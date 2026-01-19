VID Vs SAU, VHT Final 2026: Taide, Thakur Star As Vidarbha Beat Saurashtra By 38 Runs

Atharva Taide’s hundred of rare brilliance in alliance with a disciplined bowling effort powered Vidarbha to a facile 38-run win over Saurashtra and to their maiden Vijay Hazare Trophy title here on Sunday. Once Vidarbha made a daunting 317 for eight riding on Taide’s 128 (118 balls, 15x4, 3x6), the task was cut out for Saurashtra and they failed to cross the line, ending up at 279 all out in 48.5 overs. But Saurashtra fought gamely for a large part despite slipping to 30 for two early, which soon became a discomforting 112 for four in 22.4 overs. The heartbeat of Saurashtra’s fight was determined fifties by Prerak Mankad (88, 92 balls) and Chirag Jani (64, 63 balls) and their 93-run fifth wicket stand.

Vijay Hazare Trophy Final: Vidarbha vs Saurashtra
Vidarbha's players pose with the trophy after winning the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26, at BCCI Centre of Excellence, in Bengaluru, Karnataka. | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
Vijay Hazare Trophy Final: Vidarbha vs Saurashtra Match-Harsh Dubey
Vidarbha's captain Harsh Dubey poses with the trophy after Vidarbha won the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26, at BCCI Centre of Excellence, in Bengaluru, Karnataka. | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
Vijay Hazare Trophy Final: Vidarbha vs Saurashtra
Vidarbha's players celebrate after winning the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26, at BCCI Centre of Excellence, in Bengaluru, Karnataka. Vidarbha won the final match against Saurashtra by 38 runs. | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
Vijay Hazare Trophy Final: Vidarbha vs Saurashtra Match-Harsh Dubey
Vidarbha's Harsh Dubey celebrates after taking the wicket of Saurashtra's Prerak Mankad during the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 final cricket match between Vidarbha and Saurashtra, at BCCI Centre of Excellence, in Bengaluru, Karnataka. | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
Vijay Hazare Trophy Final: Vidarbha vs Saurashtra Match-Vidarbhas Harsh Dubey
Vidarbha's Harsh Dubey celebrates after taking the wicket of Saurashtra's Prerak Mankad during the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 final cricket match between Vidarbha and Saurashtra, at BCCI Centre of Excellence, in Bengaluru, Karnataka. | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
Vijay Hazare Trophy Final: Vidarbha vs Saurashtra Match-Darshan Nalkande
Vidarbha's Darshan Nalkande with teammates celebrates after taking the wicket of Saurashtra's Sammar Gajjar during the Vijay Hazare Trophy final cricket match between Vidarbha and Saurashtra, at the BCCI Centre of Excellence ground in Bengaluru. | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
Vijay Hazare Trophy Final: Vidarbha vs Saurashtra Match-Prerak Mankad
Saurashtra's Prerak Mankad plays a shot during the Vijay Hazare Trophy final cricket match between Vidarbha and Saurashtra, at the BCCI Centre of Excellence ground in Bengaluru. | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
Vijay Hazare Trophy Final: Vidarbha vs Saurashtra Match-Prerak Mankad
Saurashtra's Prerak Mankad plays a shot during the Vijay Hazare Trophy final cricket match between Vidarbha and Saurashtra, at the BCCI Centre of Excellence ground in Bengaluru. | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
Vijay Hazare Trophy Final: Vidarbha vs Saurashtra Match-Atharva Taide
Vidarbha’s Atharva Taide, left, celebrates his century during the Vijay Hazare Trophy final cricket match between Vidarbha and Saurashtra, at the BCCI Centre of Excellence ground in Bengaluru. | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
Vijay Hazare Trophy Final: Vidarbha vs Saurashtra Match-Aman Mokhade
Vidarbha’s Aman Mokhade plays a shot during the Vijay Hazare Trophy final cricket match between Vidarbha and Saurashtra, at the BCCI Centre of Excellence ground in Bengaluru. | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
Vijay Hazare Trophy Final: Vidarbha vs Saurashtra Match-Ankur Panwar
Saurashtra's Ankur Panwar, 21, with teammates celebrates after taking the wicket of Vidarbha's Aman Mokhade during the Vijay Hazare Trophy final cricket match between Vidarbha and Saurashtra, at the BCCI Centre of Excellence ground in Bengaluru. | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
Vijay Hazare Trophy Final: Vidarbha vs Saurashtra Match-Atharva Taide
Vidarbha’s Atharva Taide celebrates his century during the Vijay Hazare Trophy final cricket match between Vidarbha and Saurashtra, at the BCCI Centre of Excellence ground in Bengaluru. | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
Vijay Hazare Trophy Final: Vidarbha vs Saurashtra Match-Aman Mokhade
Vidarbha’s Aman Mokhade bowled by Saurashtra's Ankur Panwar during the Vijay Hazare Trophy final cricket match between Vidarbha and Saurashtra, at the BCCI Centre of Excellence ground in Bengaluru. | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
