba Aparajith 49, Sachin Baby 41; Nishunk Birla 4/40, Rohit Dhanda 3/27). Chandigarh: 142/1; 34 overs (Arjun Azad 78 not out, Manan Vohra 51 not out).

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. Follow our comprehensive coverage of the India vs New Zealand 2026 news, IND vs NZ ODI & T20I schedule, squad, and detailed batting & bowling statistics. You can also stay updated with Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 news, schedule, teams & squads, WPL points table 2026, top run-scorers and wicket-takers..

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. GG Vs UPW Live Cricket Score, WPL 2026: Kranti Gaud Strikes Again, Anushka Sharma Out

  2. Afghanistan Vs West Indies LIVE Cricket Score, 3rd T20I: AFG Eye Win Against WI

  3. England Vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score, 1st ODI: Root-Duckett Complete Half-Centuries | ENG 111/1 (25)

  4. T20 World Cup: Bangladesh Stand Firm On Not Travelling To India Amid ICC's Ouster Ultimatum

  5. Pakistan Cricketers Caught In Ponzi Trap: Babar, Rizwan, Shaheen To Face Huge Losses – Report

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Australian Open Day 5 Highlights: Jannik Sinner Sails Into Round 3; Stan Wawrinka Wins Thriller - As It Happened

  2. Jannik Sinner Vs James Duckworth, Australian Open: Italian Dispatches Home Hope In Second Round

  3. Naomi Osaka Vs Sorana Cirstea, Australian Open: Former World Number One Progresses To Third Round

  4. Jannik Sinner Vs James Duckworth, Australian Open: Reigning Champ Overpowers Home ‍Wildcard

  5. Novak Djokovic Vs Francesco Maestrelli, Australian Open: Serbian Registers 399th Grand Slam Match Win

Badminton

  1. Indonesia Masters BWF Super 500 Preview: Indian Shuttlers Eye Improvement Against Challenging Draw

  2. Saina Nehwal Announces Retirement After Two-Year Injury Struggle, Says, 'I Can't Push It Anymore'

  3. India Open Fiasco: High AQI, Bird Droppings Raise Questions Over Delhi Hosting BWF World Championships

  4. Pramod Bhagat, Sukant Kadam Dominate Egypt Para Badminton International With Two Gold Medals Each

  5. BWF India Open 2026 Finals Preview: Schedule, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know About Super 750 Title Round

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Delhi NCR Weather Alert: IMD Issues Yellow Warning for Dense Fog

  2. He Has Been Arrested For Political Reasons: Gitanjali Angmo On Husband Sonam Wangchuk's Imprisonment

  3. Me Coming Out Alive Is A Miracle: Hany Babu, Bhima-Koregaon Accused, On Life Behind Bars

  4. Greater Noida Death Case: Builder Sent To Week-Long Judicial Custody, SIT Questions Noida Authority Officials

  5. ‘Stopped Since Dawn’: ASHA Workers Detained While Marching for Higher Pay in Bengal

Entertainment News

  1. Mumbai As Witness: ‘Dhobi Ghat’ And The Many Distances Of The Maximum City

  2. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

  3. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

  4. The Feminine Urge To Binge-Watch A Serial Killer

  5. The Chronology Of Water Review | A Visceral Study Of Self-Reclamation & The Architecture Of Trauma

US News

  1. Europe’s Real Weapon Against Washington Isn’t Diplomacy. It’s US Assets

  2. US Supreme Court Defers Ruling On Legality Of Trump’s Global Tariffs

  3. Thousands Protest In Greenland Against US As Trump Threatens Takeover

  4. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  5. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

World News

  1. Will Not Be Blackmailed: Swedish PM Says As Tensions With US Mount

  2. Over 300 Journalists Jailed Worldwide For Fifth Straight Year: CPJ

  3. Greenland Urges Residents To Prepare Amid Fears Of Possible US Military Action

  4. Trump Presses for US Control of Greenland At Davos Forum

  5. US Vice President J D Vance, Wife Usha Expect Fourth Child

Latest Stories

  1. Rahul Gandhi Urges Congress District Chiefs To Take On ‘Corrupt’ Regime Fearlessly

  2. Trump’s DON-ROE Doctrine And A New Aggressive America

  3. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Highlights, Round 6 Day 1: Run-Out Ruins Easwaran’s Fine Innings At 81; Gill Goes For Duck

  4. Vishal Bhardwaj Addresses Rumoured Fallout With Shahid Kapoor: We've Formed A Bond Between Us Like Laxmikant-Pyarelal

  5. Australian Open Day 5 Highlights: Jannik Sinner Sails Into Round 3; Stan Wawrinka Wins Thriller - As It Happened

  6. Stan Wawrinka Vs Arthur Gea, Australian Open 2nd Round Highlights: Wawrinka Outlasts Gea in 5-Set Epic - As It Happened

  7. Trump Asserts Greenland Interest, Posts Messages From President Macron

  8. JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Begins Tomorrow: Exam Day Guidelines, Dress Code