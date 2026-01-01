Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Vishvaraj Jadeja Sensational 165* Downs Punjab To Power Saurashtra Into Final

Saurashtra will face Vidarbha in the final on January 18
Vishvaraj Jadeja slammed 18 fours and 3 sixes in the semi-final
Anmolpreet Singh scored a century for Punjab to take them to 291
When Punjab would have posted 291 runs on board in a semi-final, the last thing they would have thought of was a 9-wicket drubbing with more than 10 overs remaining.
However, Saurashtra's opener Vishvaraj Jadeja had some other plans, as he made light work of the 292-run target with his blistering, unbeaten knock of 165 and took his team into the final of the Vijay Hazare Trophy in sheer style.
Anmolpreet And Prabhsimran Shine For Punjab
Earlier, Anmolpreet Singh slammed a superb century to take Punjab to a competitive first innings total. Skipper Prabhsimran Singh also joined the party with a scintillating 89-run knock. However, Chetan Sakariya pulled things back for Saurashtra and restricted Punjab to 291 on a good batting track.
Jadeja And Jadeja Set Base For Saurashtra's Win
While chasing the target of 292 runs, Saurashtra got off to a dream start as openers - Harvik Desai (64) and Vishvaraj Jadeja forged a 172-run stand for the first wicket in 23 overs.
The wicket didn't make any difference for Saurashtra as the next batter, Prerak Mankad (52*), complemented Jadeja well to stitch another unbeaten 121 run stand for the second wicket to take their home with nine wickets and 63 balls to spare.
Jadeja displayed shot-making of the highest order in his 165 runs unbeaten innings and smashed 18 fours and 3 sixes during the course of the chase. Saurashtra will now face last year's runners-up Vidarbha in the final, who are also in sublime form, thus paving the way for a riveting final contest.