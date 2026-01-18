Saurashtra Vs Vidarbha Live Streaming, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 Final: When And Where To Watch Maiden Title Clash

Here is your handy guide from preview, live streaming to toss update, playing XIs for the final of the Vijay Hazare Trophy between Saurashtra and Vidarbha in Bengaluru on Sunday, January 18, 2026

V
Vikas Patwal
Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 Final live streaming
Vishvaraj Jadeja slammed a scintillating 165 not out against Punjab to take Saurashtra into the final of Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26. Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
  • Vidarbha and Saurashtra will lock horns for their maiden Vijay Hazare Trophy

  • Vidarbha's Aman Mokhade is tournament's highest run-scorer with 781 runs

  • The match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network in India

Vidarbha and Saurashtra will be vying for their maiden Vijay Hazare Trophy when they enter the BCCI Centre of Excellence on Sunday, January 18, 2026.

Neither team was filled with superstars, unlike others in the tournament, but they played like one unit and their players stepped up when it mattered the most and humbled some more fancied teams.

For Saurashtra, their skipper Harvik Desai, turned out to be their most prolific batter of the competition with 561 runs, while his opening partner Vishvaraj Jadeja set the semi-final stage ablaze with his match-winning ton.

On the bowling front Ankur Panwar (21) and Chetan Sakariya (15) carried out their job well by taking wickets at regular intervals.

Last year's runners-up Vidarbha enjoyed the services of Aman Mokhade, who is the highest run-scorer of the tournament so far with 781 runs, while Dhruv Shorey (515 runs) and Ravikumar Samarth (427 runs) also roared with the bat for their team.

Vidarbha’s bowling attack has been spearheaded by Nachiket Bhut and Yash Thakur, both on 15 wickets this season, and the side will be counting on another strong showing from the pair in the final. Darshan Nalkande further strengthens the attack with 12 wickets and effectiveness at the back end.

Saurashtra Vs Vidarbha, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26, Final: Live Streaming Info

When and where will the Saurashtra Vs Vidarbha, Vijay Hazare Trophy final be played?

The Saurashtra vs Vidarbha, Vijay Hazare Trophy final will be played at BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground 1, Bengaluru on Sunday, January 18, 2026 at 1:30 pm IST..

Where will the Saurashtra Vs Vidarbha, Vijay Hazare Trophy final be telecast and live streamed?

The Saurashtra Vs Vidarbha, Vijay Hazare Trophy final will be telecast on Star Sports in India. It will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in the country.

