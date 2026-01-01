Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Vishvaraj Jadeja Sensational 165* Downs Punjab To Power Saurashtra Into Final

Vishvaraj Jadeja slammed a scintillating 165 not out against Punjab to take Saurashtra into the final of Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26. Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak

