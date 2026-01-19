VID Vs SAU, VHT Final 2026: Taide, Thakur Star As Vidarbha Beat Saurashtra By 38 Runs
Atharva Taide’s hundred of rare brilliance in alliance with a disciplined bowling effort powered Vidarbha to a facile 38-run win over Saurashtra and to their maiden Vijay Hazare Trophy title here on Sunday. Once Vidarbha made a daunting 317 for eight riding on Taide’s 128 (118 balls, 15x4, 3x6), the task was cut out for Saurashtra and they failed to cross the line, ending up at 279 all out in 48.5 overs. But Saurashtra fought gamely for a large part despite slipping to 30 for two early, which soon became a discomforting 112 for four in 22.4 overs. The heartbeat of Saurashtra’s fight was determined fifties by Prerak Mankad (88, 92 balls) and Chirag Jani (64, 63 balls) and their 93-run fifth wicket stand.
